As provided by The Columbus Dispatch researcher Julie Fulton. Statistics are gathered from the greater Columbus area, including Franklin and parts of other surrounding counties.

PRICE

ADDRESS

BUYER/SELLER

$3,100,000

4000 Olentangy River Rd., Delaware

Bodhi Farms LLC from Coughlin, Jeg Anthony Jr., trustee

$2,372,769

250 W. Spring St., Unit 1212, Columbus

Walker, Cynthia Kay from 245 Parks Edge Place LLC

$1,500,000

6 Wiveliscombe, New Albany

Shoemaker, Aaron & Lesa, trustees, from Khorrami, Mina N.

$1,500,000

105 N. Riverview St., Unit 617, Dublin

Zaino, Michael J., trustee, from Jack Investments

$1,325,000

801 Autumn Lane, Powell

Benza, Raymond L. & Chan, Edwina from Russell, Mark A. & Erin K.

$1,295,000

7708 Brandon Rd., New Albany

Flinn, James C. & Sara K. from Beckel, Johnni C. & Joseph R.

$1,250,000

7207 Ashcombe, New Albany

Geers, Daniel R. & Taglia, Vanessa R. from Paragas, Leonore T.

$1,180,000

1847 White Oak Dr., Delaware

Gilmore, Brian E. & Tiffanny R. from Fetter, Victor P. III & Heather B.

$1,170,000

1355 Wyandotte Rd., Grandview Heights

Barbour, Alexis & Mamula, Brian from Kumar, Vanessa Benton

$1,100,000

7517 Ogden Woods Blvd., New Albany

Schiff, Zachary L. & Courtney A. from Hamilton, Dennis M.

$1,050,000

8354 Deep Run, Powell

Witt, Christopher V. & Laura B. from Sirak, John H.

& Bridget R.

$965,000

2312 Coventry Rd., Upper Arlington

Hall, Nathan & Megan M. from Jones, Aubree & Taylor

$900,000

1370 Cambridge Blvd., Marble Cliff

Monson, Bryce A. & Christy C. from Curtin, Michael F. & Sharon M.

$877,700

346 S. Drexel Ave., Bexley

Schwab, Robert H., trustee, from Toney, Yancy K. & Suzanne

$870,000

7938 Tartan Fields Dr., Dublin

Hartman, Matthew R. & Stacy M. from Morrison, Eric

& Berner, Jeannette

$860,000

4477 Ackerly Farm Rd., New Albany

McClure, Stephen J. & Colleen E. from Goering, Anthea E. & Mark

$860,000

10686 Black Oak Dr., Plain City

Delisle, Dennis R. & Rachel K. from Audet, David E.

& Sarah C.

$850,000

4314 Randmore Rd., Upper Arlington

Henn, Matthew C. & Jamie L. from Kruppa, Adina J., trustee

$832,500

250 W. Spring St., Unit 415, Columbus

Quatman, James B. and Carmen E., trustees,, from Thomas, Scott & Tamara S.

$825,000

2221 North Star Rd., Upper Arlington

Houts, Brian & Ewing, Melanie F., trustees, from Pax-Lowes, Linda

$815,000

1850 Dartmoor Lane, Delaware

George, Joan E. from Roe, Trevor M. & Kimberly A.

$810,000

4238 Conklin Ct., New Albany

Cook, Timothy J. Jr. & Kathleen J. from Platte, Michael J. & Kelly R.

$805,000

242 Pinehurst Dr., Granville

McCoy, Justin & Erin from Palmer, Nicole

$800,000

1671 Heatherwae Loop, Powell

Bajaj, Raman & Preeti from Yurcich, Michael T. & Julie A.

$800,000

8819 Morris Rd., Hilliard

Dawson, Johnny Wayne Jr. & Deborah A. from McCoppin, Scott & Julie