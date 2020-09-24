Restaurant openings, closings and more Central Ohio food and drink news

Central Ohio’s newest brewery, Spires Social Brewing, opens at noon this Saturday, Sept. 26. Owned by Alex and Megan Spires, the brewery will debut with four house beers on draft, as well as a collection of guest beers, ciders and mead. The brewery will also feature a ginger ale from Yellow Flag Soda created by the Spires’ daughter, Riley. The brewery and taproom is located at 8757 Sancus Blvd., just south of Polaris Parkway.

After being closed due to the pandemic and from sustaining damage during the Downtown protests, Fourth and State has reopened at 152. E. State St. The plant-based eatery, owned by the team behind Eden Burger, is open for lunch, dinner and weekend brunch.

On Friday, Sept. 25, Chapman’s Eat Market opens for limited dine-in service. Headed up by Chef B.J. Lieberman, Chapman’s opened for carry-out five weeks ago. Dine-in will focus on prix fixe menus with limited seatings of 16 people each at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. Read more in the Columbus Dispatch.

From now through Sept. 27, Hot Chicken Takeover has partnered with North Market Spices to create a new flavor dubbed “Unholy.” The spice blend is infused with ghost peppers and clocks in at more than one million Scoville units. The fiery flavor is available at all Hot Chicken Takeover locations.

The Stack donut and coffee shop at 262 W. Lane Ave. launched a new Wednesday Happenings event, featuring cold brew coffee from the DrankTank cart, roasts from The Coffee Mess and donuts from Lil Donut Factory. The events take place every Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in front of the shop.

Taft’s Brewing Company is inviting local artists to submit artwork for the can label and six-pack box of an upcoming double IPA, Paint the Town Hoppy. The selected artist will receive a cash prize, a friends and family party, and features on Taft’s social media. Entries are due by Oct. 16; the beer is set to be released in early December.