Putting the spotlight on real, local weddings
The couple: Dalton and Susan (Miller) Chafin
The wedding: July 12, 2019, at Strongwater Food & Spirits
The story: Nurses and Columbus natives Susan and Dalton unknowingly grew up within 5 miles of each other, but didn't meet until a mutual friend introduced them at a 2016 volleyball tournament. Their first date? Potty-training Susan's new French bulldog puppy. "The three of us have been inseparable ever since," Susan says. She adds that she and Dalton planned the wedding of their dreams: "We wanted to plan a wedding that allowed guests to truly get to know who we were as people and also allowed guests to feel the love we share. We put a lot of energy into finding vendors who we felt shared our same vision/passion and throughout the process called it the 'dream team,' " she explains. "Our wedding was filled with love, happiness and so much laughter. All we wanted on our day was for everyone to fall a little more in love—whether that be with themselves, each other, life or humanity—and we truly believe we accomplished that."
The vendors: Photography by Photo 243; Susan found her gown and accessories at La Jeune Mariee; Locks by Krislee and Kenzie Bruck Makeup completed the look; Dalton and his groomsmen wore suits from Pursuit; bridesmaids wore Birdy Grey gowns; ceremony, reception and catering by Strongwater; desserts from Tupelo Doughnuts and J-POPS; florals by The Flowerman; rentals from Strongwater and Picked Rentals; stationery from Minted.com and Etsy; music by DJ Donnie Mossman / Columbus Event DJ.