What communities have the highest average home values?

Central Ohio home values have risen 40 percent over the past five years, but in real estate, location is everything. So to find out exactly where—and how much—home values changed, we turned to Zillow. Instead of simply compiling sales prices, the real-estate service estimates the median value of all homes in neighborhoods and cities based on sales, home sizes, foreclosure rates and other factors. To find out where values are headed, we also looked at Zillow’s one-year forecast for each community. In April, Zillow so sharply reduced its forecasts in light of coronavirus that we included before- and after-pandemic estimates.

Here are the 15 Central Ohio suburbs with the most expensive average home values.

1. New Albany, $564,955

One-year change: 5.4 percent Five-year change: 24.6 percent One-year growth forecast (pre-COVID): 5 percent One-year growth forecast (post-COVID): -1.6 percent

2. Upper Arlington, $469,612

One-year change: 6 percent Five-year change: 31.3 percent One-year growth forecast (pre-COVID): 5.4 percent One-year growth forecast (post-COVID): -0.9

3. Bexley, $432,208

One-year change: 4.9 percent Five-year change: 36.6 percent One-year growth forecast (pre-COVID): 5.1 percent One-year growth forecast (post-COVID): -0.9 pecent

4. Dublin, $414,395

One-year change: 4.3 percent Five-year change: 23.7 percent One-year growth forecast (pre-COVID): 4.6 percent One-year growth forecast (post-COVID): -1.7 percent

5. Grandview Heights, $410,708

One-year change: 4 percent Five-year change: 37.9 percent One-year growth forecast (pre-COVID): 4.6 percent One-year growth forecast (post-COVID): -1.7 percent

6. Powell, $402,120

One-year change: 3.2 percent Five-year change: 20.2 percent One-year growth forecast (pre-COVID): 4.3 percent One-year growth forecast (post-COVID): -1.1 percent

7. Worthington, $349,370

One-year change: 8 percent Five-year change: 34.7 percent One-year growth forecast (pre-COVID): 5.8 percent One-year growth forecast (post-COVID): -0.5 percent

8. Granville, $344,725

One-year change: -1.4 percent Five-year change: 5.1 percent One-year growth forecast (pre-COVID): 2.7 percent One-year growth forecast (post-COVID): -3.9 percent

9. Plain City, $332,631

One-year change: 4.9 percent Five-year change: 38 percent One-year growth forecast (pre-COVID): 4.1 percent One-year growth forecast (post-COVID): -1.7 percent

10. Westerville, $314,519

One-year change: 4.3 percent Five-year change: 31.2 percent One-year growth forecast (pre-COVID): 4.4 percent One-year growth forecast (post-COVID): -1.2 percent

11. Sunbury, $298,970

One-year change: 2.9 percent Five-year change: 33.1 percent One-year growth forecast (pre-COVID): 3.9 percent One-year growth forecast (post-COVID): -1.5 percent

12. Pickerington, $270,052

One-year change: 3.2 percent Five-year change: 30.3 percent One-year growth forecast (pre-COVID): 3.9 percent One-year growth forecast (post-COVID): -1.4 percent

13. Canal Winchester, $266,398

One-year change: 4.6 percent Five-year change: 33.5 percent One-year growth forecast (pre-COVID): 4.3 percent One-year growth forecast (post-COVID): -1.2 percent

14. Johnstown, $262,369

One-year change: 1.7 percent Five-year change: 3.2 percent One-year growth forecast (pre-COVID): 3.3 percent One-year growth forecast (post-COVID): -3.1 percent

15. Hilliard, $258,589

One-year change: 5.4 percent Five-year change: 33.9 percent One-year growth forecast (pre-COVID): 4.9 percent One-year growth forecast (post-COVID): -1.6 percent

Source: Zillow

***

