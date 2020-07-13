An enchanted e-shoot was a perfect plan for these high school sweethearts.

Columbus residents Erika Teets and Daniel Johnson had been together for a decade when they traveled to London last June to celebrate a friend’s wedding before heading to Paris for further sightseeing. Little did Erika know that Daniel had an even bigger adventure planned for the two of them.

On their last day in the City of Lights, Daniel’s plans began to unfold. The pair met up with friends for breakfast and sightseeing. Then they rounded a corner to see the Ballon de Paris Generali—the world’s largest helium balloon. “I had always told Daniel that I wanted to be proposed to in a hot air balloon,” Erika says. “But it was too windy that day, and they had grounded all flights.”

The group moved on to their next stop: the Louvre. Daniel asked the accompanying friends to take a photo of him and Erika, during which he popped the question.

“Although his initial plan didn’t work out, I love that [Daniel] put so much effort into the trip,” Erika says. “I couldn’t be happier!”

When planning their engagement photos, Erika turned to the “forest fairytale” theme they’re incorporating into their August 2020 wedding. “I really wanted a moody forest feel,” she explains. “We are getting married in the pine forest at Orchard House [Bed & Breakfast in Granville], so I wanted our engagement photos to be in a forest as well.”

The pair headed to Oak Openings Metropark, near Toledo, with photographer friend Randy Liddil to get the perfect aesthetic. The shoot was a success, Erika says. “I love the composition of the trees and the overall mood of the photos.”

The couple’s wedding plans haven’t changed much with the arrival of the coronavirus pandemic this year; their outdoor ceremony and reception will take place on the planned date, following current guidelines, restrictions and best practices.

“We decided to keep our original date, because the future is not promised. We do not know if Covid[-19] would still be around next year and what the future would hold,” Erika says. “All of our vendors have been amazing at helping us gameplan a wedding that fits within Covid restrictions.” The pair opted not to reduce their guest list, though “we have had a significant amount of guests who were originally planning on attending decline,” Erika notes, quickly adding that the decision is totally understandable. “Ultimately, we are fine if it ends up being an intimate ceremony.”

“We are so ready just to marry each other,” Erika continues. “We hope that we are able to (safely) celebrate our marriage with our close family and friends.”