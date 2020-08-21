As provided by The Columbus Dispatch researcher Julie Fulton for April 1–30, 2020. Statistics are gathered from the greater Columbus area, including Franklin and parts of other surrounding counties

PRICE

ADDRESS

BUYER/SELLER

$2,587,500

1707 Hyatts Rd., Delaware

Khandelwal, Yogesh & Leena from Gorman, Norbert David, trustee

$1,700,000

2384 Lane Ave., Upper Arlington

Arndt, Randall S., trustee, from Turnbull, Michael L. & Cheryl L.

$948,000

2243 Brixton Rd., Upper Arlington

Vallely, Michael P. & Robinson, Alison L. from Uffman, Joshua Christian

$947,000

250 W. Spring St., Unit 1015, Columbus

PE1015 LLC from 245 Parks Edge Place LLC

$915,000

2658 Brentwood Rd., Bexley

Crall, Mary Virginia & Colby William from Lape, Steven M. & Kristina P.

$890,000

5716 Evans Farm Dr., Lewis Center

Bishop, John Glenn Jr. & Michelle L. from 3 Pillar Homes LLC

$882,700

10824 Rock Rose Pl., Plain City

Busch, Michael D. & Kathleen S. from Bishop, John Glenn Jr. & Michelle L.

$861,000

503 S. Third St., Columbus

Sutliff, Brian T., trustee, from Dobson, Bradley A.

& Rebecca L.

$849,900

104 Redstone Ct., Granville

Moore, Robert E. & Courtney from Jones, Jack G.

& Alexander, Shawn

$825,000

5416 Ruth Xing, Delaware

North, Kelly M. & Kelly L. from Cliffshire Development LLC

$815,000

5966 Edgewood Cir., Dublin

Kale, Santosh from Lavalle, Margaret M., trustee

$810,000

5634 Jeffries Ct., Westerville

Sauder, Wendy L. & Russell from McCorkle, Mae L.

$805,000

7044 Calabria Pl., Dublin

Laudick, Jason T. & Amy from Zaborszki, Lisa L.

$801,500

6001 Sunbury Rd., Westerville

Burnette, Robert & Emily from Hines, Mitzi Lee

$789,000

10549 Wellington Blvd., Powell

Machulski, Michael R. & Colleen H. from Baker, Robert D.

$780,000

1790 Cambridge Blvd., Upper Arlington

Kimmet, Michael & Katie from Competty, Braden J.

& Amy K.

$779,000

5 Lyonsgate Rd., Bexley

Chapman, Scott C. & Jennifer R. from Demuth, Rhonda J. & Daniel L.

$775,000

1643 Villa Way, Powell

Winans, Gail from Snyder, Christopher H. & Kathleen L.

$775,000

2404 Abington Rd., Upper Arlington

Stair, James E. & Anne B. from Vande Werken, Patti A.

$770,000

170 S. Cassady Rd., Bexley

Stevens, Gregory W. & Erin E. from Urban Artisans LLC

$765,000

7769 Pembrooke End, New Albany

Wancheck, Greg T. & Brooke E. from Friel, Jennifer Johns

$759,900

3121 S. Dorchester Rd., Upper Arlington

Stephens, Craig M. & Holmes, Tara from Sesto, Todd M. & Erin W.

$759,000

4267 Clark-Shaw Rd., Powell

Flannery, Trevor & Chelcie from Harmon, Frank D.

& Kelley A.

$752,000

710 Havens Corners Rd., Gahanna

Bornino, Brian & Sellers-Bornino, Leah from Celentano, Michael J. & Alison K.

$750,000

1 Miranova Pl., Unit 2420, Columbus

Zinn, Walter & Marianne from Zisman, Sandra