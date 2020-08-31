Putting the spotlight on real, local weddings

The couple: Dalton and Susan (Miller) Chafin

The wedding: July 12, 2019, at Strongwater Food & Spirits

The story: Nurses and Columbus natives Susan and Dalton unknowingly grew up within 5 miles of each other, but didn’t meet until a mutual friend introduced them at a 2016 volleyball tournament. Their first date? Potty-training Susan’s new French bulldog puppy. “The three of us have been inseparable ever since,” Susan says. She adds that she and Dalton planned the wedding of their dreams: “We wanted to plan a wedding that allowed guests to truly get to know who we were as people and also allowed guests to feel the love we share. We put a lot of energy into finding vendors who we felt shared our same vision/passion and throughout the process called it the ‘dream team,’ ” she explains. “Our wedding was filled with love, happiness and so much laughter. All we wanted on our day was for everyone to fall a little more in love—whether that be with themselves, each other, life or humanity—and we truly believe we accomplished that.”

Like what you’re reading? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

The vendors: Photography by Photo 243; Susan found her gown and accessories at La Jeune Mariee; Locks by Krislee and Kenzie Bruck Makeup completed the look; Dalton and his groomsmen wore suits from Pursuit; bridesmaids wore Birdy Grey gowns; ceremony, reception and catering by Strongwater; desserts from Tupelo Doughnuts and J-POPS; florals by The Flowerman; rentals from Strongwater and Picked Rentals; stationery from Minted.com and Etsy; music by DJ Donnie Mossman / Columbus Event DJ.