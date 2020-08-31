Editors' picks for things to do and ways to help this month

THINGS TO SEE AND DO

Lee Martin (Sept. 2)

OSU writing professor and onetime Pulitzer finalist Lee Martin will discuss his latest novel with local journalist and crime writer Andrew Welsh-Huggins in a livestreamed Zoom session, to include an audience Q&A. Tracing the aftermath of a murder in Lawrenceville, Indiana, in 1952, “Yours, Jean” is based on a true crime and, like many of the prolific Martin’s novels and short stories, includes a rich array of characters and authentic details of small-town life. gramercybooksbexley.com

934 Fest Online (Sept. 12)

Like so many events, this annual arts fest benefiting the volunteer-run gallery in Milo-Grogan will go to an online platform this year. Hip-hop artist Joey Aich and painter Daniel Rona (seen above: “Bodyforms 1,” detail) will headline a day of live music from local bands, comedy and spoken word performances, interviews with artists and more. Order home delivery of beer, a cocktail or a festival kit. Free; donations encouraged. 934fest.com

Screen on the Green (Sept. 18)

If you’ve been cutting your own hair, take some tips from Edward Scissorhands, the mad but endearing star of the 1990 Tim Burton film—this year’s offering in the Short North Civic Association’s annual free, outdoor screening at the Goodale Park ballfield. To assist in distancing, well-spaced viewing spots will be marked. Bring a blanket or chair, and call ahead for dinner from Ajumama. shortnorthcivic.org

Doo Dah Parade (Sept. 19)

This annual festival of facetious fun, usually a July Fourth event, was delayed but not destroyed by the coronavirus. This year’s parade will include vehicles only, decorated to address the theme of “roasting the pandemic.” (Seen above: a 2019 participant.) To that end, the parade, which starts at 1 p.m. at Buttles Avenue and Park Street, will proceed at a good clip of 20 to 25 miles per hour; participants and spectators are advised to wear masks and maintain a social distance. The block party that typically follows the parade will likely be replaced by an online after-party. doodahparade.com

Tomashi Jackson (Sept. 25–Dec. 27)

Voter suppression and the challenges posed by a pandemic are the subjects of new work by artist Tomashi Jackson, whose vibrant pictures often include archival photos and a range of materials. The show is one of a trio of exhibitions at the recently reopened Wex; also showing are Gretchen Bender and Taryn Simon, whose exhibition, Assembled Audience, features sounds collected in Columbus venues such as the convention center and at events as diverse as a Blue Jackets game and the Columbus Fairytale Ball. wexarts.org

Like what you’re reading? Subscribe to our weekly newsletters.

WAYS TO GIVE BACK

Learn About Climate Change (Sept. 8)

“Our Rapidly Changing Climate is Changing … Well … Everything,” is the topic of this Columbus Audubon-sponsored online talk by Terry Root, an international authority on the impact of climate change on plants and wild animals. columbusaudubon.org

Register Voters (Sept. 24)

Help increase civic engagement by joining YWCA Columbus and the League of Women Voters for a virtual voter registration training and phone-banking session. You’ll be calling voters and guiding them through the registration process. ywcacolumbus.org/volunteer-event

Run for Refugees (Sept. 23–27)

Complete your 5K anytime, anywhere. The funds you raise will support refugees and immigrants served by CRIS, Community Refugee & Immigration Services, which works with the U.S. State Department to serve newcomers in need. crisohio.org/5k