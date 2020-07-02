For young people escaping crisis, the nonprofit aims to offer a true home and a way forward.

Last summer, Corey Branscomb fled a man who hit her hard enough that she needed a hospital visit. She left with nothing but the clothes she was wearing and her daughter, who had just turned 2. Leaving felt like the only possible option to keep them safe, but Branscomb had nowhere else to live.

They spent the first night in her car and eventually landed at a Columbus shelter for women who have survived domestic violence. While the shelter was safe—the man couldn’t reach her there—it also wasn’t a home, and at best, it was temporary. The shelter, she figured, would give her a month or two at most to find a more permanent place to live.

“I really didn’t know what I was going to do,” says Branscomb, 20.

Then, a social worker offered to connect her with Huckleberry House, a Columbus nonprofit that offers transitional housing for young adults ages 18 to 24, as well as a crisis shelter for younger homeless children. She agreed, and within a month she had moved into an apartment that Huckleberry House leased from a local rental company. But the rental company had given notice that it would not be renewing the nonprofit’s lease, so again, her new place would be temporary.

Meanwhile, Huckleberry House had already been aiming to buy its own property, a more permanent home, a place to hold lessons for big groups and provide offices for its staff, which was working out of an apartment in the rental complex. “You can’t host large cooking classes there, and you can’t have, say, Huntington Bank come in and do financial classes,” says Amanda Leclerc, the nonprofit’s housing director. “We just didn’t have the space.”

On March 6, the nonprofit closed on a purchase of Kenmore Square, a property in Linden that has housing for 54 young adults. The Columbus Metropolitan Housing Authority had owned the property and financed the purchase with a zero-interest, 10-year loan; Huckleberry House paid $740,000—the lowest appraisal price. On March 17, just before the state of Ohio issued the stay-at-home order to protect people from the Covid-19 pandemic, movers helped Branscomb and others served by Huckleberry House move into their new apartments.

New homes are places of possibility. Bad memories own nothing in a new space; hard times haven’t happened there. This is true no matter who you are, but it’s especially true for clients of Huckleberry House, who have ended up in transitional housing through some combination of bad luck, difficult circumstances and tough choices. Kenmore offers the fresh start they desperately need, and the nonprofit’s leaders hope to use its community space, offices and large campus to provide more assistance to residents.

“We really envision this allowing us to tailor the services to this population—it will allow us to do large trainings, like cooking classes or dance lessons or tax-prep advice for our clients,” says Leclerc, who’s optimistic about all Kenmore will allow them to do once the coronavirus restrictions are lifted.

The new space gives Branscomb hope, too. “This is like a house-house, and that’s what I wanted,” she says. “I wanted my home to look like a home and feel like a home.”

