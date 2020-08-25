You're spending more time at home nowadays. You might as well enjoy it.

The last several months have been exhausting. With so much grocery shopping, cooking, cleaning, working online, sanitizing and entertaining children, who has time to think about the sheets? But there’s nothing better than fresh new linens at a time like this. Turn your bedroom and bath into a personal, calming spa with the finest thread counts and the softest cotton that help you rest well.

1. Hotel piped trim robe, $109 at Pottery Barn

2. Classic ring sheet set, $228–$298 at Serena and Lily

3. Veronica floral print sham, $39 at Nordstrom

4. Grand organic bath towels, $22.50–$32.50 at Pottery Barn

5. Matouk Matteo coverlet, $149–$174 at Nordstrom

6. Striped tassel organic bath rug, $52 at Pottery Barn

7. Matouk India scallop 350-thread-count flat sheet, $149–$198 at Nordstrom

8. Italian two-tone border duvet cover and shams, $99–$399 at Williams-Sonoma Home

9. Amalfi quilt, $248–$358 at Serena and Lily