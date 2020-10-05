A Chicago proposal inspires a Columbus wedding.

This story first appeared in the fall/winter 2020 issue of Columbus Weddings, which published in August 2020.

Sept. 19, 2018 | Can a dating app result in everlasting happiness? In the case of Faon Bridges and Ivan Davis, the answer is a decisive “yes.”

In 2015, Faon, a Columbus native, relocated to Chicago. On a whim one Saturday afternoon, she pulled up the OkCupid dating app. “I was bored,” Faon says. “I was just swiping left and right, and I guess I swiped the right way on him and he saw it.”

Ivan, who was born in Chicago, had already been married and divorced. He wasn’t overly enthusiastic about embarking on a new relationship, but he was intrigued by the notification that popped up. “I was like, ‘Should I? No,’” Ivan remembers. “Then I looked again. I was like, ‘She’s cute. She’s really cute. I like her eyes.’”

Thus the couple began their relationship. “Prior to our first date, we had a text conversation, and the text conversation went on for hours,” says Ivan, who also remembers a three-and-a-half-hour phone chat. Two years later, the couple visited the Chicago Botanic Garden, long a destination of interest for Faon, whose grandparents had owned a floral shop back home in Columbus. “I was thinking, ‘What would be a better setting than to propose there?’” Ivan says. “You’re surrounded by nature; you’re surrounded by flowers. It’s not a lot of people.”

Like what you’re reading? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

The couple chose an equally bucolic setting for their wedding: the Darby House in Galloway. “It’s secluded; it’s private; there were no power lines in the background,” says Ivan, referring to another site they viewed that was marred by unsightly views. For Faon, the reason for going home to get married was particularly personal: Her father, now deceased, was terminally ill with cancer at the time. “It was very important for him to be there and for him to be able to walk me down the aisle,” she says.

He even was able to participate in the father-daughter dance for a few minutes. “My dad surprised me on the dance floor,” Faon says.

The day was not without its missteps—for example, the zipper on Faon’s mother’s dress broke; the DJ played the couple’s first dance too quickly—but the couple came to embrace the quirks and glitches as part of the mosaic of the day. “The day is never going to go perfect, as you planned,” Faon says. “You just have to keep that open mind.”

Sometimes, though, surprises can be good things. Having made up his mind that he wanted their photographer, Benjamin Derkin, to capture a photo of a deer or fawn on their wedding day (a tribute both to the rural surroundings and the pronunciation of Faon’s name), Ivan was shocked when his dream snapshot came to pass: As Derkin was driving the newlyweds back home, a family of deer bolted out of the blue. Best of all? The photographer got the shot. «

VENDORS

Ceremony and reception: Darby House

Caterer: Cameron Mitchell Premier Events

Cake: Alice’s Piece of Cake

Florist: Madison House Designs

Gown shop: Henri’s Cloud Nine

Bride’s accessories: Etsy

Hair and makeup: Friend and family of bride

Groom’s attire: Lorenzo’s Tailoring and Formalwear (Lisle, IL), accessories from Men’s Wearhouse

Rings: Bride’s set from Kay Jewelers, groom’s band from and Lustig Jewelers (Vernon Hills, IL)

Bridesmaid’s gown: Amazon

Groomsman’s attire: Men’s Wearhouse

Ceremony and cocktail hour music: The Columbus String Quartet

Reception music: Friend of groom

Photographer: Derk’s Works Photography

Invitations: Zola.com

Other stationery: Avant-Garde Impressions