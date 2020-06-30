HOT

The Filipino restaurant Bonifacio, known for its interactive kamayan dinners, was able to repackage its Boodle Night experience for carryout. Bonifacio provides all the tools to make the dinner a success at home: banana leaves, garlic rice, traditional dishes and San Miguel beer, as well as instructions on how to lay out your feast.

Hospitality workers feeding their own. Operations like Service! sprang into action this spring, cooking free meals for displaced workers.

Kits. Charcuterie kits, cocktail kits, brunch kits, wine tasting kits—basically any kind of bundle that a business can dream up and deliver.

To-go cocktails. Can we keep them forever, please?

Seventh Son Brewing Co. put the faces of 46 employees and one assistant manager cat on its seventh anniversary beer cans. A bit creepy, but we dug it.

NOT

Valter Veliu’s publicity stunt. In a series of Facebook videos and TV interviews, the Valter’s at the Maennerchor owner threatened to reopen for dine-in service on May 1, no matter the consequences to his business (or to people’s health). Veliu backed down after speaking to his lawyers and later issued an apology.

Cinco de Mayo, Taco Tuesday and takeout-only collided on May 5, creating a perfect taco storm. Taco Tuesday hot spots like Condado and The Kitchen were overwhelmed with orders, leading to some very long waits. Both businesses apologized.

Publicly traded chain restaurants (we’re talking to you, J. Alexander’s, Shake Shack and Ruth’s Chris Steak House) that received millions of dollars in loans from the Paycheck Protection Program, aimed at helping small businesses. They each eventually agreed to return the money.