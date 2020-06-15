Can't decide on a photographer, baker, fitness studio or other wedding vendor? Consider these 50+ local businesses, all owned by Black entrepreneurs or others in the BIPOC community.
This is not a comprehensive list. Email Emma Frankart Henterly at ehenterly@columbusweddingsmag.com if you have suggestions for additional businesses. Also check out the list of Black-owned restaurants in Central Ohio from our sister publication, Columbus Monthly. Finally, H/T to Columbus Navigator and the @columbus_blackowned and @craftinoutlaws Instagram accounts, through which we found many of these businesses.
Attire
Elle Brands Jewelry Boutique
ellebrands.com
614-547-2528
High-quality, affordable jewelry featuring semiprecious stones and trendy style; a portion of proceeds go to the boutique’s charity of the month.
Joan’s Bridal Couture
joansbridalcouture.com
7374 E. Main St., Reynoldsburg
614-856-9848
Reynoldsburg wedding and bridesmaid gown boutique that also does tux rentals and custom gown design.
Rust Martin
rustmartinlife.com
614-769-5934
Jarrod Martin’s bespoke menswear brand travels to clients’ locations to create custom ensembles.
Photographers & Videographers
Comfort Photography
comfortphotography.com
614-668-7609
Comfort Witcher is a Columbus native whose work has appeared in Columbus Weddings, The Knot Ohio and Munaluchi Bride.
Jehan LLC
jehanllc.com
614-595-1150
Formerly Docuvent Photography; also offering graphic design and creative consulting.
Jonathan Edward Photo
jonathanedwardphoto.com
Columbus native who loves creating visually captivating images and capturing precious memories.
KFCImages Photography & Videography Services
facebook.com/pg/kfcimages614
614-625-2587
Eddie Wayne Jackson II is a Pickerington resident and filmmaker who aims to provide services that cater to everybody.
Olivia Kristin Photography
oliviakristinphotography.com
614-398-2305
Author and photographer who will help document your milestones, memories and accomplishments.
Your Wedding Creatives
yourweddingcreatives.com
614-300-5476
Wedding photography and videography team comprising Jonathan Smith (Jonathan Edward Photo), Olivia Kristin (Olivia Kristin Photography) and Eddie Wayne Jackson II (KFCImages).
Caterers, Food Trucks & Bakeries
Bake Me Happy
bakemehappygf.com
106 E. Moler St., Columbus
614-477-3642
Fully gluten-free bakery with desserts often touted as “better than the original,” with cookies, cakes, cupcakes and more.
Chacon’s Sweet Treats and Good Eats
chaconssweettreatsandgoodeats.com
Home-based bakery and catering company offering cakes, cupcakes, cookies, sweets tables and comfort food meal options.
Donna’s Delicious Dozen
donnasdeliciousdozen.com
5322 N. Hamilton Rd., Columbus
614-245-4859
Made-to-order doughnuts with a variety of icings, drizzles and toppings; also offering catering services, including doughnut walls and towers.
J’s Sweet Treats and Wedding Cakes
jssweettreats.net
1540 Parsons Ave.
614-906-8888
Award-winning wedding cake and dessert bakery that also offers full catering services.
Kennedy’s Kakes
kkakes.com
614-600-2253
Owner Adrian Jones was a makeup artist for 30 years and now is a baker and cake artist; also offering cupcakes, macarons, mini Bundt cakes and more.
Queen’s Table
facebook.com/queenstable
614-316-8943
Food truck best known for its fish boats; also offering chicken, fries, coleslaw, fried okra and juice.
Ribman Catering
facebook.com/theribman
1030 Alum Creek Dr., Columbus
614-342-0160
Specializing in slow-smoked and grilled barbecue and comfort food: ribs, chicken and sides.
Sweet Cheese
eatsweetcheese.com
614-980-2525
Pickerington-based cheesecake company and food truck with signature flavors and build-your-own options.
That’s Sweet!
thatssweetco.wixsite.com/thatssweet
Event planning and treat table design, with cupcakes, doughnuts, cake pops and chocolate-covered cookies, pretzels, fruit, marshmallows and more.
Florists & Event Planners
Aisle & Co.
aisleandcompany.com
614-735-3656
Owner Natasha Churches and her team of wedding planners offer month-of wedding coordination, full-service planning and design/styling services.
Andréa’s Occasions
andreasoccasions.com
614-259-8045
Planning services for ceremonies, receptions, rehearsals, engagement parties and bridal services.
Aventines Felt Flowers & Botanical Art
aventines.com
Sculpted flowers and botanical art made from premium merino wool blend felt; choose from a catalog of products or opt for custom-order services.
Battiste LaFleur Galleria
battisteflowers.com
825 E. Long St., Columbus
614-253-8000 or 877-571-1823
Family-owned and -operated florist creating bouquets, ceremony flowers and centerpiece arrangements.
Camela Lynn Weddings & Events
camelalynnweddingsandevents.com
614-531-6942
Camela Jones offers full or partial wedding planning, month-of and hourly services, and dessert table design.
Indelible Affairs & Floral Design
indelibleaffairs.com
614-636-0311
Floral design studio that takes pride in being more than a “design and drop” florist.
Prema Designs
prema-designs.com
614-747-6224
A full-service wedding and event design company offering floral services, rentals, lighting and draping/backdrops.
Silver Confetti Events
silverconfettievents.com
614-924-0555
Full-service wedding coordination and design company; also offering decoration-only services, sweets table design and bridal shower planning.
Beauty Services & Products
2 Natural Sisters
2-naturalsisters.com
Natural bath and body products for earth- and body-conscious customers from sisters Karla and Karen.
161 Dental Studio
161dentalstudio.com
5040 Forest Dr., Ste. 220, New Albany
614-808-3688
Dental practice offering standard cleaning and care, plus clear straightening aligners/braces, dentures, extractions, emergency care and more.
Browtique
mybrowtique.com
543 S. Drexel Ave., Bexley
614-379-2769
Destiny Ward offers brow waxing and tinting; microblading and microshading; lash tints, perms and extensions; face and body hair removal;
Downtown Dermatology
columbusdowntownderm.com
500 E. Main St., Ste. 310, Columbus
614-224-4566
Medical and cosmetic dermatology office that also offers retail sales of skincare products.
Glam Gallery Salons
vagaro.com/glamgallerysalons
1266 W. Fifth Ave., Columbus
614-316-1236
Offering haircuts, color, extensions, wigs and natural hair care services.
Glō Essense
styleseat.com/m/v/gloessence
35 E. Gay St., Ste. 511, Columbus
614-586-6253
All-natural, holistic skincare brand specializing in a variety of facial services and sugaring.
The Hair Chest
thehairchest.com
Offering holistic hair loss and scalp care services for men and women; no harmful chemicals or surgeries needed.
Honey Bee Natural Haircare
etsy.com/shop/HoneyBeeNaturalHair
Homemade, made-to-order hair products featuring Manuka honey and other quality ingredients.
JM Botanicals
etsy.com/shop/shopjmbotanicals
Handmade, PH-balanced bath and body products made with eco-friendly ingredients.
K Manley Studios
kmanleystudio.com
1254 W. Fifth Ave., Columbus
614-725-4848
Permanent makeup services from Kay Manley, including lash extensions, henna brows, hair removal and more; also offering facials and bridal makeup.
The Koko Bella Lash and Sugaring Bar
thekokobella.com
870 N. High St., Columbus
614-452-9821
Lash extensions and lifting, sugaring, brow shaping, facials and retail sales.
The Lighthouse Barber and Beauty Salon
2021 E. Dublin-Granville Rd., Ste. 100, Columbus
facebook.com/thelighthousebarberandbeautysalon
614-396-8189
Barber with 25 years’ experience who also teaches at the Ohio State College of Barber Styling.
Nzuri Skingoods
nzuriskingoods.com
Natural, handmade, minimalist, unisex, vegan skincare products for all skin types.
Replenish Society
replenishwith.us
124 S. Washington Ave., Columbus
614-429-3165
Mother-daughter-daughter spa and yoga co-op that offers acupuncture, waxing, facials, massage, nails, airbrush tanning, makeup and more.
Universal Hands
1universalhands.com
Handmade, natural, organic bath and body products, including custom soaps.
Fitness
Bar Life
barlife.us
614-682-9788
Online, individual and group training sessions that are equipment-optional, personalized to clients’ needs.
Beyond Physical
beyondphysicaltraining.com
614-321-9220
Private, group and online training accompanied by meal and workout plans.
Komotion Fitness
komotionfitness.com
6956 Americana Pkwy., Reynoldsburg
614-597-2605 or 614-419-7318
Co-owners Corey “Hitta” Wilson and Terron Banner bring experience in strength training, sports conditioning, weight lifting and personal training to the table at this studio.
M. Nicholson Hip-Hop Fitness
mnicholson.com
614-342-0249
Hip hop fitness classes from Michael Nicholson, who began dancing at age 8; classes take place at Phlex Fitness (858 Morrison Rd., Gahanna) and Sweat Box (935 King Ave., Columbus).
Neighborhood Boxing Club
neighborhoodboxingclub.com
6090 Huntley Rd., Columbus
866-201-0688
Boxing studio featuring hour-long, no-contact classes where each attendee gets their own bag.
Punch Fitness
punchfitnessohio.com
50 Westerview Dr., Westerville
614-392-2917 or 614-440-2068
A no-judgement fitness center for personal training, boxing, kickboxing and TRX resistance training.
Raw Yoga 614
rawyoga614.com
7339 E. Main St., Reynoldsburg
614-421-7522
Yoga studio offering donation-based, online and outdoor classes in a variety of styles, including hatha, heated, power, vinyasa and yin; music-based classes focusing on jazz, trap and R&B are also available.
Ryze Athletics
ryzeathletics.com
2350 Wood Ave., Columbus
Performance training facility offering personal training, sports training and exercise classes in both individual and group settings; staff includes strength coaches and a registered dietitian.
Misc.
Lovedragon5000
Instagram.com/lovedragon5000
Wedding DJ services.
Phenix Banquet Center
phenixeventvenuecolumnbusoh.com
2101 Noe Bixby Rd., Columbus
614-964-5494
No-service-fee venue with multiple event spaces, including an outdoor ceremony space; bring your own vendors allowed.