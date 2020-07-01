What areas of Columbus have the highest average home values?
Central Ohio home values have risen 40 percent over the past five years, but in real estate, location is everything. So to find out exactly where—and how much—home values changed, we turned to Zillow. Instead of simply compiling sales prices, the real-estate service estimates the median value of all homes in neighborhoods and cities based on sales, home sizes, foreclosure rates and other factors. To find out where values are headed, we also looked at Zillow’s one-year forecast for each community. In April, Zillow so sharply reduced its forecasts in light of coronavirus that we included before- and after-pandemic estimates.
While Zillow data covers dozens of areas in the region, unfortunately it doesn’t include some up-and-coming Columbus neighborhoods, including Southern Orchards, Olde Towne East, Franklinton and Old Oaks.
Here are the 15 areas of Columbus with the most expensive average home values, according to Zillow.
1. German Village, $438,691
2. Old Beechwold, $428,997One-year change: 4.7 percent Five-year change: 27.6 percent One-year growth forecast (pre-COVID): 4.9 percent One-year growth forecast (post-COVID): -1.1 percent
3. Victorian Village, $392,857One-year change: 2.6 percent Five-year change: 30.8 percent One-year growth forecast (pre-COVID): 4.7 percent One-year growth forecast (post-COVID): -1.6 percent
4. Clintonville (Central), $364,535One-year change: 3.6 percent Five-year change: 32.1 percent One-year growth forecast (pre-COVID): 4.2 percent One-year growth forecast (post-COVID): -1.4 percent
5. Italian Village, $345,887One-year change: 2.9 percent Five-year change: 44.3 percent One-year growth forecast (pre-COVID): 4.5 percent One-year growth forecast (post-COVID): -1.7 percent
6. Harrison West, $335,383One-year change: 3.5 percent Five-year change: 33.5 percent One-year growth forecast (pre-COVID): 4.8 percent One-year growth forecast (post-COVID): -1.8 percent
7. Schumacher Place, $327,724One-year change: 5.5 percent Five-year change: 52.3 percent One-year growth forecast (pre-COVID): 5.7 percent One-year growth forecast (post-COVID): -1.5 percent
8. Downtown, $307,396One-year change: 2.3 percent Five-year change: 26.3 percent One-year growth forecast (pre-COVID): 4.5 percent One-year growth forecast (post-COVID): -1.8 percent
9. Brookside Woods, $290,963One-year change: 6.8 percent Five-year change: 40 percent One-year growth forecast (pre-COVID): 5.2 percent One-year growth forecast (post-COVID): -1.1 percent
10. Franklin Park, $261,819One-year change: 8.8 percent Five-year change: 163.2 percent One-year growth forecast (pre-COVID): 4.8 percent One-year growth forecast (post-COVID): -0.7 percent
11. Merion Village, $260,150One-year change: 7.9 percent Five-year change: 72.3 percent One-year growth forecast (pre-COVID): 5.1 percent One-year growth forecast (post-COVID): -1.3 percent
12. Blendon Woods, $255,080One-year change: 5.3 percent Five-year change: 37.1 percent One-year growth forecast (pre-COVID): 5 percent One-year growth forecast (post-COVID): -1.3 percent
13. Berwick, $243,871One-year change: 8.4 percent Five-year change: 53.1 percent One-year growth forecast (pre-COVID): 5.9 percent One-year growth forecast (post-COVID): -0.1 percent
14. Weinland Park, $239,227One-year change: 7.7 percent Five-year change: 109.6 percent One-year growth forecast (pre-COVID): 4.3 percent One-year growth forecast (post-COVID): -2 percent
15. Old North, $232,622One-year change: 5.6 percent Five-year change: 58.1 percent One-year growth forecast (pre-COVID): 4.4 percent One-year growth forecast (post-COVID): -1.6 percent
Source: Zillow***
