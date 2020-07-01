What communities have the highest average home values?
Central Ohio home values have risen 40 percent over the past five years, but in real estate, location is everything. So to find out exactly where—and how much—home values changed, we turned to Zillow. Instead of simply compiling sales prices, the real-estate service estimates the median value of all homes in neighborhoods and cities based on sales, home sizes, foreclosure rates and other factors. To find out where values are headed, we also looked at Zillow’s one-year forecast for each community. In April, Zillow so sharply reduced its forecasts in light of coronavirus that we included before- and after-pandemic estimates.
Here are the 15 Central Ohio suburbs with the most expensive average home values.
1. New Albany, $564,955One-year change: 5.4 percent Five-year change: 24.6 percent One-year growth forecast (pre-COVID): 5 percent One-year growth forecast (post-COVID): -1.6 percent
2. Upper Arlington, $469,612One-year change: 6 percent Five-year change: 31.3 percent One-year growth forecast (pre-COVID): 5.4 percent One-year growth forecast (post-COVID): -0.9
3. Bexley, $432,208One-year change: 4.9 percent Five-year change: 36.6 percent One-year growth forecast (pre-COVID): 5.1 percent One-year growth forecast (post-COVID): -0.9 pecent
4. Dublin, $414,395One-year change: 4.3 percent Five-year change: 23.7 percent One-year growth forecast (pre-COVID): 4.6 percent One-year growth forecast (post-COVID): -1.7 percent
5. Grandview Heights, $410,708One-year change: 4 percent Five-year change: 37.9 percent One-year growth forecast (pre-COVID): 4.6 percent One-year growth forecast (post-COVID): -1.7 percent
6. Powell, $402,120One-year change: 3.2 percent Five-year change: 20.2 percent One-year growth forecast (pre-COVID): 4.3 percent One-year growth forecast (post-COVID): -1.1 percent
7. Worthington, $349,370One-year change: 8 percent Five-year change: 34.7 percent One-year growth forecast (pre-COVID): 5.8 percent One-year growth forecast (post-COVID): -0.5 percent
8. Granville, $344,725One-year change: -1.4 percent Five-year change: 5.1 percent One-year growth forecast (pre-COVID): 2.7 percent One-year growth forecast (post-COVID): -3.9 percent
9. Plain City, $332,631One-year change: 4.9 percent Five-year change: 38 percent One-year growth forecast (pre-COVID): 4.1 percent One-year growth forecast (post-COVID): -1.7 percent
10. Westerville, $314,519One-year change: 4.3 percent Five-year change: 31.2 percent One-year growth forecast (pre-COVID): 4.4 percent One-year growth forecast (post-COVID): -1.2 percent
11. Sunbury, $298,970One-year change: 2.9 percent Five-year change: 33.1 percent One-year growth forecast (pre-COVID): 3.9 percent One-year growth forecast (post-COVID): -1.5 percent
12. Pickerington, $270,052One-year change: 3.2 percent Five-year change: 30.3 percent One-year growth forecast (pre-COVID): 3.9 percent One-year growth forecast (post-COVID): -1.4 percent
13. Canal Winchester, $266,398One-year change: 4.6 percent Five-year change: 33.5 percent One-year growth forecast (pre-COVID): 4.3 percent One-year growth forecast (post-COVID): -1.2 percent
14. Johnstown, $262,369One-year change: 1.7 percent Five-year change: 3.2 percent One-year growth forecast (pre-COVID): 3.3 percent One-year growth forecast (post-COVID): -3.1 percent
15. Hilliard, $258,589One-year change: 5.4 percent Five-year change: 33.9 percent One-year growth forecast (pre-COVID): 4.9 percent One-year growth forecast (post-COVID): -1.6 percent
Source: Zillow***
