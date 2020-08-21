As provided by The Columbus Dispatch researcher Julie Fulton for April 1–30, 2020. Statistics are gathered from the greater Columbus area, including Franklin and parts of other surrounding counties
PRICE
ADDRESS
BUYER/SELLER
$2,587,500
1707 Hyatts Rd., Delaware
Khandelwal, Yogesh & Leena from Gorman, Norbert David, trustee
$1,700,000
2384 Lane Ave., Upper Arlington
Arndt, Randall S., trustee, from Turnbull, Michael L. & Cheryl L.
$948,000
2243 Brixton Rd., Upper Arlington
Vallely, Michael P. & Robinson, Alison L. from Uffman, Joshua Christian
$947,000
250 W. Spring St., Unit 1015, Columbus
PE1015 LLC from 245 Parks Edge Place LLC
$915,000
2658 Brentwood Rd., Bexley
Crall, Mary Virginia & Colby William from Lape, Steven M. & Kristina P.
$890,000
5716 Evans Farm Dr., Lewis Center
Bishop, John Glenn Jr. & Michelle L. from 3 Pillar Homes LLC
$882,700
10824 Rock Rose Pl., Plain City
Busch, Michael D. & Kathleen S. from Bishop, John Glenn Jr. & Michelle L.
$861,000
503 S. Third St., Columbus
Sutliff, Brian T., trustee, from Dobson, Bradley A.
& Rebecca L.
$849,900
104 Redstone Ct., Granville
Moore, Robert E. & Courtney from Jones, Jack G.
& Alexander, Shawn
$825,000
5416 Ruth Xing, Delaware
North, Kelly M. & Kelly L. from Cliffshire Development LLC
$815,000
5966 Edgewood Cir., Dublin
Kale, Santosh from Lavalle, Margaret M., trustee
$810,000
5634 Jeffries Ct., Westerville
Sauder, Wendy L. & Russell from McCorkle, Mae L.
$805,000
7044 Calabria Pl., Dublin
Laudick, Jason T. & Amy from Zaborszki, Lisa L.
$801,500
6001 Sunbury Rd., Westerville
Burnette, Robert & Emily from Hines, Mitzi Lee
$789,000
10549 Wellington Blvd., Powell
Machulski, Michael R. & Colleen H. from Baker, Robert D.
$780,000
1790 Cambridge Blvd., Upper Arlington
Kimmet, Michael & Katie from Competty, Braden J.
& Amy K.
$779,000
5 Lyonsgate Rd., Bexley
Chapman, Scott C. & Jennifer R. from Demuth, Rhonda J. & Daniel L.
$775,000
1643 Villa Way, Powell
Winans, Gail from Snyder, Christopher H. & Kathleen L.
$775,000
2404 Abington Rd., Upper Arlington
Stair, James E. & Anne B. from Vande Werken, Patti A.
$770,000
170 S. Cassady Rd., Bexley
Stevens, Gregory W. & Erin E. from Urban Artisans LLC
$765,000
7769 Pembrooke End, New Albany
Wancheck, Greg T. & Brooke E. from Friel, Jennifer Johns
$759,900
3121 S. Dorchester Rd., Upper Arlington
Stephens, Craig M. & Holmes, Tara from Sesto, Todd M. & Erin W.
$759,000
4267 Clark-Shaw Rd., Powell
Flannery, Trevor & Chelcie from Harmon, Frank D.
& Kelley A.
$752,000
710 Havens Corners Rd., Gahanna
Bornino, Brian & Sellers-Bornino, Leah from Celentano, Michael J. & Alison K.
$750,000
1 Miranova Pl., Unit 2420, Columbus
Zinn, Walter & Marianne from Zisman, Sandra