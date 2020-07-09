Restaurant openings, closings and more Central Ohio food and drink news

Dough Mama owner Perrie Wilkof confirmed with Columbus Monthly today that she’s bringing her scratch cafe and bakery to South High Street, joining a stretch that includes Antiques on High, Ambrose and Eve and Law Bird.

Known for its house-made pies, biscuits and seasonal breakfast and lunch fare, Dough Mama will fill 730 S. High St., a smallretail spot vacated earlier this year by Kolache Republic. (Kolache announced last month that it will reopen inside The Daily Growler, also located on South High.)

The 800-square-foot space is smaller than Dough Mama’s original location in Clintonville, meaning there will be limited room for dine-in service. Wilkof says there will be outdoor seating, carryout and delivery. In addition to breakfast and lunch, Wilkof plans to add some dinner items to the menu.

“It was a serendipitous thing,” Wilkof says, adding that she’s had her eye on the space since Kolache closed.

Last month, Wilkof announced that Dough Mama was canceling plans to join the new North Market in Dublin’s Bridge Park. She says that decision coincided with the opportunity on South High. “It’s a much larger financial commitment,” Wilkof says about the North Market space. “It seemed like this is a better direction for us to go in, and it literally happened at the same time.”

Look for Dough Mama’s Brewery District location to open by late August.

Openings & Announcements

An independent restaurant called The Royce has opened in the vacant space left by Cantina Laredo at Polaris Fashion Place. The new gastropub debuted this week at 8791 Lyra Dr. The Royce is the work of owner Walter Carpenter, who named the restaurant after his wife, Royce. The head chef is Jonathan Olson, a Columbus native who most recently led the kitchen at Hotel LeVeque’s The Keep Kitchen & Liquor Bar.

The Wine Bistro at 925 N. State St. in Westerville is being rebranded. City Brands, the restaurant group that owns The Wine Bistro, is changing the concept to Napa Kitchen + Bar, a sister restaurant that has locations in Dublin and Montgomery, Ohio. The spot reopens today with a fresh look and revamped menu of salads, flatbreads, steaks, seafood, pasta and an emphasis on wine.

The North Market has expanded its hours again after operating under limited hours because of the pandemic. The Spruce Street market is now open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Merchant hours may differ.

Several local breweries are participating in Black is Beautiful, a global campaign created by California-based Weathered Souls Brewing Co. The campaign seeks to raise awareness of racial injustice and raise funds for police brutality reform and legal defenses. Participating breweries were tasked with brewing a moderately high ABV stout, with 100 percent of the proceeds from every Black is Beautiful beer going to local charities supporting the Black Lives Matter movement. Local participants (which are rolling out beer releases at different times) include Land Grant Brewing, BrewDog USA, Seventh Son Brewing Co., Nocterra Brewing Co. and Olentangy River Brewing Co.

An employee of Local Cantina has brought a potential class-action lawsuit against the Tex-Mex restaurant chain and its owner, George Tanchevski, alleging that, since May 2020, credit card tips have not been paid out to tipped workers, nor were the workers paid overtime. In a statement on Local Cantina’s website, Tanchevski stated that after reopening the restaurants following the dine-in ban, Local Cantina began paying its workers more than they made pre-pandemic. “I can say with confidence that every single staff member has financially benefited from the plan. We are reviewing the situation now, and it may be that we failed to comply with some technical aspect of the law,” the statement said. “If that is the case, then that is my error.”

Covid-19 Updates

A growing list of local establishments have announced that at least one employee has tested positive for Covid-19, causing businesses to quarantine employees and shut down temporarily for cleaning. Stauf’s Coffee Roasters in Grandview, Local Cantina in the Brewery District, Barcelona, some Northstar Café locations, Due Amici, Katalina’s Clintonville, Dirty Frank’s Hot Dog Palace, Platform Beer Co., Lincoln Social, The Pearl Dublin, HangOver Easy near Campus, Standard Hall and The Rossi Kitchen + Bar all recently announced positive tests. Some have since reopened.

As restaurants and bars continue to struggle with operating amid the pandemic, some businesses are taking a break. The Brown Bag Deli in German Village is taking a few days off as coronavirus cases spike in Ohio. Also, The Bottle Shop announced that it has suspended on-premise drinking as coronavirus cases in Ohio continue to climb, though its adjacent market remains open with grab-and-go cocktails and wines. Meanwhile, Katalina’s Harrison West café has temporarily closed out of caution after an employee tested positive for Covid-19 at its sibling location in Clintonville.

Events

The annual Taste of New Albany plans to move forward this year, with fewer attendees and a new outdoor venue. The event is set to take place from 5 to 10 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 2, at Rose Run Park, which is located behind the New Albany branch of the Columbus Metropolitan Library. Tickets are now on sale.