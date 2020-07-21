This engagement photo shoot is proof that sometimes, less really is more.

If the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has scuttled your plans for a destination photo shoot for your engagement session, fear not! We’re here to show you that the right photographer can make any location look dreamy and romantic.

Case in point: This German Village session captured by Derk’s Works Photography. For the shoot, photographer Benjamin Derkin followed Jeff Wiery and Alexis Joseph around their neighborhood for a coffee date, and the resulting photos couldn’t be cuter. Check them out in the gallery below.

(Want more of Jeff and Alexis? We covered their microwedding, a result of the pandemic, here.)

