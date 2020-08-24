Openings, closings and changes in the local wedding industry

This story first appeared in the fall/winter 2020 issue of Columbus Weddings, which published in August 2020.

Openings

The Fives, a sleek rooftop venue with a stunning view of Downtown, opened on May 31. Floor-to-ceiling garage door windows, elegant and contemporary interior design, and seating for up to 400 guests set the space apart. The Fives is operated by Together & Company, who which also directs owns High Line Car House in the Brewery District and recently acquired German Village bakery Kittie’s Cakes (495 S. Third St.). 550 Reach Blvd., Columbus, 614-256-8850, thefivescolumbus.com

The Postmark is housed in a beautiful former post office in downtown Chillicothe. Built in the early 1900s, its historic exterior and modern renovated interior offer a perfect blend of past and present. Husband and wife team Josh and Michelle Staley—a wedding DJ and wedding photographer, respectively—acquired the space in late 2019 with in-laws Terry and Beth Staley. The coronavirus pandemic scuttled plans for a March grand opening, but the space began hosting weddings late this spring and is now booking for 2020 and 2021. 105 S. Paint St., Chillicothe, 740-414-4165, thepostmarkoh.com

A beautiful, European-style estate that looks like it’s straight out of a romance novel, Capriella Castle is home to 47 acres of plentiful woodlands, two main buildings and a stable. Named after its new owners, the Capriotti family, Capriella Castle was opened as a way to show the beauty of the property and give back to others, particularly military couples. A military family themselves, the Capriottis hope that their property can be the site of spectacular weddings, especially for those who defend freedoms fearlessly. Capriella Castle is accepting bookings but will not officially open until March 2021. 6665 Eagle Creek Ln., Ostrander, 614-653-3937, capriellacastle.com

The Wenbeck, located at the Little Bear Golf Club, was purchased by Brad Wentz and family—and closed for renovations—in 2019. The property officially re-opened in July with a fully stocked bar and grill and an upstairs banquet room. It’s also home to a nine-hole golf course. 1940 Little Bear Loop, Lewis Center, 833-545-2327, facebook.com/LittleBearGC

Lavender & Honey Wedding Cakes, formerly based in Florida and run by Kelly Jo Jackson, crafts high-quality, impeccably made wedding cakes and other gourmet desserts. Since moving to Columbus in 2019, Jackson has been creating all of her cakes from home and serving customers through Concierge Cake Tasting, a delivery system that allows couples to have cake samples shipped directly to their homes. 614-547-9851, lavenderandhoneyweddingcakes.com

Bear Roots Floral is a down-to-earth floral shop that specializes in wild yet modern floral arrangements. Owner Kirstin West is currently working on creating Ever Roots, a line of dried floral arrangements, and plans to launch in late 2020. West, who combines her artistic flair of textures and unique designs with her love of people, is developing Ever Roots as an alternative to fresh floral arrangements—dried flowers last forever, after all. bearrootsfloral@gmail.com, bearrootsfloral.com

BTTS Holdings—the Brooks family brand that owns The Estate at New Albany, Brookshire Event Venue and WatersEdge Event & Conference Venue—is adding to its portfolio. Last year, the business acquired space in the Short North and this summer opened The Fig Room. Formerly home to C.Krueger’s, the space underwent a serious makeover to give it an industrial chic vibe, with exposed brick walls, an in-house kitchen and an integrated sound system. The micro-venue has a seating capacity of 60 (reduced to 30 during the pandemic) and boasts a BYO liquor license and a set of taps that clients can set up with kegs or half-kegs of local brews. 17 Brickel St., Columbus,614-725-1212, figroom.biz

Changes

Botanica 215 was rechristened as Rose & Berry in July. After five years in business, owners Tiffany Schneid and Bekah Berry say they felt it was only right to have a name that honors all the hard work and creative energy they have put into their brand. The name Rose & Berry is a combination of the owners’ middle and last names. 215 King Ave., Columbus, 614-372-5537, botanica215.com

This August, Cheer Up Letterpress changed its name to Lumaca Paper, to reflect the sustainable, dedicated motto of the company. The word “lumaca” is Italian for “snail,” a nod to owner Alaina Cherup’s snail-mail philosophy—to slow down, live with intention and craft beautiful paper creations of all kinds. 400 W. Rich St., Columbus, 419-889-8324, lumacapaper.com

Husabnd-and-wife duo Kirk and Leah Dapo renamed their Westerville-based videography company, Clear Sky Video, to Capstone Cinema this July. Since its beginning in 2008, the pair has focused on sharing, through video, the stories of the clients they serve. 614-746-5459, capstonecinema.com



On Paper has changed ownership, with new owner Margaret “Margie” Lydy-Meeker acquiring the Short North stationer this January. On Paper specializes in handmade custom wedding invitations, as well as European stationery, leather journals and other writing tools. 737 N. High St., Columbus, 614-424-6617, onpaper.com



Updates

The Mohicans, a cabin/treehouse resort and home to The Grand Barn at the Mohicans, has expanded considerably, adding three new treehouses to its six existing treehouses and four luxury cabins. The newest treehouses, named “El Castillo,” “The View” and “The Silver Bullet,” are designed with couples in mind. The Silver Bullet is particularly interesting: it comprises a 31-foot, vintage Airstream camper, renovated with amenities like a steam shower, surrounded by a covered patio 25 feet in the air. 22650 Vess Rd., Glenmont, 740-599-9030, themohicans.net

Brookshire Event Venue recently underwent major renovations, completing final touches in May. It now boasts a new lobby, expanded outdoor ceremony space and updated ballroom and bathrooms. Glass folding doors have been installed in the ballroom, allowing for plenty of natural light and an opening onto the outdoor entertainment area, which has been redesigned with colorful new landscaping. 405 Greif Parkway, Delaware, 740-548-8188, brookshire.biz

Since September 2019, Darby House has been undergoing a vast renovation and expansion process in order to meet the needs of future clients while maintaining its history and legacy. Changes include expanding the groom and bridal suites, redesigning the main entrance, adding storefront windows and custom-built chandeliers to the ballroom, and making the venue more ADA-accessible. 801 Darby Creek Drive, Galloway, 614-878-4527, darbyhouse.com



Closings

On June 12, popular wedding venues Dock 580 and Juniper Rooftop announced via Facebook that they would be closing permanently due to the economic impact of COVID-19 (see more on Page 20). Red Brick Occasions, located in Downtown Columbus, and Catering by Design Banquet Hall on the North Side are among the other venues to close because of statewide shutdowns made in the effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.