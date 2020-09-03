As provided by The Columbus Dispatch researcher Julie Fulton. Statistics are gathered from the greater Columbus area, including Franklin and parts of other surrounding counties.
PRICE
ADDRESS
BUYER/SELLER
$3,100,000
4000 Olentangy River Rd., Delaware
Bodhi Farms LLC from Coughlin, Jeg Anthony Jr., trustee
$2,372,769
250 W. Spring St., Unit 1212, Columbus
Walker, Cynthia Kay from 245 Parks Edge Place LLC
$1,500,000
6 Wiveliscombe, New Albany
Shoemaker, Aaron & Lesa, trustees, from Khorrami, Mina N.
$1,500,000
105 N. Riverview St., Unit 617, Dublin
Zaino, Michael J., trustee, from Jack Investments
$1,325,000
801 Autumn Lane, Powell
Benza, Raymond L. & Chan, Edwina from Russell, Mark A. & Erin K.
$1,295,000
7708 Brandon Rd., New Albany
Flinn, James C. & Sara K. from Beckel, Johnni C. & Joseph R.
$1,250,000
7207 Ashcombe, New Albany
Geers, Daniel R. & Taglia, Vanessa R. from Paragas, Leonore T.
$1,180,000
1847 White Oak Dr., Delaware
Gilmore, Brian E. & Tiffanny R. from Fetter, Victor P. III & Heather B.
$1,170,000
1355 Wyandotte Rd., Grandview Heights
Barbour, Alexis & Mamula, Brian from Kumar, Vanessa Benton
$1,100,000
7517 Ogden Woods Blvd., New Albany
Schiff, Zachary L. & Courtney A. from Hamilton, Dennis M.
$1,050,000
8354 Deep Run, Powell
Witt, Christopher V. & Laura B. from Sirak, John H.
& Bridget R.
$965,000
2312 Coventry Rd., Upper Arlington
Hall, Nathan & Megan M. from Jones, Aubree & Taylor
$900,000
1370 Cambridge Blvd., Marble Cliff
Monson, Bryce A. & Christy C. from Curtin, Michael F. & Sharon M.
$877,700
346 S. Drexel Ave., Bexley
Schwab, Robert H., trustee, from Toney, Yancy K. & Suzanne
$870,000
7938 Tartan Fields Dr., Dublin
Hartman, Matthew R. & Stacy M. from Morrison, Eric
& Berner, Jeannette
$860,000
4477 Ackerly Farm Rd., New Albany
McClure, Stephen J. & Colleen E. from Goering, Anthea E. & Mark
$860,000
10686 Black Oak Dr., Plain City
Delisle, Dennis R. & Rachel K. from Audet, David E.
& Sarah C.
$850,000
4314 Randmore Rd., Upper Arlington
Henn, Matthew C. & Jamie L. from Kruppa, Adina J., trustee
$832,500
250 W. Spring St., Unit 415, Columbus
Quatman, James B. and Carmen E., trustees,, from Thomas, Scott & Tamara S.
$825,000
2221 North Star Rd., Upper Arlington
Houts, Brian & Ewing, Melanie F., trustees, from Pax-Lowes, Linda
$815,000
1850 Dartmoor Lane, Delaware
George, Joan E. from Roe, Trevor M. & Kimberly A.
$810,000
4238 Conklin Ct., New Albany
Cook, Timothy J. Jr. & Kathleen J. from Platte, Michael J. & Kelly R.
$805,000
242 Pinehurst Dr., Granville
McCoy, Justin & Erin from Palmer, Nicole
$800,000
1671 Heatherwae Loop, Powell
Bajaj, Raman & Preeti from Yurcich, Michael T. & Julie A.
$800,000
8819 Morris Rd., Hilliard
Dawson, Johnny Wayne Jr. & Deborah A. from McCoppin, Scott & Julie