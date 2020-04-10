Outfitting your kitchen with top-of-the-line cutlery, appliances and accessories may result in more cooking, in addition to putting a smile on your face every time you use them. If you're phasing new products into your kitchen—or gifting someone else this spring—there are multiple new trends emerging on the market as well as some traditional favorites that you may enjoy. Fiesta dishware has released its new 2020 color in a rich butterscotch, while Breville is winning market share by being the all-in-one device that steams, warms and cooks dinner in about one-eighth of the time it usually takes.

Reprinted from Columbus Monthly Home & Garden Spring/Summer 2020.