You could own a piece of Columbus history by buying the historic Downtown home, which has been converted to apartments.

The Lazarus House, an architectural gem and a piece of Columbus history at 380 E. Town St. near Topiary Park, is currently listed for purchase at $890,000. The house stands as an echo to the Lazarus dynasty that built it and a reminder of the importance they held in Columbus society. The family was among Columbus’ most prominent members of business, owning the eponymous department store chain that spanned throughout the Midwest before merging with Macy’s in 2003.

The interior of the house was remolded into three luxury apartments in 2014, though many original features—including a grand staircase and intricate geometric wood flooring—were preserved.