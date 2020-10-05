Glover will partner with longtime friend and Ray Ray's Hog Pit owner/founder James Anderson

Longtime friends and chefs James Anderson and Bill Glover are teaming up.

Anderson, the founder of Ray Ray’s Hog Pit and Granville-based Anderson Farms, announced today that chef Bill Glover (most recently executive chef at Hilton Columbus Downtown), will join the celebrated Central Ohio barbecue truck operation as CEO.

“Because we serve up the ultimate barbecue carryout comfort food, from food trucks with natural social distancing, our customers have been more supportive than ever during COVID,” Anderson said in a press release. "This significant increase in demand for what we do aligned perfectly with Bill’s availability, which has turned out to be ideal timing, as his skills really increase our bandwidth.”

In addition, Ray Ray’s fans can look forward to a new brick-and-mortar restaurant, coming early next year to 1256 Columbus Rd. in Granville, not far from Anderson Farms.

“I’ve always wanted to open a meat-and-three joint, and this new site [allows] us to do that,” Anderson said in a press release. “We want to respect the traditional fundamentals of a classic meat-and-three, but we’ll do it our way, with hometown barbecue and Bill using his genius to help build a menu of incredible sides that complement the barbecue.”