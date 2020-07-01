A guide to hot deals, soaring values, the coronavirus effect and more

It takes patience, smarts and a little luck to find the right home during ideal circumstances. Add soaring values, a housing crunch and the coronavirus to the mix, and you’ve got a recipe for even more difficulty. But we can help. Our comprehensive guide to Central Ohio’s residential market offers expert advice on navigating this confusing time, whether you’re looking for inner-city affordability, small-town charm or suburban luxury

Like what you’re reading? Subscribe to our weekly newsletters. What Comes Next? New Albany’s New Era The South Side Rises Delaware’s Small-Town Charm Minerva Park’s Affordable Oasis Top Picks for Downsizers Top Picks for First-Time Buyers Top Picks for Move-Up Buyers The 15 Priciest Suburbs The 15 Priciest City Neighborhoods Mark Wagenbrenner is Columbus’ Reclamation Man The Million Dollar (Plus) Club: Top Columbus Home Sales