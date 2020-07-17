In search of easier chemical synthesis, researchers came up with a very DIY method.

Let’s say you’ve made a discovery that could improve production of a chemical used to make medicines. To prove it works, would you cut off the top of a pop can, pour all the ingredients in and electrify it? Probably not—it sounds like Breaking Bad gone very, very bad.

Yet Ohio State scientists attempted that exact experiment. Christo Sevov, an assistant chemistry professor, and his team were using a chemical called triphenylphosphine, which helps make complex molecules for pharmaceuticals and agrochemicals. “It’s a tool to merge atoms together,” Sevov says. “The problem is, it’s a one-time-use tool.”

After the chemical reaction, the compound becomes waste. It can be turned back into triphenylphosphine, though it requires exorbitant time, energy and toxic substances. But during a reaction for a separate project, Sevov’s team observed the compound regenerating without multiple steps or toxic substances, spurred by electricity and an aluminum container. Aluminum had been studied, but researchers had found it only worked briefly and then required so much electricity it destroyed the compound.

The OSU team experimented with stripping agents used in batteries, which remove a corrosive surface layer of aluminum produced during the reaction. Voila—newly formed triphenylphosphine produced with low levels of electricity. To test their method with cheap aluminum at room temperature, they lopped off the top of a pop can, mixed in the chemicals and connected it to the wall with electrical leads. It still worked.

Sevov hopes OSU’s method will be adopted widely because it handles the process cheaply and easily, though companies should get better containers than pop cans.

