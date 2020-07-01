What areas of Columbus have the highest average home values?

Central Ohio home values have risen 40 percent over the past five years, but in real estate, location is everything. So to find out exactly where—and how much—home values changed, we turned to Zillow. Instead of simply compiling sales prices, the real-estate service estimates the median value of all homes in neighborhoods and cities based on sales, home sizes, foreclosure rates and other factors. To find out where values are headed, we also looked at Zillow’s one-year forecast for each community. In April, Zillow so sharply reduced its forecasts in light of coronavirus that we included before- and after-pandemic estimates.

While Zillow data covers dozens of areas in the region, unfortunately it doesn’t include some up-and-coming Columbus neighborhoods, including Southern Orchards, Olde Towne East, Franklinton and Old Oaks.

Here are the 15 areas of Columbus with the most expensive average home values, according to Zillow.

1. German Village, $438,691



One-year change: 5.7 percent Five-year change: 35.6 percent One-year growth forecast (pre-COVID): 0.3 percent One-year growth forecast (post-COVID): NA

2. Old Beechwold, $428,997

One-year change: 4.7 percent Five-year change: 27.6 percent One-year growth forecast (pre-COVID): 4.9 percent One-year growth forecast (post-COVID): -1.1 percent

3. Victorian Village, $392,857

One-year change: 2.6 percent Five-year change: 30.8 percent One-year growth forecast (pre-COVID): 4.7 percent One-year growth forecast (post-COVID): -1.6 percent

4. Clintonville (Central), $364,535

One-year change: 3.6 percent Five-year change: 32.1 percent One-year growth forecast (pre-COVID): 4.2 percent One-year growth forecast (post-COVID): -1.4 percent

5. Italian Village, $345,887

One-year change: 2.9 percent Five-year change: 44.3 percent One-year growth forecast (pre-COVID): 4.5 percent One-year growth forecast (post-COVID): -1.7 percent

6. Harrison West, $335,383

One-year change: 3.5 percent Five-year change: 33.5 percent One-year growth forecast (pre-COVID): 4.8 percent One-year growth forecast (post-COVID): -1.8 percent

7. Schumacher Place, $327,724

One-year change: 5.5 percent Five-year change: 52.3 percent One-year growth forecast (pre-COVID): 5.7 percent One-year growth forecast (post-COVID): -1.5 percent

8. Downtown, $307,396

One-year change: 2.3 percent Five-year change: 26.3 percent One-year growth forecast (pre-COVID): 4.5 percent One-year growth forecast (post-COVID): -1.8 percent

9. Brookside Woods, $290,963

One-year change: 6.8 percent Five-year change: 40 percent One-year growth forecast (pre-COVID): 5.2 percent One-year growth forecast (post-COVID): -1.1 percent

10. Franklin Park, $261,819

One-year change: 8.8 percent Five-year change: 163.2 percent One-year growth forecast (pre-COVID): 4.8 percent One-year growth forecast (post-COVID): -0.7 percent

11. Merion Village, $260,150

One-year change: 7.9 percent Five-year change: 72.3 percent One-year growth forecast (pre-COVID): 5.1 percent One-year growth forecast (post-COVID): -1.3 percent

12. Blendon Woods, $255,080

One-year change: 5.3 percent Five-year change: 37.1 percent One-year growth forecast (pre-COVID): 5 percent One-year growth forecast (post-COVID): -1.3 percent

13. Berwick, $243,871

One-year change: 8.4 percent Five-year change: 53.1 percent One-year growth forecast (pre-COVID): 5.9 percent One-year growth forecast (post-COVID): -0.1 percent

14. Weinland Park, $239,227

One-year change: 7.7 percent Five-year change: 109.6 percent One-year growth forecast (pre-COVID): 4.3 percent One-year growth forecast (post-COVID): -2 percent

15. Old North, $232,622

One-year change: 5.6 percent Five-year change: 58.1 percent One-year growth forecast (pre-COVID): 4.4 percent One-year growth forecast (post-COVID): -1.6 percent

Source: Zillow

