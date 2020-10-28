The artist is using this time to explore different mediums for his work.

Granville painter Paul Hamilton is widely admired for his lonely, moody landscapes, but before the pandemic hit, the artist was planning to open a solo show at Hammond Harkins Galleries that demonstrated his range. With the exhibit postponed, Hamilton has had time to rethink what he wants to show. —Peter Tonguette

When I put together these shows, it’s sometimes a year or more in the making. I work feverishly doing all kinds of different stuff. Everyone knows my landscapes, but I do a larger body than that. I was pretty comfortable with what I’d come up with [but] since then, I’ve had some more time to look at things. I’ve just been able to slow down a little bit now and look at it, curate the show a little bit differently and incorporate some different pieces that maybe I wasn’t thinking of back in March.

Like what you’re reading? Subscribe to our weekly newsletters.

I’ve encompassed some portrait work. I’ve gotten into doing some more three-dimensional wall-type pieces, more sculptural. Some of my paintings have the depths of winter and that kind of stuff—the Robert Frost poetry. I’ve gotten away from some of that, and it’s a little bit more fun. We all need to have a little bit more fun, and I’m trying to find more fun in my work as we go through this pandemic.



I haven’t been affected work-wise because I am the Edward Hopper and the Andrew Wyeth solitary painter. I come to my studio. It’s on 3 acres. I’m in the woods. No one knows where I am, and I don’t get any visitors. It’s not a bad thing for creating art. A lot of my stuff is done outside in the landscape. I have models that I paint, and a couple of them said they didn’t really want to do it at this time, and we rescheduled.

We are all in solitude, but I think we’re all still searching for the same thing, which is joy and togetherness and collectiveness.

***

Subscribe to Columbus Monthly magazine so that you keep abreast of the most exciting and interesting events and destinations to explore, as well as the most talked-about newsmakers shaping life in Columbus.