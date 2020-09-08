Six sammies—from bologna to sloppy Joes—that you won't want to trade away

As kiddos begin heading back to school this month (or at least back to online learning), many adults may be reminiscing about their younger days. And nothing conjures childhood nostalgia quite like PB&Js and grilled cheese sandwiches. We rounded up six delicious sammies that will make you feel like a kid again.

Krema Nut Co.’s PB&Js

1000 Goodale Blvd., Grandview, 614-299-4131

A gooey and salty peanut butter and jelly sandwich perhaps best encapsulates a childhood lunch. Columbus’ signature peanut butter purveyor, Krema Nut Co., serves PB&Js from its Grandview storefront. Try the classic combo of grape jelly and creamy peanut butter on white bread, or treat your mature taste buds to variations like sliced strawberries and strawberry preserves; Krema’s Hot & Spicy peanut butter with hot honey and bananas; or peanut butter and Marshmallow Fluff. Wash it down with one of Krema’s milkshakes.

Club 185’s Thick-Cut Fried Bologna Sandwich

185 E. Livingston Ave., German Village, 614-228-3904

Who says neighborhood bars aren’t kid-friendly? Club 185 certainly invites the adults in the room to step back in time with its menu of pigs in a blanket, meatloaf sandwiches and pepperoni pizzas. Not to be missed is the thick-cut fried bologna sandwich—this isn’t a slice of grilled lunch meat on white bread, either. Club 185 layers a slab of tender fried bologna on a grilled bun with the tangy touch of sweet pickles, mustard and onion.

Cravings Café’s Triple Crunch Grilled Cheese

114 N. Front St., Downtown, 614-670-4439

Even adults rely on the occasional warm and gooey grilled cheese sandwich to satisfy their hankerings for nostalgia. Formerly a weekly special, Cravings’ Triple Crunch Grilled Cheese joined the regular menu this summer. It starts with whole-grain bread, Swiss and cheddar cheeses, then Cravings sneaks in thick-cut bacon, a crispy potato cake (because what kid doesn’t love potatoes?) and a dash of rosemary aioli. Each bite invites all that salty, savory deliciousness that’s good for the soul.

Melt Bar & Grilled’s Peanut Butter & Banana

840 N. High St., Short North, 614-453-1150

4206 Worth Ave., Easton, 614-934-6020

Melt Bar & Grilled has made a name for itself with over-the-top, crusty grilled cheese sandwiches, and it applies that same level of amped-up fun to the childhood favorite combination of peanut butter and bananas. Thick slices of toast are layered with house-made peanut butter, caramelized bananas, sweet cream cheese and candied peanuts, and served with a side of berry preserves for dipping. It promises to be a delightfully sticky mess that will appeal to the kid inside all of us.

Lifestyle Café’s Sloppy Mo Sliders

891 Oak St., Olde Towne East, 614-754-1444

The new Lifestyle Café in Olde Towne East boasts a thoroughly craveable plant-based menu that covers comfort foods like chicken and waffles, BLTs and corn chowder. At the top of the list is a collection of signature sliders. The Sloppy Mo, a meat-free cousin to the messy sloppy Joe, features ground and seasoned Beyond Beef with caramelized onions, a vegan smoked Gouda and house-made taco sauce served on a vegan brioche bun.

Newfangled Kitchen’s The Fang Meatloaf Sandwich

2258 E. Main St., Bexley, 614-817-1099

Newfangled Kitchen has built a loyal following with its rich and savory slabs of meatloaf served in sandwich form. The menu leads off with The Fang, essentially a classic American burger with meatloaf as the patty: lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, American cheese and a slice of meatloaf on an egg-washed bun. The towering sandwich is tied together with Fang Sauce, a smoky and lightly sweet mayo-based condiment that gives Mom’s meatloaf a run for its money.