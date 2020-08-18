The Japanese-American cooking instructor recently launched a mochi bakery in Columbus.

Rice, a staple in the Japanese diet, can take many delicious forms. Beloved for its sticky properties, glutinous rice (or mochigome) is used to create an array of chewy Japanese desserts known as mochi, which are traditionally eaten for good fortune on New Year’s Day or, you know, any day of the week.

While teaching Asian cooking classes in the San Francisco Bay Area with her mother, Kaori Becker discovered that mochi classes proved to be some of their most popular. The University of California, Berkeley, and Ohio State alum, who moved to Columbus with her husband last summer, has since taken the mochi trend and run with it.

In addition to teaching virtual cooking classes, Becker has a cookbook coming out in late November called “Mochi Magic.” She also recently launched a home bakery and online shop called The Mochi Shop, specializing in mochi doughnuts, with her business partner Junna Kanazawa. [You can find The Mochi Shop at the Worthington Farmers Market this summer.]

Like what you’re reading? Subscribe to our weekly newsletters.

“We use mochiko, which is a sticky rice flour, and we combine [it] with traditional cake batter ingredients,” Becker says. “It’s like a cake doughnut but a little bit more on the chewier side.”

At right, Becker shares her technique for making daifuku mochi, small round confections stuffed with sweet fillings. You can either steam the dough in the microwave or cook it on the stovetop. Becker uses strawberries and sweet red bean paste or Nutella as fillings here, but she recommends experimenting with peanut butter chocolate cups or other fresh fruits. You can source mochiko flour and red bean paste at Tensuke Market (1167 Old Henderson Road). Find Becker on Instagram @the.mochi.shop or online at themochi.shop.

Daifuku Mochi Filled with Strawberries

Start to Finish: 20–30 minutes

Servings: 7–8 pieces

INGREDIENTS

Mochi Dough:

1 cup mochiko flour 1 cup water 1/2 cup sugar 1/2 cup cornstarch or potato starch, for dusting and shaping mochi

Mochi Filling:

1/2 cup sweet red bean paste or 1/2 cup refrigerated Nutella 1/2 cup thickly sliced strawberries

DIRECTIONS

Microwave method:

In a medium-size glass or ceramic bowl, whisk together all mochi dough ingredients well. Microwave the bowl, uncovered, on high for 2 minutes. Stir the mixture thoroughly with a rice paddle or spatula. Microwave the mixture again for another 2 minutes. Stir the mochi until even in consistency. It will become one sticky mass of mochi dough.

Stovetop method:

In a small nonstick pot, combine mochi dough ingredients. Put heat on medium-high and stir continuously for 7 minutes with a wooden spoon or heat-safe spatula while mochi starts to cook. After 7 minutes of continuous stirring, the mochi should be ready. It will become one sticky mass of mochi.

Final steps:

Dust your cutting board with 1/4 cup of cornstarch or potato starch. Scoop the mochi mixture out of the bowl or pot, onto your starch-covered board. Allow the mochi dough to cool for 5 minutes. Cover your hands with starch and dust the top of the mochi with extra starch. Then, carefully reach under the mochi and flip the whole mass onto the other side. The mochi should be completely covered with starch. Form the mochi into a 3-inch-wide log. Pinch off golf-ball-size pieces, using your left hand to pinch and your right hand to pull the mochi away from the log. Continue until you have 7 or 8 uniform pieces. Working one at a time, place 1 slice of strawberry on top of the mochi disk. Top the strawberry slice with 1 teaspoon of sweet red bean paste or Nutella. Stretch the mochi over the filling and pinch multiple times to seal. Once the mochi is well-sealed, flip the filled mochi over (seam-side down) and round it out with your hands. Brush off the mochi with a pastry brush if desired. Place the mochi in cupcake liners or leave on the plate to serve.