What do you get when you mix moody vibes with luxe details? Something amazing.

We’ve been team “dark and moody” for a while now, so when Beth Kerechanin of Seth and Beth Wedding Photography invited us to pop in to a shoot with those vibes back in February at Beverly Mansion, we were all about it.

“The vision for the stylized shoot came from the wonderful Courtney Heibel from Rooted Together and Lynette Higginbotham from Madison House Designs,” Kerechanin says. “In conversation, they dreamed together a styled shoot that was dark and moody, a fashion-forward trend in the industry. Courtney gave us a call, knowing that we specialize in off-camera lighting—which creates a dramatic, romantic photo experience. From there, the three of us took off.”

Despite frigid temps, Kerechanin and her husband (and shooting partner) Seth captured warm, romantic images of five brave models who didn’t let the cold get to them and a tablescape fit for royalty.

“I was so proud to be a part of a team of talented and professional vendors,” Kerechanin adds. “Each person used their skills to create a beautiful stylized shoot.”

THE DETAILS

Photographers: Seth and Beth Wedding Photography

Planner: Rooted Together

Location: Beverly Mansion

Bridal gowns: B. Loved Bridal

Menswear: Pursuit

Bridesmaid gowns: Gilded Social

Hair: Goode Beauty

Makeup: MM Creative

Florist: Madison House Designs

Rentals: Metro Cuisine and Got Ya Covered Linens

Invites: On Paper

Calligraphy: Lovely Arrow Designs

Other vendors: The Editorial Society

Models: Sarah Boyd, Steph Cowen, Aida Pickering and Unique Turner