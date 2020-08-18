Additional photos from our photo shoot celebrating some of the winners of our Best of Columbus Weddings reader poll
Can’t get enough of the gorgeous images from our Best of Columbus Weddings photo shoot? Neither could we! Scroll through the slideshow below to get even more inspiration for your own wedding.
Styling, vision and coordination by Natasha Churches of Aisle & Co.
Photography by Allison Leonard of Kismet Visuals
VENDORS
Venue: Strongwater Food & Spirits
Menswear: Pursuit
Bridesmaid gowns: Gilded Social
Hair: Pearson of Penzone Salons + Spas
Makeup: Athena Henry of Penzone Salons + Spas
Nails: W Nail Bar
Jewelry: Worthington Jewelers and Gilded Social
Menus: Lumaca Paper (formerly Cheer Up Letterpress)
Invitation suite: On Paper
Calligraphy: Lovely Arrows Designs
Rentals: Aiden & Grace
Cake: Short North Piece of Cake
Macarons: Pistacia Vera
OUTDOOR CEREMONY/RECEPTION SCENES
Flowers: Bear Roots Florals
Officiant: Meb McMahon of Wows & Vows
Gown: La Jeune Mariee
Models: Isaac Polite and Avery Ronk of Sigal Models
INDOOR CEREMONY SCENE
Flowers: Petals & Leaves
Officiant: Windi Noble of Run to an Elopement
Gown: Wendy’s Bridal
Models: Will DeDakis and Luci Holbrook of Sigal Models