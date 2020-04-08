Where to order chocolate bunnies, cookie kits, smoked hams, wine and more for Easter Sunday.

Forget what week it is yet? Easter is just a few days away, and maybe you haven’t thought about what to serve for Sunday dinner or where to buy the obligatory chocolate bunny while under Ohio’s stay-at-home order. Here are a few local establishments offering to-go entrées and sweets to make Easter special while supporting local businesses.

SWEETS

Winans Chocolates + Coffees is offering its usual Easter favorites through online ordering and curbside pickup. Stuff the family Easter baskets with chocolate bunnies, jelly beans, peanut butter- or cookie dough-filled eggs and other novelty candies. The confectioner also sells Ohio-roasted coffees for the perfect adult Easter gift. Pickup hours for each of its four Columbus locations (1125 Yard St., Grandview Yard; 216 S. High St., Downtown; 52 S. High St., Dublin; and 897 S. Third St., German Village) vary, but can be found at winanschocolatescoffees.com.

Sassafras Bakery (657 High St., Worthington)is selling sweets and Easter dinner offerings through its Sassafras2Go app and website. The café is offering different family meal kits each week and frozen take-and-bake veggie and chicken pot pies. Pantry and grocery items such as flour, butter, coffee and ice cream are also available to order. For Easter, customers can purchase a DIY cookie decorating kit featuring bunnies, carrots and eggs to decorate with frosting and sprinkles. Orders must be made 24 hours in advance and can be picked up from its contactless pickup window from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Pre-stuffed Easter baskets for kids and adults are available for pickup and delivery from Chocolate Café (1855 Northwest Blvd.). Easter favorites such as chocolate bunnies, Easter pretzels and other treats are available. For adults, the café is offering DIY mimosa kits. The café is also offering Easter-themed cookie decorating kits to keep the whole family entertained at home. Carryout is available from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily by calling 614-485-2233; delivery is available from Postmates, Grubhub, DoorDash and Uber Eats.

DINNER

Get your Easter ham from Ray Ray’s Hog Pit (2619 N. High St., Clintonville; 5755 Maxtown Road, Westerville) by preordering on its website by Thursday, April 9. Along with smoked hams, James Anderson’s barbecue spot is offering smoked spare and baby back ribs. Orders can be picked up at the Clintonville or Westerville locations on Easter Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Customers can add sides to their order during pickup.

La Chatelaine French Bakery & Bistro (multiple locations) is offering several special Easter desserts as well as family-style chicken noodle soup and sides for Saturday and Sunday only. Order here.

Nicola (4740 Reed Road, Upper Arlington) has a special Easter menu that customers can preorder by calling 614-459-7000 for pickup on Easter Sunday. The menu features main courses such as osso buco and sea bass as well as desserts such as a traditional Italian Easter Dove cake and lemon cake. Orders must be placed by noon on Saturday, April 11, and can be picked up between noon and 5 p.m. Sunday. Along with food, the restaurant is offering chef Nicola Bedalli’s limoncello, limited to one bottle per order; all wines are available at retail price. View the menu here.

Lindey’s (169 E. Beck St., German Village) is offering family-style Easter meals that come par-cooked for finishing in your oven at home. The menu includes salad starters, main dishes such as prime rib and crab cakes, sides and desserts. View the full menu here. Items must be ordered by 9 p.m. Wednesday and must be picked up Saturday between 12 and 5 p.m.

Easter dinner entrées such as whole roasted chicken, roasted pork shoulder and lamb meat pie are available at Lupo (2124 Arlington Ave., Upper Arlington). Each dish is served with buttermilk biscuits and three sides for up to four people. View the full menu and pricing on its Instagram account. Order via phone at 614-914-6134 or email lupoarlington@gmail.com by Friday.

WINE

Coast Wine House (75 S. High St., Dublin) is offering free, next-day delivery of wine, cocktails and snacks in Central Ohio with no minimums. On Friday, the Dublin newcomer will be accepting preorders for Easter mimosas for delivery Saturday. Order at coastwinehouse.com before midnight for next-day delivery.

Veritas (11 W. Gay St., Downtown) is delivering wine to the Greater Columbus area on Wednesdays and Fridays through its website, and 100 percent of profits go to support its staff. To have wine in time for your Easter dinner, orders must be placed by 3 p.m. Thursday.