Can't decide on a photographer, baker, fitness studio or other wedding vendor? Consider these 50+ local businesses, all owned by Black entrepreneurs or others in the BIPOC community.

This is not a comprehensive list. Email Emma Frankart Henterly at ehenterly@columbusweddingsmag.com if you have suggestions for additional businesses. Also check out the list of Black-owned restaurants in Central Ohio from our sister publication, Columbus Monthly. Finally, H/T to Columbus Navigator and the @columbus_blackowned and @craftinoutlaws Instagram accounts, through which we found many of these businesses.

Attire

Elle Brands Jewelry Boutique

ellebrands.com

614-547-2528

High-quality, affordable jewelry featuring semiprecious stones and trendy style; a portion of proceeds go to the boutique’s charity of the month.

Joan’s Bridal Couture

joansbridalcouture.com

7374 E. Main St., Reynoldsburg

614-856-9848

Reynoldsburg wedding and bridesmaid gown boutique that also does tux rentals and custom gown design.

Rust Martin

rustmartinlife.com

614-769-5934

Jarrod Martin’s bespoke menswear brand travels to clients’ locations to create custom ensembles.

Photographers & Videographers

Comfort Photography

comfortphotography.com

614-668-7609

Comfort Witcher is a Columbus native whose work has appeared in Columbus Weddings, The Knot Ohio and Munaluchi Bride.

Jehan LLC

jehanllc.com

614-595-1150

Formerly Docuvent Photography; also offering graphic design and creative consulting.

Jonathan Edward Photo

jonathanedwardphoto.com

Columbus native who loves creating visually captivating images and capturing precious memories.

KFCImages Photography & Videography Services

facebook.com/pg/kfcimages614

614-625-2587

Eddie Wayne Jackson II is a Pickerington resident and filmmaker who aims to provide services that cater to everybody.

Olivia Kristin Photography

oliviakristinphotography.com

614-398-2305

Author and photographer who will help document your milestones, memories and accomplishments.

Your Wedding Creatives

yourweddingcreatives.com

614-300-5476

Wedding photography and videography team comprising Jonathan Smith (Jonathan Edward Photo), Olivia Kristin (Olivia Kristin Photography) and Eddie Wayne Jackson II (KFCImages).

Caterers, Food Trucks & Bakeries

Bake Me Happy

bakemehappygf.com

106 E. Moler St., Columbus

614-477-3642

Fully gluten-free bakery with desserts often touted as “better than the original,” with cookies, cakes, cupcakes and more.

Chacon’s Sweet Treats and Good Eats

chaconssweettreatsandgoodeats.com

Home-based bakery and catering company offering cakes, cupcakes, cookies, sweets tables and comfort food meal options.

Donna’s Delicious Dozen

donnasdeliciousdozen.com

5322 N. Hamilton Rd., Columbus

614-245-4859

Made-to-order doughnuts with a variety of icings, drizzles and toppings; also offering catering services, including doughnut walls and towers.

J’s Sweet Treats and Wedding Cakes

jssweettreats.net

1540 Parsons Ave.

614-906-8888

Award-winning wedding cake and dessert bakery that also offers full catering services.

Kennedy’s Kakes

kkakes.com

614-600-2253

Owner Adrian Jones was a makeup artist for 30 years and now is a baker and cake artist; also offering cupcakes, macarons, mini Bundt cakes and more.

Queen’s Table

facebook.com/queenstable

614-316-8943

Food truck best known for its fish boats; also offering chicken, fries, coleslaw, fried okra and juice.

Ribman Catering

facebook.com/theribman

1030 Alum Creek Dr., Columbus

614-342-0160

Specializing in slow-smoked and grilled barbecue and comfort food: ribs, chicken and sides.

Sweet Cheese

eatsweetcheese.com

614-980-2525

Pickerington-based cheesecake company and food truck with signature flavors and build-your-own options.

That’s Sweet!

thatssweetco.wixsite.com/thatssweet

Event planning and treat table design, with cupcakes, doughnuts, cake pops and chocolate-covered cookies, pretzels, fruit, marshmallows and more.

Florists & Event Planners

Aisle & Co.

aisleandcompany.com

614-735-3656

Owner Natasha Churches and her team of wedding planners offer month-of wedding coordination, full-service planning and design/styling services.

Andréa’s Occasions

andreasoccasions.com

614-259-8045

Planning services for ceremonies, receptions, rehearsals, engagement parties and bridal services.

Aventines Felt Flowers & Botanical Art

aventines.com

Sculpted flowers and botanical art made from premium merino wool blend felt; choose from a catalog of products or opt for custom-order services.

Battiste LaFleur Galleria

battisteflowers.com

825 E. Long St., Columbus

614-253-8000 or 877-571-1823

Family-owned and -operated florist creating bouquets, ceremony flowers and centerpiece arrangements.

Camela Lynn Weddings & Events

camelalynnweddingsandevents.com

614-531-6942

Camela Jones offers full or partial wedding planning, month-of and hourly services, and dessert table design.

Indelible Affairs & Floral Design

indelibleaffairs.com

614-636-0311

Floral design studio that takes pride in being more than a “design and drop” florist.

Prema Designs

prema-designs.com

614-747-6224

A full-service wedding and event design company offering floral services, rentals, lighting and draping/backdrops.

Silver Confetti Events

silverconfettievents.com

614-924-0555

Full-service wedding coordination and design company; also offering decoration-only services, sweets table design and bridal shower planning.

Beauty Services & Products

2 Natural Sisters

2-naturalsisters.com

Natural bath and body products for earth- and body-conscious customers from sisters Karla and Karen.

161 Dental Studio

161dentalstudio.com

5040 Forest Dr., Ste. 220, New Albany

614-808-3688

Dental practice offering standard cleaning and care, plus clear straightening aligners/braces, dentures, extractions, emergency care and more.

Browtique

mybrowtique.com

543 S. Drexel Ave., Bexley

614-379-2769

Destiny Ward offers brow waxing and tinting; microblading and microshading; lash tints, perms and extensions; face and body hair removal;

Downtown Dermatology

columbusdowntownderm.com

500 E. Main St., Ste. 310, Columbus

614-224-4566

Medical and cosmetic dermatology office that also offers retail sales of skincare products.

Glam Gallery Salons

vagaro.com/glamgallerysalons

1266 W. Fifth Ave., Columbus

614-316-1236

Offering haircuts, color, extensions, wigs and natural hair care services.

Glō Essense

styleseat.com/m/v/gloessence

35 E. Gay St., Ste. 511, Columbus

614-586-6253

All-natural, holistic skincare brand specializing in a variety of facial services and sugaring.

The Hair Chest

thehairchest.com

Offering holistic hair loss and scalp care services for men and women; no harmful chemicals or surgeries needed.

Honey Bee Natural Haircare

etsy.com/shop/HoneyBeeNaturalHair

Homemade, made-to-order hair products featuring Manuka honey and other quality ingredients.

JM Botanicals

etsy.com/shop/shopjmbotanicals

Handmade, PH-balanced bath and body products made with eco-friendly ingredients.

K Manley Studios

kmanleystudio.com

1254 W. Fifth Ave., Columbus

614-725-4848

Permanent makeup services from Kay Manley, including lash extensions, henna brows, hair removal and more; also offering facials and bridal makeup.

The Koko Bella Lash and Sugaring Bar

thekokobella.com

870 N. High St., Columbus

614-452-9821

Lash extensions and lifting, sugaring, brow shaping, facials and retail sales.

The Lighthouse Barber and Beauty Salon

2021 E. Dublin-Granville Rd., Ste. 100, Columbus

facebook.com/thelighthousebarberandbeautysalon

614-396-8189

Barber with 25 years’ experience who also teaches at the Ohio State College of Barber Styling.

Nzuri Skingoods

nzuriskingoods.com

Natural, handmade, minimalist, unisex, vegan skincare products for all skin types.

Replenish Society

replenishwith.us

124 S. Washington Ave., Columbus

614-429-3165

Mother-daughter-daughter spa and yoga co-op that offers acupuncture, waxing, facials, massage, nails, airbrush tanning, makeup and more.

Universal Hands

1universalhands.com

Handmade, natural, organic bath and body products, including custom soaps.

Fitness

Bar Life

barlife.us

614-682-9788

Online, individual and group training sessions that are equipment-optional, personalized to clients’ needs.

Beyond Physical

beyondphysicaltraining.com

614-321-9220

Private, group and online training accompanied by meal and workout plans.

Komotion Fitness

komotionfitness.com

6956 Americana Pkwy., Reynoldsburg

614-597-2605 or 614-419-7318

Co-owners Corey “Hitta” Wilson and Terron Banner bring experience in strength training, sports conditioning, weight lifting and personal training to the table at this studio.

M. Nicholson Hip-Hop Fitness

mnicholson.com

614-342-0249

Hip hop fitness classes from Michael Nicholson, who began dancing at age 8; classes take place at Phlex Fitness (858 Morrison Rd., Gahanna) and Sweat Box (935 King Ave., Columbus).

Neighborhood Boxing Club

neighborhoodboxingclub.com

6090 Huntley Rd., Columbus

866-201-0688

Boxing studio featuring hour-long, no-contact classes where each attendee gets their own bag.

Punch Fitness

punchfitnessohio.com

50 Westerview Dr., Westerville

614-392-2917 or 614-440-2068

A no-judgement fitness center for personal training, boxing, kickboxing and TRX resistance training.

Raw Yoga 614

rawyoga614.com

7339 E. Main St., Reynoldsburg

614-421-7522

Yoga studio offering donation-based, online and outdoor classes in a variety of styles, including hatha, heated, power, vinyasa and yin; music-based classes focusing on jazz, trap and R&B are also available.

Ryze Athletics

ryzeathletics.com

2350 Wood Ave., Columbus

Performance training facility offering personal training, sports training and exercise classes in both individual and group settings; staff includes strength coaches and a registered dietitian.

Misc.

Lovedragon5000

Instagram.com/lovedragon5000

Wedding DJ services.

Phenix Banquet Center

phenixeventvenuecolumnbusoh.com

2101 Noe Bixby Rd., Columbus

614-964-5494

No-service-fee venue with multiple event spaces, including an outdoor ceremony space; bring your own vendors allowed.