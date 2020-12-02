What every Central Ohio animal lover should know about our pandemic pals

There’s probably never been a better time to own a pet. With the coronavirus outbreak forcing us to spend more time at home, our four-legged friends have become our constant companions: photobombing our Zoom calls, accompanying us on long walks, providing us with loyal companionship during a stressful time. In the following articles, Columbus Monthly highlights what every Central Ohio animal lover should know about our pandemic pals—and the people who adore them.

Contributors: Chris Gaitten, Dave Ghose, Suzanne Goldsmith, Emma Frankart Henterly, Amanda Page and Steve Wartenberg

John Tortorella’s Soft SpotKeep Your Dog ActivePamper Your PetRead to CatsFour-Legged Blood BuddiesFind the Right Pocket PetFido Missing? Call the FBIMeet the PetfluencersPandemic Stress (Animal Edition)The Match Game