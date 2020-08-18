After years in the making, Bexley attorney J.J. Kramer's film about his father's legendary music magazine is now available for viewing

Now that rock-and-roll has become nothing more than an artifact of the 20th century, some archaeological digging is necessary. A new film does just that by documenting a time and place where rock-and-roll was a way of life: Detroit in the 1970s.

If you are of a certain age and don’t know CREEM magazine, then you don’t really know rock-and-roll. So learn. Watch “CREEM: America’s Only Rock ’n’ Roll Magazine,” which finally released this month. Deftly directed by Scott Crawford, the film is hitting a few theaters, but you can stream it right now (a well-spent $9.99).

The film’s producer, J.J. Kramer, is an unlikely rock impresario: a trim, quiet, 40-something dad who lives in Bexley and works as senior counsel for intellectual property at Abercrombie & Fitch. He’s nothing like his dad, Barry, who started CREEM in 1969 with the manifesto that the magazine would be like rock itself: “naive, rude, adolescent, simple and simplistic.”

J.J. didn’t really know his dad, who died of a drug overdose in 1981. That missing connection was what drove J.J. to reclaim CREEM’s legacy, a years-long journey culminating in this terrific, hilarious film. “Here we are in downtown Detroit at the CREEM complex,” a guy says in the grainy, black-and-white opening. “And what do you do here, sir?” he asks a dude with long hair and a mustache, who answers, “I sell dope downstairs.”

Our interlocutor was Barry Kramer, and he was a piece of work, as testified by the likes of Alice Cooper, Ted Nugent, Joan Jett and other luminaries of Detroit rock in the film. More context comes from the folks who worked for Barry — writers and editors who would go on to greater fame like Lester Bangs, Dave Marsh, Jaan Uhelszki (a co-producer) and Cameron Crowe. The CREEM complex was populated by freaks, and Barry was their fearless, fearsome leader. “He knew what he was doing when he put Lester Bangs and Dave Marsh in the same room,” J.J. said.

Asked how long it took to make the film, J.J. jokes, “A lifetime, man.” The movie was virtually finished four years ago, but funding, distribution and, lately, a pandemic, kept the film from audiences. “It took a long time for a lot of reasons. I have a day job, plus I had to learn how to produce a film,” he said.

J.J. said the film is an homage to not just his dad but “everyone who worked there, everyone who talked to us.” It’s an homage that doesn’t shy away from Barry’s dark side — the volatility, the self-destructiveness, the drugs. Barry’s wife (J.J.’s mom) appears in the film discussing the family’s pain (she had drug problems of her own; J.J. was raised by his maternal grandparents), causing J.J. to sometimes leave the room when she was being interviewed. “I signed up for this,” J.J. said. “I had to put my big boy pants on.”

Making this film was more about his dad’s legacy than making money. “I think about my own kids,” he said. “How could they know what their grandparents were like? That’s super important.”