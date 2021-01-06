Columbus is awash in great cookies, with more being dreamed up every day. We gathered together some of our favorites from area retail bakeries, online-only bakeries and one nonprofit kitchen.
1. Vegan ginger-molasses cookies from Dough Mama
2. The gluten-free Monster cookie and Oatmeal Cream Clouds from Bake Me Happy
3. Snickerdoodle and peanut butter cookies from Sassafras Bakery
4. A selection of cookies from Freedom a la Cart’s annual Cause Cookie campaign (for every $25 donated to Freedom a la Cart, you receive a box of a dozen holiday cookies; donations support survivors of human trafficking)
5. Almond cookies from Belle’s Bread
6. A variety of Lion Cub’s Cookies (Read our story on Lion Cub’s founder, Brad Kaplan.)
7. Italian rainbow cookies from Angie’s Rainbow Cookies