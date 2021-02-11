Treat your sweetheart to dinner from Jeff Ruby's, Czech pastries from Kolache Republic and more.

Many people are feeling cooped up this time of year and more so now than ever before. With COVID-19 risk still high in Central Ohio, we’re celebrating this Valentine's Day by carrying out and staying in. Between cocktail kits, meals for two and food for the whole family, this list has you covered so you can still celebrate in style. Click the links below to learn more and place your order.

Comune – Valentine's Dinner for Two

The popular plant-based destination Comune is offering a four-course carryout meal for two, featuring some of its old favorites such as the Bread + Spread and Crispy Rice. Customers who order get access to a curated playlist put together in local DJ Patrick Hicks.

Cost: $65

Deadline: Order now through Feb. 13. (Select a pickup time at 5 p.m. or later to view the Valentine’s special.)

***

The Barn at Rocky Fork – Valentine’s Day in a Box

The Barn in Gahanna is offering Valentine’s Day in a Box for two, which includes shrimp scampi, a choice between the crab-crusted filet or seared scallops, and a mouthwatering chocolate lava cake for dessert. The optional cocktail kit add-on includes prosecco, lemons, house-made grenadine and two cake pops.

Cost: $100 (box), $32 (cocktail kit)

Deadline: Feb. 11 (box orders), Feb. 15 (cocktail kit)

***

Mitchell’s Ocean Club – Valentine’s Day in a Box

Easton’s Ocean Club is also offering a boxed deal for customers who have the choice between a meal with garlic shrimp scampi or Alaskan king crab legs. Each package includes chef-prepared ingredients and step-by-step instructions to cook a three-course surf and turf dinner for two in your own home.

Cost: $199-$229

Deadline: Feb. 11

***

Kintsugi Sushi Bar – Valentine’s Omakase Dinner for Two

Newcomer Kintsugi Sushi Bar at North Market Bridge Park is offering a very special omakase-style sushi dinner for two, featuring fresh fish shipped in from Tokyo’s Toyosu fish market. The dinner includes vouchers for sake, wine or beer from Market Bar and desserts from Pasta Ditoni’s. Get your orders in ASAP.

Cost: $150

Deadline: Feb. 11

***

Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse – Valentine’s Day Meal Kit

Celebrate your one and only with a meal kit prepared by Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse. Each kit serves two and includes a three-course meal, plus Champagne or wine upon request. Meal preparation is easy, with sides, salad and dessert arriving cooked and ready to assemble. As supplies are limited, guests are urged to order early.

Cost: $200

Deadline: Pre-order by 4 p.m. on Feb. 12 for pickup on Feb. 12, 13 and 14

***

The Keep Kitchen & Liquor Bar – Three-Course Valentine's Menu

Celebrate your loved one with a three-course meal from The Keep in Hotel LeVeque. This weekend, they have a special menu for dine-in or carryout with options including red chile grilled shrimp, Peking duck breast, crispy short rib tostados and cherry crepes, to name a few. Call The Keep at 614- 224-9500 for place your order or make a reservation.

Cost: $60+ per guest

Deadline: Feb. 12-14

***

Together & Co. and Kittie’s Cakes – Valentine’s Day Dinner Bundles

Spread the love even while staying at home with your choice of three Valentine’s Day Dinner Bundles from Together and Co. Wine, baked goods from Kittie’s Cakes and additional cut-out cookies are as add-ons. View the menu and order online.

Cost: $75-$110

Deadline: Orders for Feb. 12-13 are due by noon the day before.

***

North Country Charcuterie – Galentine’s Day Charcuterie Kit

Whether you've got a virtual date night or wine-infused Galentine’s day planned, North Country’s Salami Squad is here to help with a rotating collection of charcuterie kits. Enjoy a trendy and tasteful Valentine’s Day from home with limited time offers like the “Be My Galentine” kit. Visit the website for online ordering and shipping.

Cost: $34.99

Deadline: Limited time offer while supplies last

***

Kolache Republic – Valentine’s Variety Pack

The Czech pastry specialist Kolache Republic, located inside The Daily Growler Brewery District, is offering a fun variety pack of 12 sweet Valentine-inspired kolache, including four each of Chocolate Covered Cherry, Strawberry & Cream with Champagne Glaze and Chocolate Caramel.

Cost: $20

Deadline: Order this weekend only Feb 12-14.

***

Molly Woo’s – Luck of the Grape Cocktail Kit

Molly Woo’s is offering a unique cocktail kit for Chinese New Year! Each Luck of the Grape kit includes two servings of muddled red grapes, Cîroc vodka, Cointreau, white cranberry juice and Ruffino prosecco, plus a few celebratory items like fortune scratch-off cards and feng shui good luck coins. Orders can be placed by calling Molly Woo’s directly.

Cost: $20

Deadline: Feb. 12-Mar. 31