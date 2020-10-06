Local fashion mavens show us how to dress in these times of uncertainty.

Fall fashion is appropriately casual and self-reflective this season as we look to our wardrobes for comfort and relaxed flexibility.

The unprecedented and rippling effects of the pandemic have sent a major jolt through the fashion industry, forcing retailers to grapple with a changing landscape as consumers shift their behavior toward more online, mindful spending. Each person seems to be seeking individuality and minimalism in their personal style. And, most are paying close attention to the budget as record unemployment rates continue to soar.

During this challenging time of readjustment and social distancing, Columbus Monthly has moved away from the traditional fall fashion photo shoot. This year we turned to leading influencers and bloggers from around Central Ohio and sent photographer Tim Johnson to meet with each. On the following pages you will find fashion-forward folks who curate their unique sense of style every day, whether they’re working at home, in an office or not working at all.

It’s now clear: This season’s fashion is not limited to loungewear and Zoom shirts. After months in isolation, many are looking for reasons to dress up, whether it’s for small, special occasion patio dinners or curbside carryout served on a blanket along the riverfront. Whether the garments they select are new or slightly worn, this autumn’s influencers seem to be looking for the same things: soft, comforting fabrics; denim silhouettes; calming earth tones; and some long-lasting, leather-like looks. (Prices on all pieces are available from the retailer mentioned.) Whatever your personal choice, we hope life’s a breeze whether you are at home or in a socially distanced setting in the coming autumn months.