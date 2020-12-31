Editors' picks for things to do and ways to help this month

Twelfth Night Celebration: Cakes and Ale (Online, Jan. 6–11)

Christmastide, from the birth of Jesus until the arrival of the Magi, culminates on night 12 with wassail and merriment. For 30 years, The Early Interval has offered a Twelfth Night concert, and this year the celebration, a collaboration with Actors’ Theatre of Columbus, will be virtual. Travel to the church, theater, tavern and court of 17th-century England to see how Londoners celebrated, as described by Samuel Pepys and William Shakespeare. $20 covers access to the streaming concert for six days. earlymusicincolumbus.org

UCelli: Art of Four Cellos (Online, Jan. 10)

One of the silver linings of the pandemic, for music lovers, is the opportunity to watch and hear livestreamed performances by accomplished local musicians from the comfort of home—and then enjoy them again as online recordings. Sunday at Central, a recital series directed by Columbus Symphony Orchestra assistant concertmaster David Niwa, will present in January a concert by UCelli, featuring local cellists Pei-An Chao, Mary Davis, Cora Kuyvenhoven and Wendy Morton. The program will include original works written for four cellos, dating from the classical era to the modern period. The 3 p.m. concert is free, but donations are encouraged. facebook.com/sundayatcentral

“Let’s Get It On” (Online, Jan. 15–March 6)

The folks at Shadowbox Live have ridden the pandemic roller coaster with the resilience stage performers are known for: closing their dinner theater, reopening with plexiglass dividers, then closing again and going virtual. This month, the group will debut an original sketch comedy and rock ’n’ roll show that pairs love and laughter to make “the perfect couple.” Tickets are $40. shadowboxlive.org

Let’s Talk About Race: One Book, One Community (Online, Jan. 24)

To culminate its monthslong community read of “Stamped: Racism, Antiracism and You,” the Columbus Metropolitan Library presents a virtual talk on Jan. 24 with co-author Jason Reynolds. The free event aims to spark conversations on racism and social justice in the greater Columbus community. Two other panel discussions, featuring young professionals and members of Columbus’ LGBTQ community, will be held earlier in the month, taking place on Jan. 5 and 21, respectively. Registration opens in early January. Check the website for updates. columbuslibrary.org/one-book

Orchids for Beginners (Online, Jan. 27)

During the gloomiest winter months, an orchid in the home can offer an uplifting touch of brilliant color. While they may look temperamental, orchid care is not as hard as it seems, and an orchid can offer many years of pleasure. Learn how to keep them happy from the experts at the Central Ohio Orchid Society at this 6 p.m. class, hosted on Zoom by Franklin Park Conservatory; $25, $20 for members. fpconservatory.org

GIVE BACK

Opera Columbus Asks (Jan. 12)

“How can the arts help us heal?” is the topic of a livestreamed panel discussion featuring Barbara Fant, Ryan Speedo Green and others, which benefits Opera Columbus and the Returning Artists Guild. operacolumbus.org

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday Breakfast (Jan. 18)

“Now is the time” is the theme for this annual celebration, which is held most years in the Greater Columbus Convention Center but will be virtual in 2021. Proceeds support The King Arts Complex and Morehouse College. mlkjrbreakfast.com

Wonderball 2021 (Jan. 30)

Dress up in your favorite black and white attire for the Columbus Museum of Art’s annual celebration of creativity, going virtual this year. The event is free; donations are encouraged. columbusmuseum.org