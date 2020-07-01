The 15 most expensive transactions since April 2017.
Columbus isn't San Francisco yet, but the most expensive residential deals are creeping up in the region. All of the 15 largest home transactions since April 2017 are more than $2 million. The last time Columbus Monthly did a major real estate feature package in June 2017, just eight of the top 15 crossed that threshold.
1. $3,700,000, 7010 Lambton Park Rd., New Albany
Buyer/Seller: LJHB LLC from Langdale, Richard S. & Paige
Date: May 2019
2. $3,290,000, 212 Park Dr., Columbus
Buyer/Seller: Osprey Inc. from Jeffries, Susan H.
Date: June 2018
3. $3,000,000, 5555 Dublin Rd., Delaware
Buyer/Seller: Laura M. Williams, trustee, from 5555 Dublin LLC
Date: May 2017
4. $2,739,966, 6261 Wright Rd., Columbus
Buyer/Seller: Homewood Corp. from Skestos, George A. Jr., Irt One, trustee, & Bennett, Patricia J.
Date: July 2017
5. $2,700,000, 9 New Albany Farms Rd., New Albany
Buyer/Seller: K9 Morse LLC from Bates, Richard Allan
Date: March 2018
6. $2,695,978, 250 W. Spring St., Unit 1215, Columbus
Buyer/Seller: Webster, Stephen W. Jr & Jacobson, Jeffrey M., trustees, from 245 Parks Edge Place LLC
Date: December 2019
7. $2,500,000, 1797 Scioto Pointe Dr., Columbus
Buyer/Seller: Erika L. Haupt, trustee, from Walter E. Dennis et. Al
Date: April 2017
8. $2,500,000, 4310 Sunbury Rd., Galena
Buyer/Seller: Crowl, Jason T. & Klausing, Heidi L. from Cane Properties LLC
Date: May 2017
9. $2,400,000, 2538 Onandaga Dr., Upper Arlington
Buyer/Seller: CHBC LLC from Bermuda Breeze Ltd.
Date: July 2017
10. $2,375,000, 2239 Onandaga Dr., Upper Arlington
Buyer/Seller: Norelli, Jonathan Andrew & Lauren Hawley from Howell, Howard Scott & Kathleen C.
Date: September 2017
11. $2,245,000, 7305 Lambton Green S., New Albany
Buyer/Seller: Kass, David E. & Cari J. from Deaguiar, Rolando & Bertha
Date: December 2017
12. $2,222,500, 3020 Scioto Estates Ct., Hilliard
Buyer/Seller: Stotlar, Douglas W. & Julie A. from Liebert, Susan W.
Date: June 2018
13. $2,200,000, 6980 Corazon Dr., Dublin
Buyer/Seller: Everhart, Richard S. & Darbie L. from Cohen, Brian S. & Kerri N.
Date: September 2019
14. $2,200,000, 10 Hawksmoor Dr., New Albany
Buyer/Seller: Midland Agency for Northwest Ohio Inc., trustee, from Sharfin, Ira A.
Date: May 2018
15. $2,175,000, 1981 Tremont Rd., Upper Arlington
Buyer/Seller: Clark, That There Is an RV LLC from Saunders, Alexee Allen, trustee
Date: March 2019***
