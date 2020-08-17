Here are more than 500 of Central Ohio's best physicians. Did your doctor make the list?

ADOLESCENT MEDICINE

Multidisciplinary health care specialist trained in the unique physical, psychological and social characteristics of adolescents and their health care needs

Elise DeVore Berlan, Adolescent Gynecology, Reproductive Health, Sexually Transmitted Diseases; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Adolescent Medicine, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-6200

Andrea Bonny, Opioid Addiction, Reproductive Health; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, 380 Butterfly Gardens Drive, Columbus, 614-722-6200

Cynthia M. Holland-Hall, Sexually Transmitted Diseases, Eating Disorders, Reproductive Health; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, 380 Butterfly Gardens Drive, Columbus, 614-722-6200

Steven C. Matson, Sexually Transmitted Diseases, Opioid Addiction, Addiction/Substance Abuse, Men’s Health-Adolescent; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, 380 Butterfly Gardens Drive, Columbus, 614-722-6200

ALLERGY AND IMMUNOLOGY

Treats such conditions as asthma, anaphylaxis, rhinitis, eczema and adverse reactions to drugs, foods and insect stings, as well as immune deficiency diseases

Jennifer Z. Bullock, Asthma & Allergy, Food Allergy, Sinus Disorders, Pediatric Allergy & Immunology; Bullock Allergy & Asthma, 170 Northwoods Blvd., Suite 120, Columbus, 614-635-9606

Charity Fox, Urticaria, Mast Cell Diseases; OSU Eye & Ear Institute, 915 Olentangy River Road, Suite 4000, Columbus, 614-366-3687

Mitchell Grayson, Asthma, Allergic Rhinitis, Anaphylaxis, Allergy; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Division of Allergy & Immunology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-5500

David W. Hauswirth, Asthma & Allergy, Pediatric Allergy & Immunology; Ohio ENT & Allergy Physicians, 6670 Perimeter Drive, Suite 270, Dublin, 614-827-0009

Princess U. Ogbogu, Asthma & Allergy, Food Allergy, Sinusitis, Skin Allergies; OSU Eye & Ear Institute, 915 Olentangy River Road, Suite 4000, Columbus, 614-366-3687

Debora A. Ortega-Carr, Asthma; Midwest Allergy, 6275 E. Broad St., Suite 100, Columbus, 614-759-4730

Philip N. Rancitelli, Asthma, Rhinitis, Immune Deficiency; Ohio ENT & Physicians, 6573 E. Broad St., Columbus, 614-827-0021

Grace Y. Ryu, Asthma & Allergy, Pediatric Allergy & Immunology, Midwest Allergy, 8080 Ravines Edge Court, Columbus, 614-846-5944

CARDIAC ELECTROPHYSIOLOGY

Performs intricate technical procedures to evaluate heart rhythms and determine appropriate treatment for them

Kamel Addo, Mount Carmel Columbus Cardiology Consult, 85 McNaughten Road, Suite 200, Columbus, 614-224-2281

Christopher M. Frank, Arrhythmias, Pacemakers/Defibrillators, Autonomic Disorders; OhioHealth Physician Group, 765 N. Hamilton Road, Suite 120, Gahanna, 614-533-5000

John D. Hummel, Arrhythmias, Pacemakers/Defibrillators, Syncope; Richard M. Ross Heart Hospital, 452 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-7677

Steven J. Kalbfleisch, Arrhythmias, Catheter Ablation; Richard M. Ross Heart Hospital, 452 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-7677

Gregory Kidwell, Atrial Fibrillation; OhioHealth Physician Group, 3705 Olentangy River Road, Suite 100, Columbus, 614-262-6772

Seth J. Rials, Pacemakers/Defibrillators, Catheter Ablation; OhioHealth Heart & Vascular Physicians, 765 N. Hamilton Road, Suite 120, Gahanna, 614-533-5000

CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASE

Internist who specializes in diseases of the heart, lungs and blood vessels and manages complex cardiac conditions such as heart attacks and life-threatening, abnormal heartbeat rhythm

William T. Abraham, Heart Failure, Transplant Medicine-Heart; Richard M. Ross Heart Hospital, 452 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-7677

Anne R. Albers, Cardiac Imaging, Heart Valve Disease, Heart Disease in Women; OhioHealth, Heart & Vascular Physicians, 3705 Olentangy River Road, Suite 100, Columbus, 614-262-6772

Cindy M. Baker, Angioplasty & Stent Placement, Cardiac Catheterization, Acute Coronary Syndromes, Coronary Artery Disease; Heart & Vascular Center at Memorial Health, 500 London Ave., Suite O, Marysville, 614-293-7677

Richard M. Bardales, Cardiovascular Specialists, 618 Pleasantville Road, Suite 101, Lancaster, 740-653-7511

Anupam Basuray, Heart Failure, Transplant Medicine-Heart; OhioHealth Physician Group, 3525 Olentangy River Road, Suite 6300, Columbus, 614-566-2400

Anthony T. Chapekis, Interventional Cardiology; OhioHealth Physician Group, 3705 Olentangy River Road, Suite 100, Columbus, 614-262-6772

Nicholas Davakis, Interventional Cardiology; OhioHealth Heart & Vascular Physicians, 765 N. Hamilton Road, Suite 120, Gahanna, 614-533-5000

Michael R. Donnally, Ohio State’s Heart & Vascular Center, 500 London Ave., Suite O, Marysville, 937-642-5490

Bruce L. Fleishman, Interventional Cardiology; OhioHealth Heart & Vascular Physicians, 1325 Stringtown Road, Suite 240, Grove City, 614-533-5000

Thomas W. Goodlive, Cardiac Imaging; OhioHealth Physician Group, 3705 Olentangy River Road, Suite 100, Columbus, 614-262-6772

Ayesha Hasan, Heart Failure, Transplant Medicine-Heart; Richard M. Ross Heart Hospital, 452 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-7677

Debra Ann Heldman, Licking Memorial Hospital, Cardiology Department, 1320 W. Main St., Floor 1, Newark, 220-564-7750

Manmohan K. Katapadi, Ohio Heart Group, 800 E. Broad St., Columbus, 614-252-8300

Gregory K.W. Lam, OhioHealth, Heart & Vascular Physicians, 600 N. Pickaway St., Suite 102, Circleville, 740-420-8174

Todd G. Matros, Cardiac Imaging, Heart Attack, Preventive Cardiology, OhioHealth Physician Group, 3705 Olentangy River Road, Suite 100, Columbus, 614-262-6772

Laxmi S. Mehta, Heart Disease in Women, Preventive Cardiology, Echocardiography, Heart Disease & Gender; Stoneridge Medical Services, 3900 Stoneridge Lane, Suite A, Dublin, 614-293-7677

Daniel W. Mudrick, Atrial Fibrillation, Cardiac Imaging, Echocardiography-Transesophageal; OhioHealth, Heart & Vascular Physicians, 600 N. Pickaway St., Suite 102, Circleville, 740-420-8174

Allan J. Nichols, Cardiac Electrophysiology, Arrhythmias, Pacemakers/Defibrillators; OhioHealth Physician Group, 3705 Olentangy River Road, Suite 100, Columbus, 614-262-6772

Michael G. Reinig, Fairfield Healthcare, Professionals Cardiology, 2405 N. Columbus St., Suite 200, Lancaster, 740-689-4480

Timothy Timko, Interventional Cardiology; OhioHealth Physician Group, 260 Polaris Parkway, Floor 2, Westerville, 614-533-3470

Steven J. Yakubov, Interventional Cardiology; OhioHealth Physician Group, 3705 Olentangy River Road, Suite 100, Columbus, 614-262-6772

CHILD AND ADOLESCENT PSYCHIATRY

Specializes in the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of mental, addictive and emotional disorders in minors

David A. Axelson, Mood Disorders, Behavioral Disorders; Downtown Close To Home Center, 444 Butterfly Gardens Drive, Columbus, 614-722-2000

Richard H. Gilchrist, Psychopharmacology, Psychosomatic Disorders; Behavioral Health Pavillion, 444 Butterfly Gardens Drive, Columbus, 614-355-8090

CHILD NEUROLOGY

Specialist who diagnoses and treats all types of disease or impaired function of the brain, spinal cord, peripheral nerves, muscles and autonomic nervous system, as well as the blood vessels that relate to these structures

Warren D. Lo, Stroke; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Division of Neurology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-6200

Laurel Slaughter, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Division of Neurology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-6200

Chang-Yong Tsao, Mitochondrial Disorders, Muscular Dystrophy, Epilepsy, Neuromuscular Disorders; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Neurology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-6200

CLINICAL GENETICS

Specialist trained in diagnostic and therapeutic procedures for patients with genetically linked diseases

Dennis W. Bartholomew, Genetic Disorders; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Genetics & Genomics Medicine, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-6200

Kim L. McBride, Genetic Disorders, Lysosomal Diseases, Inborn Errors of Metabolism; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Genetics & Genomics Medicine, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-3535

COLON AND RECTAL SURGERY

Diagnoses and treats various diseases of the intestinal tract, colon, rectum, anal canal and perianal area

Mark W. Arnold, Constipation, Colon & Rectal Cancer & Surgery, Gastrointestinal Surgery, Laparoscopic Surgery; The James at Martha Morehouse Medical Plaza, 2050 Kenny Road, Columbus, 614-293-3230

Alan E. Harzman, The James at Martha Morehouse Medical Plaza, 2050 Kenny Road, 410 W. 10th Ave., Suite N729, Columbus, 614-293-3230

Karamjit K.S. Khanduja, Colon & Rectal Cancer, Anorectal Disorders; Colon & Rectal Surgery, 5965 E. Broad St., Suite 250, Columbus, 614-759-5060

Jaswant Madhavan, Colon & Rectal Surgery, 5965 E. Broad St., Suite 250, Columbus, 614-759-5060

Anantha Padmanabhan, Colon & Rectal Surgery, 5965 E. Broad St., Suite 250, Columbus, 614-759-5060

Charles W. Taylor III, Colon & Rectal Surgery, 5965 E. Broad St., Suite 250, Columbus, 614-759-5060

DERMATOLOGY

Diagnoses and treats pediatric and adult patients with benign and malignant disorders of the skin, mouth, external genitalia, hair and nails, as well as a number of sexually transmitted diseases

Brian Biernat, Skin Cancer & Moles, Mohs Surgery, Botox & Collagen Therapy, Melanoma; Center for Surgical Dermatology, 428 County Line Road W, Floor 1, Westerville, 614-847-4100

Angela S. Casey, Cosmetic Dermatology, Dermatologic Surgery, Botox; Center for Surgical Dermatology, 428 County Line Road W, Floor 1, Westerville, 614-847-4100

Stephen F. D’Addario, Mohs Surgery, Cosmetic Dermatology; Buckeye Dermatology, 5720 Blazer Parkway, Dublin, 614-761-1151

Michael C. Duffey, Pediatric Dermatology; Barrett & Geiss Dermatology, 2000 Newark Granville Road, Suite 202, Granville, 740-587-3376

Dean W. Hearne, Medical Dermatology, Skin Cancer Screening; Buckeye Dermatology, 5720 Blazer Parkway, Dublin, 614-761-1151

Shari Hicks-Graham, Cosmetic Dermatology, Medical Dermatology, Skin Cancer Screening; Downtown Dermatology, 500 E. Main St., Suite 310, Columbus, 614-224-4566

David R. Lambert, Cosmetic Dermatology; The James Comprehensive Cancer Center, 2050 Kenny Road, Floor 4, Columbus, 614-293-0404

Deepa C. Lingam, Cosmetic Dermatology, Medical Dermatology, Dermatologic Surgery; Center for Surgical Dermatology, 428 County Line Road W, Floor 2, Westerville, 614-847-4100

Susan Massick, Skin Cancer & Moles, Acne & Rosacea, Atopic Dermatitis, Dysplastic Nevi; Ohio State University Dermatology, 5175 Morse Road, Suite 150, Gahanna, 614-293-1707

Alisha Plotner, Medical Dermatology; OSU Dermatology East, 540 Officenter Place, Suite 240, Gahanna, 614-293-1707

Larisa Ravitskiy, Mohs Surgery, Cosmetic Dermatology, Skin Cancer in Transplant Patients, Acne; Ohio Skin Care Institute, 602 Morrison Road, Gahanna, 614-585-9900

Linda S. Rupert, Acne, Psoriasis, Cosmetic Dermatology, Warts; Center for Surgical Dermatology, 428 County Line Road W, Floor 2, Westerville, 614-847-4100

Peter C. Seline, Skin Cancer & Moles, Mohs Surgery; Center for Surgical Dermatology, 428 County Line Road W, Floor 1, Westerville, 614-847-4100

Angela Yang Shen, Acne & Rosacea, Eczema, Psoriasis, Skin Cancer Screening; Buckeye Dermatology, 5720 Blazer Parkway, Dublin, 614-761-1151

Bradley S. Soder, Cosmetic Dermatology, Medical Dermatology, Dermatologic Surgery; Center for Surgical Dermatology, 428 County Line Road W, Floor 2, Westerville, 614-847-4100

Patricia M. Witman, Pediatric Dermatology, Vascular Malformations/Birthmarks, Atopic Dermatitis, Hemangiomas/Birthmarks; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Division of Dermatology, 555 S. 18th St., Columbus, 614-722-5777

Matthew James Zirwas, Contact Dermatitis; Dermatologists of Southwest Ohio, 2359 E. Main St., Bexley, 614-947-1716

DEVELOPMENTAL-BEHAVIORAL PEDIATRICS

Specialist trained in physical, emotional, behavioral and social development of children

Rebecca A. Baum, Autism Spectrum Disorders, ADD/ADHD; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Developmental Behavioral Pediatrics, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-4050

DIAGNOSTIC RADIOLOGY

Uses imaging to diagnose patients

Brent H. Adler, Musculoskeletal Imaging; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Radiology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-2331

David G. Bates, Gastrointestinal Imaging, Genitourinary Radiology, Pediatric Radiology; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Radiology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-2362

Elizabeth A. Hingsbergen, Pediatric Radiology; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Radiology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-2289

Mark J. Hogan, Pediatric Radiology, Interventional Radiology; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Radiology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-2289

Jerome A. Rusin, Pediatric Neuroradiology; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Radiology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-2363

Richard D. White, Cardiovascular Imaging, Congenital Heart Disease-Adult & Child; OSU Wexner Medical Center, 395 W. 12th Ave., Room 452, 303 Faculty Office Tower, Columbus, 614-293-4456

Chadwick L. Wright, PET Imaging, Nuclear Medicine, Cancer Imaging, Cardiac Imaging; OSU Wexner Medical Center, Department of Radiology, 395 W. 12th Ave., Floor 4, Columbus, 614-685-6628

ENDOCRINOLOGY, DIABETES AND METABOLISM

Deals with conditions such as diabetes, metabolic and nutritional disorders, pituitary diseases, and menstrual and sexual problems

Nora Alghothani, Diabetes, Metabolic Disorders, Thyroid Disorders, OhioHealth Physician Group, 7630 Rivers Edge Drive, Columbus, 614-533-4998

Kathleen M. Dungan, Diabetes; 543 Taylor Ave., Columbus, 614-685-3333

Luma Ghalib, Adrenal Disorders, Pituitary Disorders; The James at Martha Morehouse Medical Plaza, 2050 Kenny Road, Columbus, 614-685-3333

Assem Houssein, COPC, Endocrinology Specialists Lancaster, 2405 N. Columbus St., Suite 130, Lancaster, 740-689-6710

Willa A. Hsueh, Heart Disease in Diabetes Patients, Thyroid Disorders, Hypoglycemia; 543 Taylor Ave., Columbus, 614-685-3333

Steven W. Ing, Metabolic Bone Disorders, Calcium Disorders, Osteoporosis, Parathyroid Disorders; 543 Taylor Ave., Columbus, 614-685-3333

Rebecca Jackson, Osteoporosis; Center for Women’s Health, 1800 Zollinger Road, Floor 5, Columbus, 614-293-2076

Lawrence Kirschner, Endocrine Cancers, Thyroid Cancer; The James at Martha Morehouse Medical Plaza, 2050 Kenny Road, Columbus, 614-685-3333

Michelle Kovalaske, Diabetes, Metabolic Disorders, Thyroid Disorders; OhioHealth Physician Group, 7630 Rivers Edge Drive, Columbus, 614-533-4998

Amita V. Maturu, Diabetes, Metabolic Disorders, Thyroid Disorders; OhioHealth Physician Group, 7630 Rivers Edge Drive, Columbus, 614-533-4998

Fadi Nabhan, Thyroid Cancer;The James at Martha Morehouse Medical Plaza, 2050 Kenny Road, Columbus, 614-685-3333

Laura Ryan, Osteoporosis, Thyroid Disorders; Center for Women’s Health, 1800 Zollinger Road, Floor 5, Columbus, 614-293-2076

Jennifer Sipos, Thyroid Cancer; The James at Martha Morehouse Medical Plaza, 2050 Kenny Road, Columbus, 614-685-3333

Rundsarah M. Tahboub, Adrenal Disorders, Diabetes, Metabolic Disorders, Thyroid Disorders; OhioHealth Physician Group, 7630 Rivers Edge Drive, Columbus, 614-533-4998

FAMILY MEDICINE

Treats all ages, sexes, organ systems and disease entities

Sarah J. Alley, Fairfield Medical Associates, 1781 Countryside Drive, Lancaster, 740-687-8600

Kimberly B. Austin, Women’s Health, Preventive Medicine, Chronic Illness; OhioHealth, Primary Care Physicians, 300 Polaris Parkway, Suite 3000, Westerville, 614-533-3354

Scott R. Baker, Fairfield Healthcare Professionals, 1955 Lancaster-Newark Road, Lancaster, 740-689-2820

Mimi Ghosh, Diabetes, Cholesterol/Lipid Disorders, Telemedicine; OSU Family Physicians Crown Park, 1980 Bethel Road, Suite 100, Columbus, 614-685-6056

Rebecca Grant, Diabetes, Hypertension, Adolescent Medicine; Outpatient Care East, 543 Taylor Ave., Columbus, 614-688-6490

John F. Hedge, Primary Care Sports Medicine; OhioHealth MAX Sports Medicine, 3705 Olentangy River Road, Suite 260, 300 Polaris Parkway, Suite 3000, Columbus, 614-533-6600

Randy L. Hinkle, Preventive Medicine, Sports Medicine, Women’s Health; OhioHealth, Primary Care Physicians, 300 Polaris Parkway, Suite 3000, Westerville, 614-533-3354

Susanna E. Johnson, Central Ohio Primary Care, McConnell Family Practice, 118 Morey Drive, Suite E, Marysville, 937-738-2126

Joseph C. Linscott, Linscott Family Practice, 225 Stocksdale Drive, Marysville, 937-644-2070

Jean E. McKee, Adolescent Medicine, Asthma, Diabetes, Preventive Medicine; Mount Carmel Medical Group, 10330 Sawmill Parkway, Suite 600, Powell, 614-627-1850

Steven G. Richardson, Madison Health Primary Care of London, 55 Park Ave., Suite 230, London, 740-845-7600

Lakshmi Seshadri, Diabetes, Preventive Medicine, Women’s Health; OhioHealth, Primary Care Physicians, 6905 Hospital Drive, Suite 200, Dublin, 614-544-8150

Samuel D. Weller, Madison Health, Primary Care of West Jefferson, 101 E. Main St., West Jefferson, 740-845-7500

GASTROENTEROLOGY

Internist who specializes in diagnosis and treatment of diseases of the digestive organs, including the stomach, bowels, liver and gallbladder

Scott W. Arlin, Endoscopy & Colonoscopy; Ohio Gastroenterology Group, 6670 Perimeter Drive, Suite 200, Dublin, 614-754-5500

Lanla Conteh, Liver Disease, Transplant Medicine-Liver; James Martha Morehouse Outpatient Care, 2050 Kenny Road, Columbus, 614-293-6255

Darwin L. Conwell, Pancreatic Disease; University Hospital, 410 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-6255

Darrell M. Gray II, Colon Cancer Screening, Gastrointestinal Disorders, Endoscopy; Outpatient Care East, 543 Taylor Ave., Columbus, 614-293-6255

Philip Hart, Pancreatic Disease, Pancreatic Cancer; James Martha Morehouse Outpatient Care, 2050 Kenny Road, Columbus, 614-293-6255

Bruce L. Hennessy, Enteroscopy-Small Bowel; Ohio Gastroenterology Group, 6670 Perimeter Drive, Suite 200, Dublin, 614-754-5600

Seth D. Hoffman, Endoscopy & Colonoscopy, Enteroscopy-Small Bowel; Ohio Gastroenterology Group, 85 McNaughten Road, Suite 320, Columbus, 614-754-5500

Brian M. Isler, Endoscopy & Colonoscopy, Esophageal Disorders, Inflammatory Bowel Disease; Ohio Gastroenterology Group, 85 McNaughten Road, Suite 320, Columbus, 614-754-5500

Sean G. Kelly, Liver Disease, Cirrhosis, Hepatitis, Transplant Medicine-Liver; OSU Arlington, 1800 Zollinger Road, Columbus, 614-293-6255

Somashekar G. Krishna, Pancreatic Disease, Pancreatic Cancer-Early Detection, Endoscopic Ultrasound, Pancreatic/Biliary Endoscopy (ERCP); Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, Division of Gastroenterology, 395 W. 12th Ave., Suite 262, Columbus, 614-293-6255

Luis F. Lara, Pancreatic Disease, Pancreatic Cancer; James Martha Morehouse Outpatient Care, 2050 Kenny Road, Columbus, 614-293-6255

Priya M. Roy, Ohio Gastroenterology Group, 450 Alkyre Run Drive, Suite 350, Westerville, 614-754-5500

Peter P. Stanich, Cancer Risk Assessment, Cancer Genetics, Colon Polyps & Cancer, Hereditary Cancer; University Hospital, 410 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-6255

John J. Ward, Ohio Gastroenterology Group, 450 Alkyre Run Drive, Suite 350, Westerville, 614-754-5500

GERIATRIC MEDICINE

Internist or family physician with special knowledge of the aging process and special skills in the diagnostic, therapeutic, preventative and rehabilitative aspects of illness in the elderly

Tanya R. Gure, Martha Morehouse Pavilion, 2050 Kenny Road, Suite 2400, Columbus, 614-293-8054

Robert Murden, Ohio State Outpatient Care Upper Arlington, 1800 Zollinger Road, Floor 3, Columbus, 614-293-2130

GYNECOLOGIC ONCOLOGY

Obstetrician/gynecologist who provides consultation and comprehensive management of patients with a gynecologic cancer

Floortje J. Backes, Gynecologic Cancers, Gynecologic Surgery-Complex, Clinical Trials, Gynecologic Cancer-Rare; JamesCare Gynecologic Oncology, 3651 Ridge Mill Drive, Hilliard, 614-293-3873

David E. Cohn, Robotic Surgery; JamesCare Gynecologic Oncology, 3651 Ridge Mill Drive, Hilliard, 614-293-3873

Larry J. Copeland, Ovarian Cancer, Uterine Cancer, Gynecologic Cancers, Gynecologic Cancer-Rare; JamesCare Gynecologic Oncology, 3651 Ridge Mill Drive, Hilliard, 614-293-3873

Jeffrey M. Fowler, Laparoscopic Surgery, Gynecologic Cancers, Robotic Surgery, Pelvic Reconstruction; JamesCare Gynecologic Oncology, 3651 Ridge Mill Drive, Hilliard, 614-293-3873

David M. O’Malley, Robotic Surgery, Gynecologic Cancers; JamesCare Gynecologic Oncology, 3651 Ridge Mill Drive, Hilliard, 614-293-3873

Ritu Salani, Cancer Survivorship, Gynecologic Cancers; JamesCare Gynecologic Oncology, 3651 Ridge Mill Drive, Hilliard, 614-293-3873

Luis Vaccarello, Gynecologic Cancers; The Mark H. Zangmeister Cancer Center, 3100 Plaza Properties Blvd., Columbus, 614-383-6000

HAND SURGERY

Deals with problems surrounding the hand, wrist and forearm

Paul A. Cook, Hand & Upper Extremity Surgery, Hand Reconstruction ; Hand & Microsurgery Associates, 1210 Gemini Place, Suite 200, Columbus, 614-262-4263

Charan Gowda, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Hand & Wrist Surgery; Hand & Microsurgery Associates, 1210 Gemini Place, Suite 200, Columbus, 614-262-4263

Kanu S. Goyal, OSU Hand & Upper Extremity Center, 915 Olentangy River Road, Columbus, 614-366-4263

James F. Nappi, Hand & Upper Extremity Surgery, Hand Reconstruction, Peripheral Nerve Surgery, Microsurgery; Hand & Microsurgery Associates, 1210 Gemini Place, Suite 200, Columbus, 614-262-4263

Raymond K. Wurapa, Hand & Wrist Surgery; Orthopedic ONE, 170 Taylor Station Road, Columbus, 614-545-7900

HEMATOLOGY

Treats such conditions as anemia, clotting disorders, sickle cell disease, hemophilia, leukemia and lymphoma

Scott C. Blair, Columbus Oncology and Hematology Associates, 810 Jasonway Ave., Columbus, 614-442-3130

John C. Byrd, Leukemia-Chronic Lymphocytic; James Cancer Hospital & Research Institute, Hematology & Transplant Clinic, 460 W. 10th Ave., Floor 5, Columbus, 614-293-3196

Spero R. Cataland, Hematologic Malignancies, Bleeding/Coagulation Disorders, Clinical Trials; JamesCare at University Hospital East, 181 Taylor Ave., Columbus, 614-293-9441

Yvonne A. Efebera, Amyloidosis, Bone Marrow & Stem Cell Transplant, Multiple Myeloma, James Cancer Hospital & Research Institute, Hematology & Transplant Clinic, 460 W. 10th Ave., Floor 5, Columbus, 614-293-3196

Andrew V. Grainger, Columbus Oncology and Hematology Associates, 810 Jasonway Ave., Columbus, 614-442-3130

Michael R. Grever, Hematologic Malignancies, Leukemia, Drug Development, Clinical Trials; James Cancer Hospital & Research Institute, Hematology & Transplant Clinic, 460 W. 10th Ave., Floor 5, Columbus, 614-293-3196

Joseph Hofmeister, Columbus Oncology and Hematology Associates, 810 Jasonway Ave., Columbus, 614-442-3130

Eric H. Kraut, Hematologic Malignancies, Leukemia, Drug Development, Clinical Trials; OSU Wexner Medical Center, 460 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-9441

Tzu-Fei Wang, Thrombotic Disorders, Hematology-Benign, Thrombocytopenic Purpura, Bleeding/Coagulation Disorders; The James Cancer Hospital, 460 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-9441

HOSPICE & PALLIATIVE MEDICINE

Specialists who focus on comfort care for the very ill until death

Philip H. Santa-Emma, Palliative Care; Mount Carmel Palliative Medicine, 1144 Dublin Road, Columbus, 614-234-0200

INFECTIOUS DISEASE

Internist who deals with infectious diseases of all types and in all organs

Timothy W. Anderson, Columbus Infectious Disease Specialists, 625 Africa Road, Suite 320, Westerville, 614-508-0110

Joseph M. Gastaldo, Infections in Immunocompromised Patients; OPG Infectious Disease Physicians, 3555 Olentangy River Road, Suite 3000, Columbus, 614-788-5200

George J. Gianakopoulos, Travel Medicine; OhioHealth Physician Group, 3555 Olentangy River Road, Suite 3080, Columbus, 614-788-5200

Susan L. Koletar, AIDS/HIV, Clinical Trials; OSU Wexner Medical Center-Infectious Disease, McCampbell Hall, 1581 Dodd Drive, Floor 4, Columbus, 614-293-4854

Julie E. Mangino, Fungal Infections; OSU Wexner Medical Center-Infectious Disease, McCampbell Hall, 1581 Dodd Drive, Floor 4, Columbus, 614-293-4854

Kurt B. Stevenson, Antibiotic Resistance, HIV/AIDS; OSU Wexner Medical Center-Infectious Disease, McCampbell Hall, 1581 Dodd Drive, Floor 4, Columbus, 614-293-4854

David A. Wininger, AIDS/HIV; OSU Wexner Medical Center-Infectious Disease, McCampbell Hall, 1581 Dodd Drive, Floor 4, Columbus, 614-293-4854

INTERNAL MEDICINE

Personal physician who provides long-term, comprehensive care in the office and the hospital, managing both common and complex illnesses of adolescents, adults and the elderly

Gerald French, OhioHealth, Primary Care Physicians, 454 W. Central Ave., Delaware, 740-369-1010

Kevin P. Henzel, Memorial Internal Medicine, 660 London Ave., Suite A, Marysville, 937-642-1550

Daria J. Hopkins, Whitehall Family Health Center, 882 S. Hamilton Road, Columbus, 614-235-5555

D. Matthew Koehler, OhioHealth, Primary Care Physicians, 454 W. Central Ave., Delaware, 740-369-1010

Cynthia G. Kreger, Women’s Health, Preventive Medicine, Chronic Illness; Stoneridge Medical Services, 3900 Stoneridge Lane, Suite B, Dublin, 614-293-0080

Yasmin Q. McInerney, Central Ohio Primary Care, Westerville Internal Medicine, 625 Africa Road, Suite 200, Westerville, 614-891-8080

David E. McMahon, OhioHealth, Internal Medicine, 9085 Southern St., Suite A, Orient, 614-277-4670

Mary B. Mischler, OhioHealth Primary Care Physicians, 6870 Perimeter Drive, Suite B, Dublin, 614-788-9700

Brian Phipps, Knightsbridge Internal Medicine & Cardiology, 4830 Knightsbridge Blvd., Suite A, Columbus, 614-451-2174

Patricia A. Ryan, Outpatient Care Lewis Center, 6515 Pullman Drive, Suite 2200, Lewis Center, 614-688-7150

David H. Sharkis, Jasonway Internal Medicine, Central Ohio Primary Care, 770 Jasonway Ave., Suite G-2, Columbus, 614-459-3687

Geoffrey Vaughan, Ohio State Outpatient Care Upper Arlington, 1800 Zollinger Road, Floor 3, Columbus, 614-293-2130

INTERVENTIONAL CARDIOLOGY

Uses specialized imaging and other diagnostic techniques to evaluate blood flow and pressure in the coronary arteries and chambers of the heart; uses technical procedures and medications to treat abnormalities that impair the function of the heart

Peter Amsterdam, Peripheral Vascular Disease; OhioHealth Heart & Vascular Physicians, 765 N. Hamilton Road, Suite 120, Gahanna, 614-533-5000

Gary M. Ansel, Peripheral Vascular Disease; OhioHealth Physician Group, 3705 Olentangy River Road, Suite 100, Columbus, 614-262-6772

Konstantinos D. Boudoulas, Stoneridge Medical Services, 3900 Stoneridge Lane, Suite A, Dublin, 614-293-7677

Quinn Capers IV, Peripheral Vascular Disease; Richard M. Ross Heart Hospital, 452 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-7677

Ernest L. Mazzaferri Jr., Acute Coronary Syndromes, Cardiac Catheterization, Angioplasty & Stent Placement, Clinical Trials; Richard M. Ross Heart Hospital, 452 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-7677

Tejas Mehta, OhioHealth Heart & Vascular Physicians, 551 W. Central Ave., Suite 204, Delaware, 740-615-0400

Mitchell J. Silver, Peripheral Vascular Disease; OhioHealth Physician Group, 3705 Olentangy River Road, Suite 100, Columbus, 614-262-6772

MATERNAL AND FETAL MEDICINE

Also known as perinatology; focuses on health concerns of the mother and fetus before, during and shortly after pregnancy

Mark B. Landon, Diabetes in Pregnancy, Pregnancy-High Risk; OSU Wexner Medical Center, Department of Maternal & Fetal Medicine, 1800 Zollinger Road, Floor 4, Columbus, 614-293-2222

Christopher Timothy Lang, Mount Carmel St. Ann’s, Women’s Pavilion OB/GYN Clinic, 500 S. Cleveland Ave., Floor 1, Westerville, 380-898-4591

Philip Samuels, Epilepsy in Pregnancy, Hypertension in Pregnancy, Pregnancy & Hematologic Abnormalities; OSU Wexner Medical Center, Department of Maternal & Fetal Medicine, 1800 Zollinger Road, Floor 4, Columbus, 614-293-2222

Cynthia S. Shellhaas, Pregnancy-High Risk, Fetal Ultrasound/Obstetrical Imaging, Amniocentesis, Fetal Abnormalities; OSU Wexner Medical Center, Department of Maternal & Fetal Medicine, 1800 Zollinger Road, Floor 4, Columbus, 614-293-2222

Phillip J. Shubert, Perinatal Medicine, Obstetric Ultrasound, Fetal Ultrasound, Fetal Diagnosis & Therapy; Mount Carmel St. Ann’s, Women’s Pavilion OB/GYN Clinic, 500 S. Cleveland Ave., Floor 1, Westerville, 380-898-4055

Stephen F. Thung, Pregnancy-High Risk; OSU Wexner Medical Center, Department of Maternal & Fetal Medicine, 1800 Zollinger Road, Floor 4, Columbus, 614-293-2222

MEDICAL ONCOLOGY

Internist who specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of all types of cancer and other benign and malignant tumors

Sonia M. Abuzakhm, Columbus Oncology and Hematology Associates, 810 Jasonway Ave., Columbus, 614-442-3130

Robert Baiocchi, Lymphoma, AIDS Related Cancers, Immunotherapy, Hematology; James Cancer Hospital & Research Institute, Hematology & Transplant Clinic, 460 W. 10th Ave., Floor 5, Columbus, 614-293-3196

Marcelo Raul Bonomi, Lung Cancer, Head & Neck Cancer; The James Cancer Hospital & Solove Research Institute, 460 W. 10th Ave., Floor 5, Columbus, 614-293-0463

David Carbone, Lung Cancer, Mesothelioma, Thymoma and Thymic Cancer, Immunotherapy; James Cancer Hospital & Solove Research Institute, 300 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-6786

Steven K. Clinton, Genitourinary Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Nutrition & Cancer Prevention/Control; The James Comprehensive Cancer Center, Division of Medical Oncology, 300 W. 10th Ave., Room 112, Columbus, 614-293-6196

Shabana J. Dewani, Columbus Oncology and Hematology Associates, 810 Jasonway Ave., Columbus, 614-442-3130

Patrick C. Elwood, Lymphoma, The Mark H. Zangmeister Cancer Center, 3100 Plaza Properties Blvd., Columbus, 614-383-6000

Christopher George, Columbus Oncology and Hematology Associates, 810 Jasonway Ave., Columbus, 614-442-3130

Aruna C. Gowda, Licking Memorial Hematology/Oncology, 1320 W. Main St., Floor 5, Newark, 220-564-4475

Joanne Jeter, Cancer Genetics, Hereditary Cancer, Melanoma, Breast Cancer; Martha Morehouse Medical Plaza, 2050 Kenny Road, Floor 4, Columbus, 614-293-4320

Peter J. Kourlas, Columbus Oncology & Hematology Associates, 810 Jasonway Ave., Suite A, Columbus, 614-442-3130

Maryam B. Lustberg, Breast Cancer, Cancer Survivorship; Stefanie Spielman Comprehensive Breast Center, 1145 Olentangy River Road, Columbus, 614-293-0066

Alice Mims, Leukemia, Hematology; James Cancer Hospital & Research Institute, Hematology & Transplant Clinic, 460 W. 10th Ave., Floor 5, Columbus, 614-293-3196

J. Paul Monk, Genitourinary Cancer; The James Comprehensive Cancer Center, Division of Medical Oncology, 300 W. 10th Ave., Room 112, Columbus, 614-293-6196

D’Anna Mullins, Licking Memorial Hematology/Oncology, 1320 W. Main St., Floor 5, Newark, 220-564-4475

Nseobong Ntukidem, Columbus Oncology and Hematology Associates, 810 Jasonway Ave., Columbus, 614-442-3130

Gregory A. Otterson, Lung Cancer; James Cancer Hospital & Solove Research Institute, 300 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-6786

Ashley Rosko, Multiple Myeloma, James Cancer Hospital & Research Institute, Hematology & Transplant Clinic, 460 W. 10th Ave., Floor 5, Columbus, 614-293-3196

Sagar Sardesai, Breast Cancer; Stefanie Spielman Comprehensive Breast Center, 1145 Olentangy River Road, Columbus, 614-293-0066

Peter G. Shields, Lung Cancer, Medical Oncology-Consultation, Hematology, Cancer Prevention; James Cancer Hospital & Solove Research Institute, 300 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-6786

Thomas Sweeney, Columbus Oncology and Hematology Associates, 810 Jasonway Ave., Columbus, 614-442-3130

Jeffrey VanDeusen, Breast Cancer, Gastrointestinal Cancer; Stefanie Spielman Comprehensive Breast Center, 1145 Olentangy River Road, Columbus, 614-293-0066

Nicole Williams, Breast Cancer, Breast Cancer Genetics; Stefanie Spielman Comprehensive Breast Center, 1145 Olentangy River Road, Columbus, 614-293-0066

Jennifer Woyach, Leukemia & Lymphoma; James Cancer Hospital & Research Institute, Hematology & Transplant Clinic, 460 W. 10th Ave., Floor 5, Columbus, 614-293-3196

Jeffrey Zangmeister, Medical Oncology-Consultation; The Mark H. Zangmeister Cancer Center, 3100 Plaza Properties Blvd., Columbus, 614-383-6000

NEONATAL-PERINATAL MEDICINE

Pediatrician who is the principal care provider for sick newborns

Craig W. Anderson, Central Ohio Newborn Medicine, 285 E. State St., Suite 520, Columbus, 614-566-9683

Leif D. Nelin, Prematurity/Low Birth Weight Infants, Neonatal Chronic Lung Disease (CLD), Lung Disease in Newborns, Neonatal Respiratory Care; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Neonatology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-4530

NEPHROLOGY

Internist who treats disorders of the kidneys, high blood pressure, and fluid and mineral balance and dialysis of body wastes when the kidneys do not function

Anil K. Agarwal, Polycystic Kidney Disease, Kidney Disease-Chronic, Dialysis Care, Kidney Stones; CarePoint East, 543 Taylor Ave., Columbus, 614-293-4837

Saleem H. Bharmal, Kidney Failure, Kidney Disease-Chronic, Hypertension, Dialysis Care; Hypertension-Nephrology Consultants, 285 E. State St., Suite 150, Columbus, 614-460-6100

Udayan Bhatt, Kidney Disease-Chronic, Hypertension; CarePoint East, 543 Taylor Ave., Columbus, 614-293-4837

Wesley V. Forgue, Dialysis Care, Hypertension; Central Ohio Nephrology Associates, 285 E. State St., Suite 360, Columbus, 614-621-0101

Nabil Haddad, Diabetic Kidney Disease, Hypertension; CarePoint East, 543 Taylor Ave., Columbus, 614-293-4837

Uday Nori, Transplant Medicine-Kidney, Transplant Medicine-Pancreas, Kidney Disease-Chronic; Comprehensive Transplant Center, 300 W. 10th Ave., Floor 11, Columbus, 614-293-6724

Kevin P. O’Reilly, Columbus Nephrology, 5775 N. Meadows Drive, Suite D, Grove City, 614-224-4200

Todd E. Pesavento, Transplant Medicine-Kidney, Transplant Medicine-Pancreas; Comprehensive Transplant Center, 300 W. 10th Ave., Floor 11, Columbus, 614-293-6724

Brad H. Rovin, Glomerulonephritis, Lupus Nephritis, Vasculitis, Immunotherapy; CarePoint East, 543 Taylor Ave., Columbus, 614-293-4837

Christopher S. Saunders, Ohio Kidney Consultants, 929 Jasonway Ave., Columbus, 614-538-2250

Kevin L. Schroeder, Hypertension; Ohio Kidney Consultants, 929 Jasonway Ave., Columbus, 614-538-2250

Dan N. Spetie, Kidney Disease-Chronic; Stoneridge Medical Services, 3900 Stoneridge Lane, Suite A, Dublin, 614-366-5001

Nicholas A. Stoycheff, Columbus Nephrology, 5775 N. Meadows Drive, Suite D, Grove City, 614-224-4200

Christopher Valentine, Diabetic Kidney Disease, Hypertension, Kidney Stones, Dialysis Care; Ohio Kidney Consultants, 929 Jasonway Ave., Columbus, 614-538-2250

NEUROLOGICAL SURGERY

Provides the operative and nonoperative management of disorders of the central, peripheral and autonomic nervous systems

Rebecca P. Brightman, Brain & Spinal Surgery, Cerebrovascular Neurosurgery; OhioHealth Neurological Physicians, 3555 Olentangy River Road, Suite 2001, Columbus, 614-533-5500

James B. Elder, Brain & Spinal Tumors, Minimally Invasive Surgery; OSU Brain & Spine Hospital, Department of Neurological Surgery, 300 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-685-1965

Robert Gewirtz, Aneurysm, Brain & Spinal Tumors, Minimally Invasive Spinal Surgery, Chiari Malformations; Mount Carmel Central Ohio Neurological Surgeons, 955 Eastwind Drive, Westerville, 888-444-1203

Jeffrey R. Leonard, Pediatric Neurosurgery, Chiari Malformations, Brain & Spinal Cord Tumors; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Neurosurgery, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-2010

Russell R. Lonser, Brain Tumors, Spinal Cord Tumors, Brain & Spinal Cord Tumors, Brain Injury; OSU Brain & Spine Hospital, Department of Neurological Surgery, 300 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-685-1965

Ehud Mendel, Spinal Surgery; OSU Brain & Spine Hospital, Department of Neurological Surgery, 410 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-685-1965

Daniel M. Prevedello, Skull Base Tumors, Pituitary Tumors, Acoustic Neuroma/Schwannoma, Meningioma; Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital, Department of Neurological Surgery, 460 W. 10th Ave., Floor 5, Columbus, 614-685-1965

NEUROLOGY

Specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of all types of diseases or impaired functions of the brain, spinal cord, peripheral nerves, muscles and autonomic nervous system

Punit Agrawal, Movement Disorders, Parkinson’s Disease; MedicalOhio Neurology, 1916 Tamarack Road, Newark, 740-522-6110

Erick A. Arce, Electromyography (EMG), Stroke, Epilepsy, Neuromuscular Disorders; OhioHealth Neurological Physicians, 931 Chatham Lane, Columbus, 614-533-5500

Jason Barfield, Botox, Movement Disorders, Multiple Sclerosis, Neuromuscular Disorders; OhioHealth Neurological Physicians, 1010 Refugee Road, Suite 310, Pickerington, 614-533-5500

Aaron L. Boster, Multiple Sclerosis, Neuro-Immunology, Neurosarcoidosis, Spasticity Management; The Booster Center for Multiple Sclerosis, 8000 Ravines Edge Court, Suite 200, Columbus, 614-304-3444

Geoffrey Eubank, Electromyography (EMG), Stroke, Epilepsy, Multiple Sclerosis; OhioHealth Neurological Physicians, 931 Chatham Lane, Columbus, 614-533-5500

Robert J. Fallis, Multiple Sclerosis, Autoimmune Disease, Demyelinating Neuropathy; Martha Morehouse Medical Plaza, 2050 Kenny Road, Floor 3, Columbus, 614-293-4969

Miriam Freimer, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), Myasthenia Gravis, Neuromuscular Disorders; Martha Morehouse Medical Plaza, 2050 Kenny Road, Floor 3, Columbus, 614-293-4969

Pierre Giglio, Brain & Spinal Cord Tumors, Neuro-Oncology; Brain & Spine Hospital, 300 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-4448

David Hinkle, Parkinson’s Disease/Movement Disorders, Dystonia; OhioHealth Neurological Physicians, 3535 Olentangy River Road, Suite 1501, Columbus, 614-533-5500

J. Chad Hoyle, Neuromuscular Disorders, Electromyography (EMG); Martha Morehouse Medical Plaza, 2050 Kenny Road, Floor 3, Columbus, 614-293-4969

Yasushi Kisanuki, Neurogenetics, Ataxia, Spasticity Management, Spinal Disorders; CarePoint Gahanna, 920 N. Hamilton Road, Suite 500, Gahanna, 614-293-4969

Stephen J. Kolb, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), Neurogenetics, Neuromuscular Disorders; Martha Morehouse Medical Plaza, 2050 Kenny Road, Floor 3, Columbus, 614-293-4969

Sandra K. Kostyk, Huntington’s Disease, Parkinson’s Disease, Movement Disorders, Spinal Cord Disorders; Martha Morehouse Medical Plaza, 2050 Kenny Road, Floor 3, Columbus, 614-293-4969

Vinay K. Puduvalli, Neuro-Oncology, Brain Tumors, Gliomas, Neurological Complications of Cancer; Brain & Spine Hospital, 300 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-4448

Zarife Sahenk, Neuro-Pathology, Neuromuscular Disorders; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Neurology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-6200

Douglas Scharre, Behavioral Neurology, Alzheimer’s Disease, Memory Disorders, Aphasia-Primary Progressive; Martha Morehouse Medical Plaza, 2050 Kenny Road, Floor 3, Columbus, 614-293-4969

Steven Simensky, Concussion, Epilepsy, Clinical Neurophysiology, Electrodiagnosis; OhioHealth Neurological Physicians, 300 Polaris Parkway, Suite 2350, Westerville, 614-533-5500

Andrew P. Slivka Jr., Stroke; Martha Morehouse Medical Plaza, 2050 Kenny Road, Floor 3, Columbus, 614-293-4969

NEURORADIOLOGY

Radiologist who diagnoses and treats diseases using imaging procedures as they relate to the brain, spine, spinal cord, head, neck and organs of special sense in adults and children

Eric C. Bourekas, Brain & Spinal Imaging, Brain & Spinal Tumors, Stroke, Osteoporosis Spine-Vertebroplasty; OSU Wexner Medical Center, Department of Radiology, 395 W. 12th Ave., Room 487, Columbus, 614-293-7637

Peter J. Pema, Interventional Neuroradiology; Riverside Radiology and Interventional Associates, 3525 Olentangy River Road, Columbus, 614-340-7741

OBSTETRICS AND GYNECOLOGY

Possesses special knowledge, skills and professional capability in the medical and surgical care of the female reproductive system and associated disorders

Leah Maderia Adkins, Adolescent Gynecology, Menopause Problems, Women’s Health, Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome; Avina Women’s Care, 5150 Bradenton Ave., Suite A, Dublin, 614-459-1000

Steven Balaloski, Menopause Problems, Menstrual Disorders, Minimally Invasive Surgery, Pregnancy; WomanKind Obstetrics & Gynecology, 725 Buckles Court N, Suite 230, Gahanna, 614-759-6626

Deborah A. Bartholomew, Colposcopy, Vulvar Disease, Minimally Invasive Surgery, Pelvic Surgery; Ohio State OB/GYN at Worthington, 160 W. Wilson Bridge Road, Suite 2101, Worthington, 614-293-3069

James F. Beattie, Columbus Obstetricians-Gynecologists, 150 Taylor Station Road, Suite 300, Columbus, 614-434-2400

Michael L. Blumenfeld, Gynecology Only, Gynecologic Ultrasound, Uterine Fibroids, Minimally Invasive Surgery; Center for Women’s Health, 1800 Zollinger Road, Floor 5, Columbus, 614-293-2076

Joanna Buell, Pregnancy, Women’s Health; Professionals for Women’s Health, 430 Altair Parkway, Suite 100, Westerville, 614-268-8800

Michael Cackovic, Pregnancy-High Risk, Maternal & Fetal Medicine, Pregnant Athlete, Multiple Gestation; OSU Wexner Medical Center, Department of Maternal & Fetal Medicine, 1800 Zollinger Road, Floor 4, Columbus, 614-293-2222

Renee Caputo, Urogynecology, Pelvic Organ Prolapse Repair, Pelvic Reconstruction; Mount Carmel Medical Group, Urogynecology & Pelvic Floor Specialists, 5300 N. Meadows Drive, Building 2, Suite 3800, Grove City, 614-663-3866

Tracy Cook, Pregnancy-High Risk, Endometriosis, Contraception, Avina Women’s Care, 7450 Hospital Drive, Suite 200, Dublin, 614-659-9519

Christopher M. Copeland, Infertility, Ultrasound, Laparoscopic Surgery; Avina Women’s Care, 1315 W. Lane Ave., Columbus, 614-457-4827

Donna T. Diaz, Menopause Problems, Infertility; Avina Women’s Care, 5150 Bradenton Ave., Suite A, Dublin, 614-459-1000

Mollie Ezzie, Columbus Obstetricians-Gynecologists, 150 Taylor Station Road, Suite 300, Columbus, 614-434-2400

Dorrie A. Friday, Columbus Obstetricians-Gynecologists, 641 Hill Road N, Pickerington, 614-434-2400

Melissa Goist, Obstetrics & Gynecology at Kenny Road, 2020 Kenny Road, Columbus, 614-293-3069

David Goldfarb, Ohio Health Physician Group, 600 N. Pickaway St., Noecker Building, Floor 2, Circleville, 740-474-5024

Harold N. Green, Columbus Obstetricians-Gynecologists, 150 Taylor Station Road, Suite 300, Columbus, 614-434-2400

William Hammett, Robotic Surgery; OhioHealth, Obstetrics & Gynecology Physicians, 460 W. Central Ave., Suite D, Delaware, 740-615-2700

Matthew Hazelbaker, MaternOhio Clinical Associates, 150 Morey Drive, Marysville, 937-644-1244

Geri D. Hewitt, Pediatric & Adolescent Gynecology; Ohio State OB/GYN at Worthington, 160 W. Wilson Bridge Road, Suite 2101, Worthington, 614-293-3069

Laura Houser, Columbus Obstetricians-Gynecologists, 150 Taylor Station Road, Suite 300, Columbus, 614-434-2400

Michelle Isley, Contraception, Menopause Problems, Menstrual Disorders, Pregnancy; Obstetrics & Gynecology at Kenny Road, 2020 Kenny Road, Columbus, 614-293-3069

Todd A. Jenkins, Ultrasound, Infertility; Avina Women’s Care, 5150 Bradenton Ave., Suite A, Dublin, 614-459-1000

Julie Jones, Columbus Obstetricians-Gynecologists, 150 Taylor Station Road, Suite 300, Columbus, 614-434-2400

Stuart Jones, Endometriosis, Uterine Fibroids; Avina Women’s Care, 7450 Hospital Drive, Suite 200, Dublin, 614-659-9519

Carl Krantz, Pregnancy-High Risk, Menopause Problems; Avina Women’s Care, 7450 Hospital Drive, Suite 200, Dublin, 614-659-9519

Madhuri Kurup, Columbus Obstetricians-Gynecologists, 150 Taylor Station Road, Suite 300, Columbus, 614-434-2400

Suzanne Lin, Gynecology Only, Women’s Health over age 40; OhioHealth, Obstetrics & Gynecology Physicians, 460 W. Central Ave., Suite D, Delaware, 740-615-2700

Hariklia Louvakis, OhioHealth, Obstetrics & Gynecology Physicians, 460 W. Central Ave., Suite D, Delaware, 740-615-2700

Kathleen Q. Lutter, Gynecology Only, Women’s Health, Adolescent Gynecology, Menopause Problems; Riverside Methodist Hospital, Avina Women’s Care, 3545 Olentangy River Road, Suite 401, Columbus, 614-261-0101

Marcie Maffett, Laparoscopic Hysterectomy; Avina Women’s Care, 7450 Hospital Drive, Suite 200, Dublin, 614-659-9519

Komal Narula, Women’s Health, Adolescent Gynecology, Menopause Problems, Gynecologic Ultrasound; Avina Women’s Care, 5150 Bradenton Ave., Suite A, Dublin, 614-459-1000

Elizabeth A. Orwick, Avina Women's Care, 5150 Bradenton Ave., Suite A, Dublin, 614-459-1000

459-1000

John P. Paraskos, Avina Women’s Care, 5150 Bradenton Ave., Suite A, Dublin, 614-459-1000

Jennifer B. Powell, Columbus Obstetricians-Gynecologists, 54 W. High St., Suite B, London, 740-852-6000

Jacqueline Rohl, Gynecology Only, Gynecologic Surgery, Minimally Invasive Surgery; CarePoint East, 543 Taylor Ave., Columbus, 614-293-3069

David A. Ruedrich, Obstetric Ultrasound, Infertility; Avina Women’s Care, 5150 Bradenton Ave., Suite A, Dublin, 614-459-1000

Alan R. Sacolick, Columbus Obstetricians-Gynecologists, 150 Taylor Station Road, Suite 300, Columbus, 614-434-2400

Milroy J. Samuel, Gynecology Only; Complete Healthcare for Women, 5888 Cleveland Ave., Columbus, 614-882-4343

Trista K. Schrickel Feller, MaternOhio Clinical Associates, 150 Morey Drive, Marysville, 937-644-1244

Carrie Soder, Pregnancy, Women’s Health; Professionals for Women’s Health, 430 Altair Parkway, Suite 100, Westerville, 614-268-8800

Mitchell W. Spahn, Columbus Obstetricians-Gynecologists, 54 W. High St., Suite B, London, 740-852-6000

Katherine Strafford, Ohio State OB/GYN at Worthington, 160 W. Wilson Bridge Road, Suite 2101, Worthington, 614-293-3069

Marcia L. Summers, Columbus Obstetricians-Gynecologists, 150 Taylor Station Road, Suite 300, Columbus, 614-434-2400

John N. Teteris, Avina Women’s Care, 5150 Bradenton Ave., Suite A, Dublin, 614-459-1000

Wayne C. Trout, Ohio State OB/GYN at Worthington, 160 W. Wilson Bridge Road, Suite 2101, Worthington, 614-293-3069

Brett Worly, Sexual Dysfunction, Pain-Chronic Pelvic, Menstrual Disorders, Vaginal Surgery; Obstetrics & Gynecology at Kenny Road, 2020 Kenny Road, Columbus, 614-293-3069

Ann M. Wurst, Professionals for Women’s Health, 430 Altair Parkway, Suite 100, Westerville, 614-268-8800

OPHTHALMOLOGY

Medically trained to diagnose, monitor and medically or surgically treat all ocular and visual disorders

Trent D. Albright, Cataract Surgery, LASIK-Refractive Surgery; Worthington Ophthalmology, 89 E. Wilson Bridge Road, Worthington, 614-885-8833

N. Douglas Baker, Glaucoma, Glaucoma-Pediatric; Ophthalmic Surgeons & Consultants of Ohio, 262 Neil Ave., Suite 430, Columbus, 614-221-7464

Kenneth Beckman, Cataract Surgery, Cornea & External Eye Disease, Cornea Transplant, Dry Eye Syndrome; Comprehensive EyeCare of Central Ohio, 450 Alkyre Run Drive, Suite 100, Westerville, 614-890-5692

Kenneth A. Boyle, Northwest Eye Surgeons, 2250 N. Bank Drive, Columbus, 614-451-7550

Don Bremer, Pediatric Ophthalmology, Strabismus, Retinopathy of Prematurity; Pediatric Ophthalmology Associates, 433 N. Cleveland Ave., Westerville, 614-224-6222

Kenneth V. Cahill, Eyelid Surgery, Eyelid/Tear Duct Reconstruction, Orbital Surgery, Oculoplastic Surgery; Ophthalmic Surgeons & Consultants of Ohio, 262 Neil Ave., Suite 430, Columbus, 614-221-7464

Cybil B. Cassady, Pediatric Ophthalmology, Glaucoma; Pediatric Ophthalmology Associates, 555 S. 18th St., Suite 4C, Columbus, 614-224-6222

David Castellano, Corneal Disease & Surgery, LASIK-Refractive Surgery; Eye & Ear Institute, 915 Olentangy River Road, Suite 5000, Columbus, 614-293-8116

Colleen M. Cebulla, Retinal Detachment, Melanoma-Ocular, Macular Degeneration, Retinal Disorders; Eye & Ear Institute, 915 Olentangy River Road, Suite 5000, Columbus, 614-293-8116

George M. Chioran, LASIK-Refractive Surgery; Comprehensive EyeCare of Central Ohio, 450 Alkyre Run Drive, Suite 100, Westerville, 614-890-5692

Brandon C. Cho, Oculoplastic Surgery; Gallo & Cho Eye and Facial Plastic Surgery, 6620 Perimeter Drive, Suite 100, Dublin, 614-766-5438

Raymond Cho, Eyelid/Tear Duct Disorders, Oculoplastic & Reconstructive Surgery, Orbital Surgery; Eye & Ear Institute, 915 Olentangy River Road, Suite 5000, Columbus, 614-293-8116

Gloria P. Fleming, Glaucoma; Eye & Ear Institute, 915 Olentangy River Road, Suite 5000, Columbus, 614-293-8116

Jill Foster, Oculoplastic Surgery, Eyelid Surgery/Blepharoplasty, Botox, Cosmetic Surgery-Face & Eyes; Ophthalmic Surgeons & Consultants of Ohio, 262 Neil Ave., Suite 430, Columbus, 614-221-7464

Andrew Hendershot, Cornea & External Eye Disease, Cataract Surgery; Eye & Ear Institute, 915 Olentangy River Road, Suite 5000, Columbus, 614-293-8116

Shelly Gupta Jain, Glaucoma; Eye & Ear Institute, 915 Olentangy River Road, Suite 5000, Columbus, 614-293-8116

Curtin G. Kelley, Corneal Disease, LASIK-Refractive Surgery, Arena Eye Surgeons, 262 Neil Ave., Suite 320, Columbus, 614-228-4500

Marilyn K. Kosier, Cataract Surgery, Eyelid Surgery, Glaucoma, Macular Degeneration; Kosier Eye, 1520 Sheridan Drive, Lancaster, 740-654-8424

Julie M. Lange, Pediatric Ophthalmology; Pediatric Ophthalmology Associates, 555 S. 18th St., Suite 4C, Columbus, 614-224-6222

Mary Lou McGregor, Pediatric Ophthalmology, Low Vision, Strabismus; Pediatric Ophthalmology Associates, 555 S. 18th St., Suite 4C, Columbus, 614-224-6222

Cameron B. Nabavi, Cosmetic & Reconstructive Surgery, Eyelid Surgery, Eye Trauma, Orbital Surgery; Ophthalmic Surgeons & Consultants of Ohio, 262 Neil Ave., Suite 430, Columbus, 614-221-7464

Matthew Ohr, Cornea & External Eye Disease, Diabetic Eye Disease/Retinopathy, Laser Refractive Surgery, Macular Degeneration; Eye & Ear Institute, 915 Olentangy River Road, Suite 5000, Columbus, 614-293-8116

Karl S. Pappa, Cataract Surgery, Glaucoma, LASIK-Refractive Surgery; Arena Eye Surgeons, 262 Neil Ave., Suite 320, Columbus, 614-228-4500

Chirag C. Patel, Retinal Disorders; The Retina Group, 262 Neil Ave., Suite 220, Columbus, 614-464-3937

Mark Slabaugh, Glaucoma; Eye & Ear Institute, 915 Olentangy River Road, Suite 5000, Columbus, 614-293-8116

Amit Tandon, Cataract Surgery, LASIK-Refractive Surgery; Eye & Ear Institute, 915 Olentangy River Road, Suite 5000, Columbus, 614-293-8116

Michael B. Wells, Retinal Disorders, Diabetic Eye Disease/Retinopathy, Macular Degeneration; Eye & Ear Institute, 915 Olentangy River Road, Suite 5000, Columbus, 614-293-8116

ORTHOPEDIC SURGERY

Involved with the care of patients whose musculoskeletal problems include congenital deformities, trauma, infections, tumors, metabolic disturb-ances of the musculoskeletal system, injuries and degenerative diseases of the spine, hands, feet, knees, hips, shoulders and elbows in children

and adults

R. Earl Bartley III, Hip & Knee Replacement; OhioHealth Physicians, 303 E. Town St., Floor 3, Columbus, 614-788-5000

Keith R. Berend, Hip & Knee Reconstruction, Hip & Knee Replacement, Minimally Invasive Surgery; JIS Orthopedics, 7277 Smith’s Mill Road, Suite 200, New Albany, 614-221-6331

Gregory C. Berlet, Foot & Ankle Surgery, Sports Injuries-Foot & Ankle; Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Center, 350 W. Wilson Bridge Road, Suite 200, Worthington, 614-895-8747

Julie Y. Bishop, Arthroscopic Surgery, Shoulder Surgery, Shoulder Replacement, Sports Medicine; Jameson Crane Sports Medicine Institute, 2835 Fred Taylor Drive, Columbus, 614-293-2663

Brian L. Davison, Hip & Knee Surgery, Shoulder Surgery, Reconstructive Surgery, Trauma; Orthopedic ONE, 170 Taylor Station Road, Columbus, 614-545-7900

Robert Fada, Joint Replacement, Hip & Knee Surgery, Hip Replacement & Revision, Knee Replacement & Revision; OhioHealth Physicians, 323 E. Town St., Floor 3, Columbus, 614-788-5000

Bruce French, Trauma; OhioHealth, Orthopedic Trauma & Reconstructive Surgery, 285 E. State St, Suite 500, Columbus, 614-566-7777

Adam T. Groth, Foot & Ankle Surgery, Foot & Ankle Deformities; Ohio State Outpatient Care East, 543 Taylor Ave., Columbus, 614-293-2663

David Hannallah, Spinal Surgery; Orthopedic ONE, 170 Taylor Station Road, Columbus, 614-545-7900

Christopher A. Iobst, Pediatric Orthopaedic Surgery, Limb Lengthening; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Center for Limb Lengthening & Reconstruction, 479 Parsons Ave., Columbus, 614-722-5175

Grant Jones, Sports Medicine; Jameson Crane Sports Medicine Institute, 2835 Fred Taylor Drive, Suite 2000, Columbus, 614-293-3600

Christopher C. Kaeding, Sports Medicine, Knee Injuries/ACL, Shoulder Surgery, Rotator Cuff Surgery; Jameson Crane Sports Medicine Institute, 2835 Fred Taylor Drive, Columbus, 614-293-8813

Kevin E. Klingele, Pediatric Orthopaedic Surgery; Sports Medicine & Orthopedic Center, 584 County Line Road W, Westerville, 614-722-5175

Raymond J. Kobus, Hand & Upper Extremity Surgery; Hand & Microsurgery Associates, 1210 Gemini Place, Suite 200, Columbus, 614-262-4263

Thomas J. Kovack, Arthritis, Arthroscopic Surgery-Shoulder, Shoulder Replacement, Sports Medicine; Hand & Microsurgery Associates, 1210 Gemini Place, Suite 200, Columbus, 614-262-4263

Adolph V. Lombardi, Hip & Knee Reconstruction, Hip & Knee Replacement, Minimally Invasive Surgery; JIS Orthopedics, 7277 Smith’s Mill Road, Suite 200, New Albany, 614-221-6331

Thuan Ly, Trauma, Pelvic & Acetabular Fractures; Ohio State Outpatient Care East, 543 Taylor Ave., Columbus, 614-293-2663

Joel L. Mayerson, Bone Tumors, Sarcoma-Soft Tissue, Limb Surgery/Reconstruction, Musculoskeletal Tumors; Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, Musculoskeletal Oncology, 460 W. 10th Ave., Floor 5, Columbus, 614-293-4420

Timothy Lee Miller, Sports Medicine, Knee Injuries/ACL/Meniscus Tears, Knee & Shoulder Surgery, Arthroscopic Surgery-Shoulder; Jameson Crane Sports Medicine Institute, 2835 Fred Taylor Drive, Suite 2000, Columbus, 614-293-3600

Andrew S. Neviaser, Elbow Surgery, Shoulder Surgery; Jameson Crane Sports Medicine Institute, 2835 Fred Taylor Drive, Columbus, 614-293-2663

Laura Phieffer, Trauma, Fractures in the Elderly, Pelvic & Acetabular Fractures, Fractures-Complex & Non Union; Ohio State Outpatient Care East, 543 Taylor Ave., Columbus, 614-293-2663

Joel R. Politi, Hip Replacement & Revision, Knee Replacement & Revision; Orthopedic ONE, 170 Taylor Station Road, Columbus, 614-545-7900

Robert N. Steensen, Knee Reconstruction & Revision, Knee Injuries/ACL, Arthritis-Knee, Cartilage Damage; Orthopedic One, 3777 Trueman Court, Hilliard, 614-488-1816

Larry W. Watson, Sports Injuries, Arthroscopic Surgery-Knee, Arthroscopic Surgery-Shoulder; Orthopedic One, 4605 Sawmill Road, Upper Arlington, 614-827-8700

Joseph F. Wilcox, Arthroscopic Surgery, Arthritis-Knee, Knee Injuries/ACL/Meniscus Tears, Shoulder Arthroscopic Surgery; Hand & Microsurgery Associates, 1210 Gemini Place, Suite 200, Columbus, 614-262-4263

Elizabeth M. Yu, Spinal Disorders, Minimally Invasive Spinal Surgery, Spinal Stenosis, Spinal Disorders-Degenerative; OSU Comprehensive Spine Center, 543 Taylor Ave., Columbus, 614-293-2225

OTOLARYNGOLOGY

Head and neck surgeon who provides comprehensive medical and surgical care for patients with diseases and disorders that affect the ears, nose, throat, respiratory and upper alimentary systems and related structures

Oliver F. Adunka, Cochlear Implants, Otology & Neuro-Otology; OSU Eye & Ear Institute, 915 Olentangy River Road, Suite 4000, Columbus, 614-366-3687

Amit Agrawal, Head & Neck Cancer & Surgery, Head & Neck Cancer Reconstruction, Microvascular Surgery, Thyroid & Parathyroid Surgery; James Cancer Hospital & Solove Research Institute, 460 W. 10th Ave., Floor 5, Columbus, 614-293-8074

Ricardo L. Carrau, Skull Base Tumors & Surgery, Nasal & Sinus Cancer & Surgery, Endoscopic Surgery, Salivary Gland Surgery; James Cancer Hospital & Solove Research Institute, 460 W. 10th Ave., Floor 5, Columbus, 614-293-8074

Roberto J. Castellon, Riverview ENT Center of Central Ohio, 2405 N. Columbus St., Suite 230, Lancaster, 740-681-8300

Daniel W. Chase, Riverview ENT Center of Central Ohio, 2405 N. Columbus St., Suite 230, Lancaster, 740-681-8300

Brad W. deSilva, Laryngeal & Voice Disorders, Swallowing Disorders; OSU Eye & Ear Institute, 915 Olentangy River Road, Suite 4000, Columbus, 614-366-3687

Edward E. Dodson, Neuro-Otology; OSU Department of Otolaryngology, 555 Metro Place N, Suite 475, Dublin, 614-366-3687

Garth F. Essig Jr., Thyroid & Parathyroid Surgery; OSU Eye & Ear Institute, 915 Olentangy River Road, Suite 4000, Columbus, 614-366-3687

L. Arick Forrest, Voice Disorders, Swallowing Disorders, Head & Neck Surgery; OSU Eye & Ear Institute, 915 Olentangy River Road, Suite 4000, Columbus, 614-366-3687

Michael D. Martyn, Pediatric & Adult Otolaryngology; Ohio ENT & Allergy Physicians, 974 Bethel Road, Suite A, Columbus, 614-273-2230

Douglas Massick, Mount Carmel ENT, 5969 E. Broad St., Suite 400, Columbus, 614-627-1330

Laura Matrka, Laryngeal & Tracheal Disorders, Laryngeal Stenosis Spectrum, Laryngeal & Vocal Cord Surgery, Laryngeal & Voice Disorders; OSU Eye & Ear Institute, 915 Olentangy River Road, Suite 4000, Columbus, 614-366-3687

Matthew Old, Head & Neck Cancer & Surgery, Head & Neck Reconstruction, Thyroid & Parathyroid Surgery, Vascular Lesions-Head & Neck; James Cancer Hospital & Solove Research Institute, 460 W. 10th Ave., Floor 5, Columbus, 614-293-8074

Bradley A. Otto, Nasal & Sinus Disorders, Nasal & Sinus Surgery; OSU Eye & Ear Institute, 915 Olentangy River Road, Suite 4000, Columbus, 614-366-3687

Enver Ozer, Head & Neck Cancer & Surgery, Robotic Surgery, Minimally Invasive Surgery, Head & Neck Reconstruction; James Cancer Hospital & Solove Research Institute, 460 W. 10th Ave., Floor 5, Columbus, 614-293-8074

James William Rocco, Head & Neck Cancer & Surgery; James Cancer Hospital & Solove Research Institute, 460 W. 10th Ave., Floor 5, Columbus, 614-293-8074

614-293-8074

John M. Ryzenman, Neuro-Otology; Ohio Ear Institute, 387 County Line Road W, Suite 115, Westerville, 614-891-9190

Evan Tobin, Nasal & Sinus Surgery, Pediatric & Adult Otolaryngology, Sleep Disorders/Apnea/Snoring, Nasal & Sinus Disorders; Ohio ENT & Allergy Physicians, 6573 E. Broad St., Suite A, Columbus, 614-273-2230

Darryl N. Willett, Pediatric & Adult Otolaryngology; Ohio ENT & Allergy Physicians, 974 Bethel Road, Suite A, Columbus, 614-273-2230

OTOLARYNGOLOGY/FACIAL PLASTIC SURGERY

Surgically corrects and enhances the ears, nose, throat and related structures of the head and neck

Jeffrey A. Hall, Facial Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, Pediatric Facial Plastic Surgery; Ohio ENT & Allergy Physicians, 974 Bethel Road, Suite A, Columbus, 614-273-2230

Stephen P. Smith Jr., Rhinoplasty, Facial Reconstruction, Cosmetic Surgery-Face, Laser Surgery; Smith Facial Plastics, 725 Buckles Court N, Suite 210, Gahanna, 614-245-4263

PAIN MEDICINE

Provides a high level of care, either as a primary physician or consultant, for patients experiencing problems with acute, chronic and/or cancer pain in both hospital and ambulatory settings

Gregory M. Figg, Pain Management; OhioHealth, Neurological Physicians, 300 Polaris Parkway, Suite 2350, Westerville, 614-533-5560

Yeshwant P. Reddy, Pain-Spine, Pain-Interventional Techniques, Pain-Back & Neck; OhioHealth Neurological Physicians, 931 Chatham Lane, Columbus, 614-533-5500

Melissa Tornero-Bold, Pain-Interventional Techniques; Ohio State University Medical Center, Comprehensive Spine Center, 543 Taylor Ave., Columbus, 614-293-2225

PATHOLOGY

Deals with the causes and nature of disease and contributes to diagnosis, prognosis and treatment through knowledge gained by the laboratory application of the biologic, chemical and physical sciences

Wei Chen, Pancreatic Cancer, Liver Cancer, Gastrointestinal Cancer; OSU Wexner Medical Center, Department of Pathology, 450 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-5905

Wendy L. Frankel, Gastrointestinal Pathology, Liver Pathology, Pancreatic Cancer; OSU Wexner Medical Center, Department of Pathology, 1645 Neil Ave., 129 Hamilton Hall, Columbus, 614-688-8660

Anil V. Parwani, Urologic Pathology, Prostate Cancer, Bladder Cancer, Kidney Pathology; OSU Wexner Medical Center, Department of Pathology, 410 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-8496

Christopher R. Pierson, Neuro-Pathology, Brain Tumors, Central Nervous System Cancer, Perinatal Pathology; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Laboratory Medicine/Anatomic Pathology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-5450

PEDIATRIC ALLERGY AND IMMUNOLOGY

Allergist/immunologist who works with children

Elizabeth A. Erwin, Asthma & Allergy, Immune Deficiency; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Allergy & Immunology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-4404

Peter J. Mustillo, Immunology, Allergy; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Allergy & Immunology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-4404

David R. Stukus, Asthma, Food Allergy; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Allergy & Immunology, 555 S. 18th St, Columbus, 614-722-6200

PEDIATRIC CARDIOLOGY

Treats heart diseases and abnormalities in children

Curt J. Daniels, Congenital Heart Disease, Pulmonary Hypertension, Cardiac Catheterization; The Heart Center, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-5553

Timothy F. Feltes, Congenital Heart Disease; The Heart Center, 700 Children’s Drive, T3-103, Columbus, 614-722-6200

Robert J. Gajarski Jr., Transplant Medicine-Heart; The Heart Center, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-5553

Naomi J. Kertesz, Arrhythmias; The Heart Center, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-5553

John P. Kovalchin, Echocardiography, Cardiac MRI, Congenital Heart Disease-Adult & Child, Cardiac Imaging; The Heart Center, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-5553

Karen M. Texter, Fetal Echocardiography, Congenital Heart Disease; The Heart Center, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-5553

PEDIATRIC ENDOCRINOLOGY

Endocrinologist who works with children

Sasigarn A. Bowden, Diabetes, Metabolic Bone Disorders, Calcium Disorders, Obesity; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Endocrinology, Metabolism & Diabetes, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-6200

Monika Chaudhari, Diabetes, Turner Syndrome, Adrenal Disorders, Growth Disorders; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Endocrinology, Metabolism & Diabetes, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-6200

Robert P. Hoffman, Hypoglycemia, Diabetes; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Endocrinology, Metabolism & Diabetes, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-6200

PEDIATRIC GASTROENTEROLOGY

Gastroenterologist who works with children

John A. Barnard, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Pediatric Gastroenterology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-3450

Carlo Di Lorenzo, Gastrointestinal Motility Disorders, Gastrointestinal Functional Disorders; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Pediatric Gastroenterology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-3450

Steven H. Erdman, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Division of Pediatric Gastroenterology Hepatology & Nutrition, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-3400

Ivor D. Hill, Celiac Disease, Gastrointestinal Disorders, Malabsorption Syndrome, Diarrheal Diseases; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Pediatric Gastroenterology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-6200

Kent C. Williams, Gastrointestinal Functional Disorders, Endoscopy, GI Disorders in Autism; Nationwide Childrens Hospital, Gastroenterology Clinic, 700 Childrens Drive, Columbus, 614-722-3450

PEDIATRIC HEMATOLOGY-ONCOLOGY

Diagnoses and treats blood diseases and cancers in children

Rolla F. Abu-Arja, Bone Marrow Transplant, Immune Deficiency; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Hematology & Oncology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-3250

Jeffery J. Auletta, Bone Marrow & Stem Cell Transplant, Infections in Cancer Patients, Immunotherapy, Pediatric Cancers; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Hematology & Oncology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-3250

Timothy P. Cripe, Solid Tumors, Bone Tumors, Neuroblastoma; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Hematology & Oncology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-3250

Amy L. Dunn, Hemophilia, Thrombotic Disorders; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Hematology & Oncology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-3250

Jonathan L. Finlay, Brain Tumors; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Hematology & Oncology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-3250

Bryce A. Kerlin, Thrombotic Disorders, Bleeding/Coagulation Disorders; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Division of Pediatric Hematology & Oncology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-3250

Randal S. Olshefski, Brain Tumors; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Hematology & Oncology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-3250

Mark A. Ranalli, Neuroblastoma, Kidney Cancer, Germ Cell Tumors, Melanoma; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Hematology & Oncology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-3250

Nicholas Yeager, Bone Tumors, Sarcoma-Soft

Tissue; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Hematology & Oncology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-3250

PEDIATRIC INFECTIOUS DISEASE

Internist who deals with infectious diseases of all types and in all organs, as they present in children

William J. Barson, Streptococcal Infections, Meningitis; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Infectious Disease, 700 Children’s Drive, Suite C5C, Columbus, 614-722-6200

Michael T. Brady, AIDS/HIV, Hospital Acquired Infections; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Infectious Diseases, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-6060

William Garrett Hunt, Tuberculosis, Infections in Immunocompromised Patients, Infectious Disease-Perinatal; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Infectious Disease, 700 Children’s Drive, Suite C5C, Columbus, 614-722-6200

Octavio Ramilo, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Infectious Disease, 700 Children’s Drive, Suite C5C, Columbus, 614-722-6200

Pablo J. Sanchez, Infectious Disease-Perinatal; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Infectious Disease, 700 Children’s Drive, Suite C5C, Columbus, 614-722-6200

PEDIATRIC NEPHROLOGY

Nephrologist who works with children

John D. Mahan, Dialysis Care, Renal Replacement Therapy, Kidney Disease-Chronic, Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Division of Nephrology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-6200

Hiren P. Patel, Kidney Disease-Chronic, Hypertension; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Division of Nephrology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-6200

Beth A. Vogt, Hypertension, Kidney Disease-Chronic, Dialysis Care; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Division of Nephrology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-6200

PEDIATRIC OTOLARYNGOLOGY

Otolaryngologist who works with children

Charles A. Elmaraghy, Sinus Disorders/Surgery, Airway Disorders, Head & Neck Tumors; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Pediatric Otolaryngology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-3150

Jonathan M. Grischkan, Airway Disorders, Sleep Disorders/Apnea, Head & Neck Surgery; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Otolaryngology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-6600

Meredith N. Merz Lind, Airway Disorders, Head & Neck Surgery, Sleep Apnea; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Otolaryngology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-6600

James M. Ruda, Sinus Disorders, Sleep Disorders/Apnea, Voice Disorders; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Otolaryngology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-6600

Gregory James Wiet, Vocal Cord Disorders, Voice Disorders, Ear Infections, Cleft Palate/Lip; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Otolaryngology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-6600

PEDIATRIC PULMONOLOGY

Treats diseases of the lungs in children

Karen S. McCoy, Cystic Fibrosis, Asthma; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Division of Pulmonary Medicine, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-4766

Shahid I. Sheikh, Asthma, Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia, Cystic Fibrosis; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Division of Pulmonary Medicine, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-4766

Richard D. Shell, Cystic Fibrosis, Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia, Asthma, Pulmonary Complications-Neurodisability; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Division of Pulmonary Medicine, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-4766

Mark Splaingard, Sleep Disorders, Ventilation Management-Long Term, Apnea in Infants, Pulmonary Complications-Neurodisability; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Division of Pulmonary Medicine, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-4766

PEDIATRIC RHEUMATOLOGY

Treats disorders of the joints, muscles, bones and tendons in children

Stacy P. Ardoin, Lupus/SLE; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Division of Rheumatology, 700 Children’s Drive, Floor 4, Columbus, 614-722-5525

PEDIATRIC SURGERY

Manages a broad spectrum of surgical conditions affecting almost any area of the body in children

Gail E. Besner, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Pediatric Surgery, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-3900

Renata B. Fabia, Burn Care, Trauma; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Pediatric Surgery, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-3900

Jonathan I. Groner, Trauma; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Pediatric Surgery, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-3900

Brian D. Kenney, Minimally Invasive Surgery, Critical Care; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Pediatric Surgery, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-3900

Marc P. Michalsky, Bariatric/Obesity Surgery, Robotic Surgery, Neonatal Surgery; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Pediatric Surgery, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-3900

Benedict C. Nwomeh, Inflammatory Bowel Disease; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Pediatric Surgery, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-3900

Oluyinka O. Olutoye, Fetal Surgery, Congenital Malformations, Congenital Anomalies-Neonatal, Spina Bifida; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Pediatric Surgery, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-5121

PEDIATRIC UROLOGY

Deals with disorders of the urinary system in children

Venkata R. Jayanthi, Urinary Tract Infections, Hydronephrosis, Hypospadias, Laparoscopic Surgery; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Urology, 555 S. 18th St., Suite D, Columbus, 614-722-6630

PEDIATRICS

Deals with the physical, emotional and social health of children from birth to young adulthood

Hanaa Abdelmessih, Licking Memorial Pediatrics - Tamarack, 1865 Tamarack Road, Suite G, Newark, 220-564-4934

Nikola Al-ain, Marysville Pediatrics, 610 S. Plum St., Marysville, 937-644-1920

Richard Baltisberger, Licking Memorial Pediatrics - Tamarack, 1865 Tamarack Road, Newark, 220-564-4940

Carrie J. Barnes-Mullett, Pediatric Associates, 905 Old Diley Road, Pickerington, 614-864-3222

Kathleen Blake, Pediatric Associates, 7420 Gooding Blvd., Suite 100, Delaware, 740-657-8000

657-8000

Shari L. Burns, Pediatric Associates, 905 Old Diley Road, Pickerington, 614-864-3222

Jennifer H. Campbell, Central Ohio Primary Care, Building Blocks Pediatrics, 6503 E. Broad St., Suite 100, Columbus, 614-434-5437

Amy E. Deibel, Pediatric Associates, 905 Old Diley Road, Pickerington, 614-864-3222

Kevin Dickerson, Central Ohio Primary Care Physicians, 4885 Olentangy River Road, Suite 2-10, Columbus, 614-267-7878

Julie M. Dunlea, Pediatric Associates, 905 Old Diley Road, Pickerington, 614-864-3222

Michael R. Franks, Powell Pediatric Care, 55 Clairedan Drive, Powell, 614-888-8989

Jumana C. Giragos, Pediatric Associates, 4595 Trueman Blvd., Hilliard, 614-529-0771

Megan E. Heitzman, Pediatric Associates, 905 Old Diley Road, Pickerington, 614-864-3222

Michele M. Hensley, Pediatric Associates of Lancaster, 1554 Wesley Way, Lancaster, 740-687-6386

Christopher B. Houts, Powell Pediatric Care, 55 Clairedan Drive, Powell, 614-888-8989

Cheryl K. Kirkby, Mill Valley Pediatrics, 17853 State Route 31, Suite C, Marysville, 937-578-4210

William E. Knobeloch, Nutrition, Telemedicine, ADD/ADHD; American Health Network, 1671 W. Main St., Newark, 740-522-5437

Irene P. Koesters, Newborn Care; Olentangy Pediatrics, 4775 Knightsbridge Blvd., Suite 207, Columbus, 614-442-5557

Kate J. Krueck, Pediatric Associates, 7420 Gooding Blvd., Suite 100, Delaware, 740-657-8000

657-8000

Justin A. Krueger, Newborn Care; Central Ohio Primary Care, Marysville Primary Care, 140 Coleman’s Crossing Blvd., Suite 210, Marysville, 937-644-1441

Robert C. LaMonte, Pediatric Associates, 4595 Trueman Blvd., Hilliard, 614-529-0771

William W. Long, Pediatric Associates, 905 Old Diley Road, Pickerington, 614-864-3222

Jennifer Lynn Miller, Pediatric Associates of Lancaster, 1554 Wesley Way, Lancaster, 740-687-6386

Garey H. Noritz, Neurodevelopmental Disorders, Complex Diagnosis; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Complex Health Care Clinic, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-5808

Autumn M. O’Brien, Newborn Care; Olentangy Pediatrics, 4775 Knightsbridge Blvd., Suite 207, Columbus, 614-442-5557

Janet S. Orr, Central Ohio Primary Care, Building Blocks Pediatrics, 6503 E. Broad St., Suite 100, Columbus, 614-434-5437

Brad T. Pfau, American Health Network, 1671 W. Main St., Newark, 740-522-5437

Barbara B. Rayo, Pediatric Associates, 4595 Trueman Blvd., Hilliard, 614-529-0771

Purbi S. Sahai, Ohio Center for Pediatrics, 6255 Emerald Parkway, A Building, Suite A, Dublin, 614-766-3344

Elizabeth Schloss, Hilliard Pediatrics, 3855 Trueman Court, Hilliard, 614-777-1800

Robert W. Snyder, Newborn Care; Hilliard Pediatrics, 3855 Trueman Court, Hilliard, 614-777-1800

Donna L. Sterling, Central Ohio Primary Care Physicians, 4885 Olentangy River Road, Suite 2-10, Columbus, 614-267-7878

Nicholas S. Stevens, Pediatric Associates, 905 Old Diley Road, Pickerington, 614-864-3222

Nazhat Taj-Schaal, OSU CarePoint Lewis Center, 6515 Pullman Drive, Lewis Center, 614-688-7150

Katrina S. Tansky, Nutrition, Obesity; Central Ohio Primary Care, Step by Step Pediatrics, 540 N. Cleveland Ave., Suite 200, Westerville, 614-891-9505

Timothy A. Teller, Newborn Care; Hilliard Pediatrics, 3855 Trueman Court, Hilliard, 614-777-1800

John D. Toth, Pediatric Associates, 7420 Gooding Blvd., Suite 100, Delaware, 740-657-8000

H. Scott Tyson, Pediatric Associates, 905 Old Diley Road, Pickerington, 614-864-3222

Diana T. Wagner, Pediatric Associates, 4595 Trueman Blvd., Hilliard, 614-529-0771

Ray Wheasler, Professional Pediatrics of Hilliard, 5510 Nike Drive, Hilliard, 614-529-4260

Jennifer R. White, Newborn Care; Central Ohio Primary Care Physicians, 4885 Olentangy River Road, Suite 2-10, Columbus, 614-267-7878

PHYSICAL MEDICINE AND REHABILITATION

Also referred to as rehabilitation medicine; diagnoses, evaluates and treats patients with physical disabilities

Sheita Bavishi, Botox, Pain Management; OSU Davis Outpatient Care, 480 Medical Center Drive, Columbus, 614-366-9211

Albert C. Clairmont, Spasticity Management, Electrodiagnosis; Martha Morehouse Outpatient Care, Department of Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, 2050 Kenny Road, Columbus, 614-366-9211

Samuel C. Colachis III, Spinal Cord Injury Rehabilitation, Electrodiagnosis; Martha Morehouse Outpatient Care, Department of Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, 2050 Kenny Road, Columbus, 614-366-9211

Karl W. Klamar, Brain Injury Rehabilitation, Concussion, Movement Disorders; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-5050

Michelle A. Miller, Pediatric Rehabilitation, Trauma Rehabilitation; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-5050

Walter J. Mysiw, Brain Injury Rehabilitation; Martha Morehouse Outpatient Care, Department of Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, 2050 Kenny Road, Columbus, 614-366-9211

William S. Pease, Electromyography (EMG), Stroke Rehabilitation, Gait Disorders, Spasticity Management; Martha Morehouse Outpatient Care, Department of Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, 2050 Kenny Road, Columbus, 614-366-9211

Jeffrey A. Strakowski, Musculoskeletal Disorders, Sports Injuries; Physical Medicine Associates, 3555 Olentangy River Road, Columbus, 614-566-4191

PLASTIC SURGERY

Deals with the repair, reconstruction or replacement of physical defects of form or function involving the skin, musculoskeletal system, facial structures, hands, extremities, breasts, trunk and external genitalia

Tyler Angelos, Cosmetic Surgery-Body, Cosmetic Surgery-Face & Breast; Columbus Aesthetic & Plastic Surgery, 5005 Arlington Centre Blvd., Columbus, 614-246-6900

Rajiv Y. Chandawarkar, Cancer Reconstruction, Microsurgery; OSU Plastic Surgery, 915 Olentangy River Road, Suite 2140, Columbus, 614-293-8566

Albert Chao, Cancer Reconstruction, Microvascular Surgery; OSU Plastic Surgery, 915 Olentangy River Road, Suite 2140, Columbus, 614-293-8566

Robert T. Heck, Cosmetic Surgery, Reconstructive Plastic Surgery, Breast Reconstruction; Columbus Aesthetic & Plastic Surgery, 5005 Arlington Centre Blvd., Columbus, 614-246-6900

Jeffrey E. Janis, Abdominal Wall Reconstruction, Cosmetic Surgery-Face & Breast, Liposuction & Body Contouring, Migraine; OSU Plastic Surgery, 915 Olentangy River Road, Suite 2140, Columbus, 614-293-8566

Richard Eugene Kirschner, Cleft Palate/Lip, Craniofacial Surgery; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Division of Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, 700 Children’s Drive, Suite T58, Columbus, 614-722-6299

Jason Brett Lichten, Cosmetic Surgery, Reconstructive Plastic Surgery; Central Ohio Plastic Surgery, 135 N. Ewing St., Suite 202, Lancaster, 740-653-5064

James D. McMahan, Cosmetic Surgery-Face & Body, Cosmetic Surgery-Breast, Liposuction & Body Contouring, Advanced Aesthetic & Laser Surgery; 4845 Knightsbridge Blvd., Suite 230, Columbus, 614-459-0060

John Wakelin, Breast Cosmetic & Reconstructive Surgery, Breast Reduction, Cosmetic Surgery-Body, Liposuction; Columbus Aesthetic & Plastic Surgery, 5005 Arlington Centre Blvd., Columbus, 614-246-6900

Mark D. Wells, Reconstructive Plastic Surgery, Hand Surgery, Cosmetic Surgery; OhioHealth, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgeons, 285 E. State St., Suite 600, Columbus, 614-566-9496

PSYCHIATRY

Specializes in the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of mental, addictive and emotional disorders

Smitha Patel, Memorial Psychiatry, 773 S. Walnut St., Marysville, 937-578-4301

James Young, Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT), Addiction/Substance Abuse, Mood Disorders; Ohio State Harding Hospital, 1670 Upham Drive, Columbus, 614-293-9600

PULMONARY DISEASE

Internist who treats diseases of the lungs and airways

Peter R. Bachwich, OhioHealth, Pulmonary Physicians, 7630 Rivers Edge Drive, Columbus, 614-533-4000

Aneesa M. Das, Sleep Disorders/Apnea; OSU Wexner Medical Center, Martha Morehouse Medical Plaza, 2050 Kenny Road, Suite 2200, Columbus, 614-293-4925

Asok Dasgupta, Sleep Disorders/Apnea, Chronic Obstructive Lung Disease (COPD), Interstitial Lung Disease, Lung Cancer; Mount Carmel Mid Ohio Pulmonary & Sleep, 1945 Newark-Granville Road, Granville, 614-627-1300

Philip T. Diaz, Chronic Obstructive Lung Disease (COPD), Emphysema; OSU Wexner Medical Center, Martha Morehouse Medical Plaza, 2050 Kenny Road, Suite 2200, Columbus, 614-293-4925

Maria R. Lucarelli, Chronic Obstructive Lung Disease (COPD), Critical Care, Pulmonary Rehabilitation; Riverside Critical Care Physicians, 3535 Olentangy River Road, Rmh 4 Tower ICU, Columbus, 614-566-4691

Ulysses J. Magalang, Sleep Disorders/Apnea; OSU Wexner Medical Center, Martha Morehouse Medical Plaza, 2050 Kenny Road, Suite 2200, Columbus, 614-293-4925

Jonathan Parsons, Asthma, Breathing Disorders, Bronchitis, Cough; OSU Wexner Medical Center, Martha Morehouse Medical Plaza, 2050 Kenny Road, Suite 2200, Columbus, 614-293-4925

Mahmoud Qadoom, Sleep Disorders; Pulmonary & Sleep Consultants, 450 Alkyre Run Drive, Suite 230, Westerville, 614-898-9340

Paresh J. Timbadia, Chronic Obstructive Lung Disease (COPD), Interstitial Lung Disease, Sleep Disorders/Apnea, Airway Disorders; Mount Carmel Mid Ohio Pulmonary & Sleep, 15 Taylor Station Road, Floor 200, Columbus, 614-627-1300

RADIATION ONCOLOGY

Deals with the therapeutic applications of radiant energy and its modifiers and the study and management of diseases, especially malignant tumors

Arnab Chakravarti, Brain Tumors; James Cancer Hospital & Solove Research Institute, Department of Radiation Oncology, 460 W. 10th Ave., Suite 252F, Columbus, 614-293-0222

Mark Crnkovich, Riverside Radiation Oncology, 3535 Olentangy River Road, Columbus, 614-566-5560

John Grecula, Head & Neck Cancer, Lung Cancer; James Cancer Hospital & Solove Research Institute, 460 W. 10th Ave., Floor 2, Columbus, 614-293-8415

Douglas D. Martin, Brachytherapy, Cervical Cancer, Chemo-Radiation Combined Therapy, Gynecologic Cancers; James Cancer Hospital & Solove Research Institute, 460 W. 10th Ave., Floor 2, Columbus, 614-293-8415

Julia R. White, Breast Cancer; Stefanie Spielman Comprehensive Breast Center, 1145 Olentangy River Road, Columbus, 614-688-7040

REPRODUCTIVE ENDOCRINOLOGY/INFERTILITY

An obstetrician/gynecologist who can manage complex problems relating to reproductive endocrinology and infertility

Akas Jain, Women’s Health, Infertility-IVF; Reproductive Gynecology, 540 N. Cleveland Ave., Suite 100, Westerville, 614-895-3333

Laura C. Londra, Infertility, Infertility-IVF; Ohio Reproductive Medicine, 4830 Knightsbridge Blvd., Suite E, Columbus, 614-451-2280

RHEUMATOLOGY

An internist who treats diseases of the joints, muscles, bones and tendons; diagnoses and treats arthritis, back pain, muscle strains, common athletic injuries and “collagen” diseases

Ali Ajam, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Gout, Lupus/SLE, Spondyloarthritis; Stoneridge Medical Services, 3900 Stoneridge Lane, Suite A, Dublin, 614-293-7677

Abha R. Gupta, Memorial Health, Department Rheumatology, 500 London Ave., Marysville, 937-578-2020

Wael N. Jarjour, Lupus/SLE; CarePoint East, 543 Taylor Ave., Columbus, 614-293-4837

Seth M. Kantor, Osteoporosis; OhioHealth Physicians, 303 E. Town St., Floor 3, Columbus, 614-788-5000

Catherine Lee, Autoimmune Disease, Osteoarthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis; Columbus Art-

hritis Center, 1211 Dublin Road, Columbus, 614-486-5200

Zhanna Mikulik, Psoriatic Arthritis, Gout, Rheumatoid Arthritis; CarePoint East, 543 Taylor Ave., Columbus, 614-293-4837

Matthew L. Mundwiler, Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Psoriatic Arthritis, Autoimmune Disease; Columbus Arthritis Center, 1211 Dublin Road, Columbus, 614-486-5200

SLEEP MEDICINE

Specialist trained to treat sleep disorders

John S. Kim, Sleep Disorders/Apnea, Sleep Disorders, Narcolepsy; Sleep & Breathing Research Institute, 1251 Dublin Road, Columbus, 614-297-7704

SPORTS MEDICINE

Specialist trained for the enhancement of health and fitness, and for the prevention of injury and illness

James R. Borchers Jr., Musculoskeletal Injuries, Repetitive Strain Injuries, Pediatric Sports Medicine, Orthopaedics-non surgical; Jameson Crane Sports Medicine Institute, 2835 Fred Taylor Drive, Suite 2000, Columbus, 614-293-3600

Monique S. Brady, MAX Sports Medicine, 1010 Refugee Road, Suite 200, Pickerington, 614-788-4222

Darrin L. Bright, OhioHealth MAX Sports Medicine, 5868 N. Hamilton Road, Suite 200, Columbus, 614-533-6600

B. Rodney Comisar, Shoulder & Knee Surgery; OrthoNeuro, Pickerington Physician Office, 1030 Refugee Road, Pickerington, 614-890-6555

890-6555

Jason J. Diehl, MAX Sports Medicine, 6955 Hospital Drive, Dublin, 614-566-1420

Douglas J. Diorio, OhioHealth MAX Sports Medicine, 3705 Olentangy River Road, Suite 260, Columbus, 614-533-6600

Anthony J. Ewald, MAX Sports Medicine, 300 Polaris Parkway, Suite 2150, Westerville, 614-533-3280

Thomas G. Hospel, MAX Sports Medicine, 6955 Hospital Drive, Dublin, 614-566-1420

Michael Jonesco, Primary Care Sports Medicine; Jameson Crane Sports Medicine Institute, 2835 Fred Taylor Drive, Suite 2000, Columbus, 614-293-3600

Donald C. Lemay, MAX Sports Medicine, 1010 Refugee Road, Suite 200, Pickerington, 614-788-4222

Robert A. Magnussen, Sports Injuries, Knee Injuries/Ligament Surgery, Knee Injuries/ACL; Jameson Crane Sports Medicine Institute, 2835 Fred Taylor Drive, Suite 2000, Columbus, 614-293-3600

Kendra McCamey, Primary Care Sports Medicine; Jameson Crane Sports Medicine Institute, 2835 Fred Taylor Drive, Suite 2000, Columbus, 614-293-3600

Thomas L. Pommering, Pediatric Sports Medicine; Nationwide Children’s Sports Medicine, 584 County Line Road W, Westerville, 614-355-6000

Vismai C. Sinha, OhioHealth MAX Sports Medicine, 3705 Olentangy River Road, Suite 260, Columbus, 614-533-6600

Bryant James Walrod, Musculoskeletal Injuries, Concussion, Repetitive Strain Injuries; Jameson Crane Sports Medicine Institute, 2835 Fred Taylor Drive, Suite 2000, Columbus, 614-293-3600

Marguerite W. Weston, MAX Sports Medicine, 300 Polaris Parkway, Suite 2150, Westerville, 614-533-3280

Randall R. Wroble, Shoulder & Knee Surgery; Orthopedic ONE, 170 Taylor Station Road, Columbus, 614-545-7900

SURGERY

Manages a broad spectrum of surgical conditions affecting almost any area of the body

Doreen Agnese, Breast Cancer & Surgery, Melanoma, Cancer Genetics; Stefanie Spielman Comprehensive Breast Center, 1145 Olentangy River Road, Columbus, 614-293-4040

William E. Carson III, Breast Cancer & Surgery, Melanoma; Stefanie Spielman Comprehensive Breast Center, 1145 Olentangy River Road, Columbus, 614-293-4040

Amalia L. Cochran, Burn Care; OSU Wexner Medical Center Burn Clinic, 1581 Dodd Drive, McCampbell Bldg, Columbus, 614-366-4637

Daniel Eiferman, Trauma/Critical Care, Abdominal Wall Reconstruction, Critical Care, Hernia-Complex; McCampbell Hall, Trauma & Critical Care, 1581 Dodd Drive, Columbus, 614-293-2101

William B. Farrar, Breast Cancer; Stefanie Spielman Comprehensive Breast Center, 1145 Olentangy River Road, Columbus, 614-293-4040

Valerie P. Grignol, Breast Cancer & Surgery, Sarcoma, Sarcoma-Soft Tissue; Stefanie Spielman Comprehensive Breast Center, 1145 Olentangy River Road, Columbus, 614-293-4040

Jeffrey W. Hazey, Laparoscopic Surgery; Memorial General & Colorectal Surgery, 140 Coleman’s Crossing Blvd., Suite 100, Marysville, 937-578-2650

Donald E. Hura, OhioHealth, Surgical Specialists, 5131 Beacon Hill Road, Suite 220, Columbus, 614-544-1880

Bradley J. Needleman, Bariatric/Obesity Surgery, Laparoscopic Surgery-Advanced; OSU Wexner Medical Center, Department of Surgery, 2050 Kenny Road, Columbus, 614-366-6675

Michael (Shay) S. O’Mara, Trauma, Critical Care; Trauma One, 340 E. Town St., Suite 700, Columbus, 614-566-8765

Timothy M. Pawlik, Liver Cancer, Pancreatic Cancer, Gastrointestinal Cancer, Gallbladder & Bile Duct Cancers; The James at Martha Morehouse Medical Plaza, Department of Surgery, 2050 Kenny Road, Columbus, 614-293-7171

Raphael E. Pollock, Sarcoma; The James at Martha Morehouse Medical Plaza, Department of Surgery, 2050 Kenny Road, Columbus, 614-293-7171

Benjamin K. Poulose, Abdominal Wall Reconstruction, Hernia, Minimally Invasive Surgery; Outpatient Care Upper Arlington, 1800 Zollinger Road, Columbus, 614-293-3230

Stephen P. Povoski, Breast Cancer, Breast Surgery, Breast Cancer & Surgery, Sentinel Node Surgery; Stefanie Spielman Comprehensive Breast Center, 1145 Olentangy River Road, Columbus, 614-293-4040

David J. Robertson, General Surgical Associates; Fairmore Medical Building, 618 Pleasantville Road, Suite 301, Lancaster, 740-687-5437

Amy Rushing Trauma/Critical Care; OSU Wexner Medical Center, McCampbell Building, 1581 Dodd Drive, Columbus, 614-293-2101

Kristine D. Slam, Breast Cancer & Surgery; Central Ohio Surgical Associates, 6075 E. Broad St., Columbus, 614-864-6363

THORACIC AND CARDIAC SURGERY

Provides the operative, perioperative and critical care of patients with pathologic conditions in the chest

Geoffrey B. Blossom, OhioHealth Heart, Lung & Vascular Surgeons, 3525 Olentangy River Road, Suite 5300, Columbus, 614-566-3500

P. Aryeh Cohen, Cardiac Surgery-Adult, Heart Valve Surgery, Video Assisted Thoracic Surgery (VATS), Lung Surgery; Fairfield Healthcare Professionals, 618 Pleasantville Road, Suite 202, Lancaster, 740-681-9020

Steven B. Duff, Robotic Cardiac Surgery, Lung Surgery; OhioHealth Heart, Lung & Vascular Surgeons, 3525 Olentangy River Road, Suite 5300, Columbus, 614-566-3500

Mark E. Galantowicz, Cardiothoracic Surgery; Nationwide Children’s Hospital, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-3101

Robert E. Merritt, Esophageal Cancer, Lung Cancer; The James Cancer Hospital, Division of Thoracic Surgery, 300 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-9059

Nahush Mokadam, Transplant-Heart, Stem Cell Therapy & Biosurgery, Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD), Heart Valve Surgery; Richard M. Ross Heart Hospital, 452 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-5502

Patrick Wells, Robotic Cardiac Surgery, Lung Surgery; OhioHealth, 3525 Olentangy River Road, Suite 5300, Columbus, 614-566-3500

UROGYNECOLOGY/FEMALE PELVIC MEDICINE AND RECONSTRUCTIVE SURGERY

Focuses on disorders of the female pelvic floor, including pelvic organ prolapse, urinary or fecal incontinence and constipation

Nicole M. Book, Pelvic Floor Disorders, Pelvic Organ Prolapse Repair; OhioHealth Urogynecology Physicians, 3555 Olentangy River Road, Suite 4050, Columbus, 614-566-2727

Andrew Hundley, Bladder Disorders, Incontinence-Urinary, Pelvic Floor Reconstruction, Minimally Invasive Surgery; Female Pelvic Medical & Reconstructive Surgery, 1800 Zollinger Road, Floor 4, Columbus, 614-293-4643

James Q. Pulvino, Pelvic Floor Disorders, Pelvic Organ Prolapse Repair; OhioHealth Urogynecology Physicians, 3555 Olentangy River Road, Suite 4050, Columbus, 614-566-2727

UROLOGY

Manages benign and malignant medical and surgical disorders of the genitourinary system and the adrenal gland

Ronney Abaza, Robotic Surgery, Urologic Cancer, Reconstructive Surgery; OhioHealth Physicians Group, Robotics, Urologic & Cancer Surgery, 7450 Hospital Drive, Suite 300, Dublin, 614-544-8104

Geoffrey N. Box, Endourology, Prostate Cancer/Robotic Surgery, Genitourinary Cancer, Ureter & Renal Pelvis Cancer; The James Comprehensive Cancer Center, Department of Urology, 300 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-685-4263

Jeffrey M. Carey, Incontinence-Male & Female, Pelvic Organ Prolapse Repair; Central Ohio Urology Group, 701 Tech Center Drive, Suite 100, Gahanna, 614-396-2684

Fadel S. Elkhairi, OhioHealth Urology Physicians, 500 Thomas Lane, Suite 3G, Columbus, 614-788-2870

George T. Ho, OhioHealth, 600 N. Pickaway St., Suite 402, Circleville, 740-420-7882

Bodo E. Knudsen, Kidney Stones, Prostate Benign Disease (BPH), Minimally Invasive Surgery; OSU Wexner Medical Center, Department of Urology, 915 Olentangy River Road, Suite 2000, Columbus, 614-293-8155 ext. 2

Cheryl T. Lee, Urologic Cancer, Bladder Cancer; The James Comprehensive Cancer Center, Department of Urology, 300 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-685-4263

E. Bradley Pewitt, Urologic Cancer; Central Ohio Urology Group, 701 Tech Center Drive, Suite 100, Gahanna, 614-396-2684

Kamal S. Pohar, Urologic Cancer, Testicular Cancer, Bladder Cancer; The James Comprehensive Cancer Center, Department of Urology, 300 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-685-4263

Ahmad Shabsigh, Robotic Surgery, Kidney Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Penile Cancer; The James Comprehensive Cancer Center, Department of Urology, 300 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-685-4263

William A. Stallworth, Licking Memorial Urology Services, 1272 W. Main St., Moundbuilders Doctors’ Park, Building 4, Newark, 220-564-1750

Stephen R. Vijan, Kidney Stones, Urologic Cancer, Minimally Invasive Surgery; Central Ohio Urology Group, 350 W. Wilson Bridge Road, Worthington, 614-796-2900

Eric Ward, OhioHealth, Urology Physicians, 500 Thomas Lane, Suite 3G, Columbus, 614-788-2870

VASCULAR AND INTERVENTIONAL RADIOLOGY

Radiologist who uses minimally invasive techniques to diagnose and treat disease in nearly every organ

Sumit Bhatla, Riverside Radiology and Interventional Associates, 3525 Olentangy River Road, Columbus, 614-340-7741

Pablo Gamboa, Riverside Radiology and Interventional Associates, 3525 Olentangy River Road, Columbus, 614-340-7741

Hooman Khabiri, OSU Wexner Medical Center, 395 W. 12th Ave., Room 452, 303 Faculty Office Tower, Columbus, 614-293-4456

VASCULAR SURGERY

Manages disorders of the blood vessels, excluding the intercranial vessels and the heart, using surgery

David A. Epstein, Aneurysm-Aortic, Endovascular Surgery, Limb Salvage, Varicose Veins; OhioHealth, Heart & Vascular Surgeons, 285 E. State St., Suite 260, Columbus, 614-566-9035

Michael Go, Varicose Veins; OSU Wexner Medical Center, Division of Vascular Diseases & Surgery, 376 W. 10th Ave., 701 Prior Hall, Columbus, 614-293-8536

Jean E. Starr, Peripheral Vascular Disease, Aneurysm-Aortic; OSU Wexner Medical Center, Division of Vascular Diseases & Surgery, 376 W. 10th Ave., 701 Prior Hall, Columbus, 614-293-8536

Patrick S. Vaccaro, Varicose Veins; OSU Wexner Medical Center, Division of Vascular Diseases & Surgery, 376 W. 10th Ave., 701 Prior Hall, Columbus, 614-293-8536