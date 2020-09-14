Putting the spotlight on real, local weddings

The couple: Mike and Christin (Rutz) Mercedes

The wedding: Aug. 31, 2019, at St. John Lutheran Church and Darby House

The story: The pair met at a mutual friend’s Labor Day cookout shortly after Christin moved to Atlanta, where Mike had lived for seven years. Just two weeks later, they had their first date at an Elton John concert. Mike proposed during a New Year’s trip to Austin, where the pair now live, with Elton John playing in the background. The wedding featured a nod to their early days, too, by landing on Labor Day weekend.

The vendors: Photography by Nicole Dixon Photographic; Christin found her gown at Lovely Bride Atlanta and her accessories Etsy shop ThreeLayers; Refeyeance Makeup and Hair did her makeup; Mike’s suit is from Indochino; dinner catered by Bosc & Brie; Christin’s mother made the cake; flowers by Hilliard Floral Design; invites from SimplyToImpress.com; music by Buckeye Entertainment

