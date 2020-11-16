First-date “don'ts” turned into “I do's” for this couple.

This story first appeared in the fall/winter 2020 issue of Columbus Weddings, which was published in August 2020.

Nov. 2, 2019 | For Alexandra Wells and Evan Webb, it was love at first swipe! The pair connected on Tinder and first met up at Fox in the Snow Café for a cup of coffee. “We did all of the things that a person isn’t supposed to do on a first date: talked politics and the environment, and stayed for way too long,” Alexandra says with a laugh. They bonded further over the discovery of mutual college friends and a shared love of Indian food.

As their romance grew to talk of marriage, the couple had to have the talk that any good Buckeye fans do: “It was actually Alex who first stated the requirement to get married on a ‘bye’ weekend, if the wedding was in the fall,” Evan says. In true superfan fashion, Alexandra and Evan celebrate their dating anniversary on the first Ohio State football game of every season. “It makes for easy celebrating because we already plan to watch the games, typically with friends, anyway,” Alexandra adds.

Evan proposed by taking Alexandra to Due Amici (where they would eventually hold their rehearsal dinner) then to her favorite holiday show, BalletMet’s “The Nutcracker” at the Ohio Theater. “We planned to walk the Scioto Mile and look at the holiday lights after the show, but unfortunately it was raining when the show ended,” Evan says. After much cajoling, he convinced Alexandra to make the walk in the rain; he proposed along the Scioto Mile. The couple celebrated with a waiting group of friends at Rockmill Tavern.

The couple was married at the Ohio Statehouse in front of 170 guests. “We had an entirely vegetarian wedding, cocktail hour through late-night snack,” says Alexandra. “Many of our meat-eating guests were skeptical, but we had nothing but rave reviews. Milo’s Catering came up with a custom menu for us, and we had Mikey’s [Late-Night Slice] deliver our late-night snack—unicorn sauce included!” Handmade décor added more personal touches.

While the couple enjoyed every second, their advice for those who want to involve furry friends is to make a “dog plan” in advance. “There had been so much back and forth, and there was so much going on, that Evan didn’t realize that he needed to give our house keys to an usher to get [our dog] prior to the ceremony, and we had to go on without her,” Alexandra says. “Luckily, our planner sent someone to our home to get her in time for pictures!” They highly recommend couples hire a wedding planner, who can help with everything—even dog logistics. “Even if you only hire a day- or month-of planner, that person is in your corner and knows what you two as a couple want and can help make it happen,” says Alexandra.

VENDORS



Ceremony and reception: Ohio Statehouse

Caterer: Milo’s Catering

Late-night bites: Mikey’s Late Night Slice

Consultant: Aisle & Co.

Cake: Miam Cake

Flowers: Prema Designs

Rentals: Prema Designs, Got Ya Covered Linens

Bride’s gown and accessories: La Jeune Mariee

Makeup: Almaz Faces

Hair: Bridal Hair by K

Groom’s attire: 1812 Society

Groom’s accessories: Nordstrom, Ted Baker

Rings: Bride’s set from Tiffany & Co., groom’s band is an heirloom from his father

Bridesmaids’ attire: Gilded Social

Groomsmen’s attire: The Black Tux

Music: Bluewater Kings Band

Photographer: Red Gallery Photography

Videographer: Kodjoarts Videography & Photography

Invitations: Made by bride’s sister

