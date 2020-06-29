Editors' picks for things to do and ways to help this month

Art Walks

Self-guided tours offered by the city make it easy to explore Columbus’ public art while remaining socially distant. Download art-walk guides for individual neighborhoods, which include a number to call for information about each piece (shown above: Joan Wobst’s Umbrella Girl Fountain in German Village), or use the Columbus app. You can also check out GCAC’s public art database, which includes pieces not featured on the maps, and look out for virtual art tours led by local artists, coming soon from Can’t Stop Columbus. cbusartshub.com/home/art-walks

New Music Ohio (July 5, 12, 19, 26 and Aug. 2)

With most live concerts still on hold, the Johnstone Fund for New Music is supporting musicians and offering “much-needed musical therapy” with a series of virtual performances of new, contemporary compositions Sundays at 3 p.m. throughout the month, featuring a diverse lineup of musicians, from CSO principal clarinetist David Thomas to African American music historian and drummer Mark Lomax II. facebook.com/johnstonefund

Summer Literary Picnics: Rachel Wiley (July 8)

After taking the first events of the season online, Thurber House finally invites poetry fans to gather on the lawn* (weather and state guidelines permitting) for a summer evening picnic with poet and feminist Rachel Wiley. BYO food, blankets and lawn chairs to hear the Columbus native, who identifies as queer, biracial and a fat liberationist, read from her 2014 poetry collection, Fat Girl Finishing School, followed by an audience-led Q&A and a book sale. *Note: this event will now take place online. thurberhouse.org

Columbus Black Theatre Festival (July 10–12)

“Say the Names” is the evocative title of one of the new plays and monologues centered on a theme of inclusion that will be performed during the eighth annual Columbus Black Theatre Festival. The event will move to a livestream format this year but will continue its tradition of showcasing the work of black actors and directors from Ohio performing new monologues and one-act plays by American writers. mine4godproductions.com

The Memorial Tournament (July 16–19)

Oh my, it’s live sports! It was great to see Tom Brady hacking up a golf course and splitting his pants while he and Peyton Manning moonlighted with Tiger Woods (seen above at the 2019 Memorial) and Phil Mickelson during their made-for-TV charity match in May, but it’s no substitute for the real thing. Dublin’s Muirfield golf course will star in the PGA’s adjusted season schedule, hosting the Workday tournament July 9–12, without spectators. The following week, the delayed Memorial will be the first big sporting event with fans—although only 8,000, or about 20 percent of capacity. Still, sports! thememorialtournament.com

WAYS TO GIVE BACK

Goodale Park Work Day (July 18)

Help keep the city’s oldest park beautiful by joining this monthly volunteer effort from 9 a.m. to noon to help with weeding, watering and cleanup. Meet at the caretaker’s house; weather updates will be posted by 8 a.m. facebook.com/friendsofgoodalepark

Can’t Stop Columbus

Bring your ideas or your willing heart and hands to this hub for a wide range of volunteer-driven efforts to combat the coronavirus as well as the fallout from the lockdown. cantstopcolumbus.com

Produce Giveaways (July 1, 8, 15, 22, 29)

Help Mid-Ohio Food Cooperative distribute fresh food in various neighborhoods in a low-contact, drive-thru setting. Volunteers are needed from 2–7 p.m. to set up, bag food and other jobs. Write twhittington@ymcacolumbus.org to sign up.