A jet-setting couple finds the perfect venue here in Columbus.

April 20, 2019 | You might say that the romance of Trang and Balsam Kamar began on the road. In 2013, Trang, a native of Cincinnati with family in Columbus, moved to New Jersey, Balsam’s home state. Following an introduction by a mutual friend, Trang and Balsam hit it off.

“I started showing her around all the places around here, and then the [Jersey] shore,” Balsam says. “And then a lot of trips to New York.”

Adds Trang: “We’ve been all over. Our first big trip that we really loved was going to Peru to hike the Machu Picchu Trail. That opened up the floodgates for a bunch of other outdoor adventures.”

It was only fitting, then, for Balsam to propose to Trang in a far-off location. In 2017, the couple took a European trip that included stops in Barcelona and the French Riviera. In a park in Nice, with a view of the Mediterranean Sea in sight, Balsam knew “the timing was right.”

Trang thought that something might be up. “Balsam was very insistent on taking this promenade walk around the water,” she says. “Then, after it happened, we just walked around the park, a bit dazed. It was really nice because it’s a large park, so it was nice to just wander around and have that private moment to ourselves.”

When it came time to exchange vows two years later, Trang and Balsam—who still live in New Jersey—made an unexpected return to Trang’s roots in Columbus. “We had not initially thought of having our wedding in Ohio,” says Trang, who stumbled upon Jorgensen Farms in New Albany. “It turned out to be exactly what I was thinking.”

In addition to being taken with the rural beauty of the site, the couple found that it was ideally suited for their vision of wedding-as-dance-party. “We just wanted to have a really good time,” Trang says. “We didn’t want it to be stuffy or overly formal.”

Acknowledging Trang’s Vietnamese heritage, the couple included a traditional Vietnamese tea ceremony before the wedding ceremony, which was conducted by Trang’s uncle. “I’d grown up with him actually all of my life,” she says. Another favorite moment came during a speech given by Balsam’s brother and groomsman. “He gave a heartfelt speech about the importance of my mom and how [we’re] a tight-knit family and how we were very welcoming to have Trang to extend that family,” says Balsam, whose family is from Egypt.

In keeping with the couple’s worldly ways, a Korean fusion food truck was a perfect capper to the day. “It was a nice way to also bring New York and New Jersey back to Columbus with us and kind of meld all of those elements of our lives,” Trang says.

Vendors

Ceremony, reception and caterer: Jorgensen Farms Oak Grove

Cake: Belle’s Bread

Doughnuts: The Little Donut Shop

Food truck: Ajumama

Gown shop: Memories Bridal by Reem (Ridgefield, NJ)

Bride’s accessories: Etsy

Hair and makeup: Penzone Salons + Spas

Groom’s attire: Ralph Lauren

Bridesmaids’ gowns: Nordstrom

Flower girl’s gown: Costco

Groomsmen and ring bearer’s attire: The Black Tux

Photographer: Kismet Visuals

Videographer: Cinemachine Studios

Florist: Old Slate Farm

Music: Josh Staley Productions

Invitations: Minted.com

Other stationery: DIY