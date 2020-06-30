Products to enhance your old-fashioned July Fourth celebration

With usual festivities canceled, you are left to your own devices to celebrate July Fourth with an old-fashioned picnic—properly distanced, of course. Experts advise keeping your group small, finding an isolated spot and staying at least 10 feet away from others. Pack the picnic basket with stars and stripes, as well as your favorite food and drinks to celebrate a festive day of outdoor fun.

1 Cuisinart venture portable gas grill, $199.95 at Williams Sonoma Home

2 Table in a bag, $59.95 at Crate & Barrel

3 Star spangled salad plates, $43.95 at Williams Sonoma Home

4 Picnic compact flatware set, $16.50 at Pottery Barn

5 Nipomo X picnic blanket, $109.95 at Williams Sonoma Home

6 Blue-and-white striped, wheeled cooler, $49.95 at Crate & Barrel

7 Happy hour stemless glasses, $32 (set of 4) at Pottery Barn

8 Marin Shibori melamine small oval platter, $24.95 at Crate & Barrel