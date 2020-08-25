Putting the spotlight on real, local weddings

The couple: Hans and Nora (Bass) von Ohain

The wedding: Sept. 19, 2019, at Jorgensen Farms Historic Barn

The story: Nora and Hans met as students at Ohio University before moving to a 600-square-foot studio in Brooklyn and eventually to a new home in Denver, Colorado. Hans, a Marine, proposed to Nora in San Diego shortly after finishing boot camp.

The vendors: Photography by Derk’s Works Photography; Nora wore her mother’s wedding gown and grandmother’s jewelry, while Hans wore a suit by Tommy Hilfiger; wedding party attire from Henri’s Cloud Nine, Joyfolie, Banana Republic and GAP Kids; catering and florals by Jorgensen Farms; music by Brian Douglas Day and Tidal Wave Dave; videography by Blue Skies HD Video.

Like what you’re reading? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.