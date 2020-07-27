Pastel or jewel-toned, the eclectic look for bridesmaids still reins supreme.

Gilded Social, the Downtown bridesmaid shop, teamed up with Bree Lea Photography to showcase options for a carefully curated, perfectly mismatched bridal party featuring a variety of colors and brands. Hayley Paige, Jenny Yoo, Amsale Bridesmaids, Monique Lhuillier Bridesmaids and Wtoo Bridesmaids are all represented in the slideshow below. Bonus: the bridal gown in this shoot is actually an Amsale Bridesmaid gown from Gilded Social! (It’s the “Harlee” gown in ivory crepe, if you’re a budget-conscious bride who wants to snag this style.)

THE DETAILS

Photographer: Bree Lea Photography

Location: Ohio Statehouse

Gowns: Gilded Social

HMUA: Models’ own skills

Models: Sophia Termine, Meghan Weinle, Grace Brown, Hannah Gilmore, Cearra Taylor, Cecelia DiSabato, Aleece Klaiber