Openings, closings and changes in the Central Ohio wedding industry

This story first appeared in the spring/summer 2021 issue of Columbus Weddings, originally published in December 2020.

EXPANSION



Despite an economic downturn during a global pandemic, Gilded Social owner Tanya Hartman is growing her bridesmaid and social occasion gown storefront.

Last fall, the shop teamed up with downstairs neighbor Due Amici to offer shoppers a prix fixe meal in its loft-style private event space. (A streamlined menu, lunch or brunch, a beverage and a takeaway dessert runs $25.)

“We time it around when you’re having your appointment with us,” Hartman says. “We’re really trying to help you have the absolute best dress shopping, ordering and wearing experience possible.”

To that end, in December the shop started offering cleaning services through longtime partners Dublin Cleaners. The shop provides pre-purchase options, pickup and delivery within Central Ohio, a day-after pickup service for garments that includes cleaning, and a Gilded Garment package featuring a garment bag, a steam session, dry cleaning and a mini emergency kit.

Other new offerings include sample and unworn gowns that national bridal retailer BHLDN has donated to the national charity Wish Upon A Wedding. Gilded Social will sell the gowns on behalf of the charity and split the proceeds, Hartman says, meaning half of all sales will go back to support the services Wish Upon A Wedding provides to couples facing medical hardships.

And coming in January will be wedding-day styling assistance. “[The assistant] can be that extra set of hands ... and provide peace of mind,” Hartman says. “Our job doesn’t have to be over when you walk out of the store.” There’s much more going on behind the scenes at Gilded Social; visit cbuswedmag.com/Gilded for more details. —Virginia Brown

OPENINGS



Danceville USA is breaking into the venue market with The Sanctuary at Neil. Housed in a former church in Victorian Village, the 18,000-square-foot space features three levels, stained glass windows and an urban, historic feel, says marketing and events director Kylie Yarberry. The venue will function as a dance studio during the week, and couples who book a wedding there will receive complimentary dance lessons. Renovations began in November, with plans to open in 2021; inquiries are welcome now. 618 Neil Ave., Columbus; 614-816-4808, thesanctuaryonneil.com



Dueling Axes, which readers voted the No. 1 place for bachelor parties in the 2020 Best of Columbus Weddings poll, opened a second location near Gahanna/New Albany this fall. It will have a full bar; outside food will be allowed, and plans are in the works for a lineup of food trucks. Both locations will feature the brand’s new digital scoring technology, similar to those at bowling alleys, with options for multiple game formats. 5780 N. Hamilton Road, Suite A, Columbus, and 309 S. Fourth St., Columbus; 614-221-1600, theduelingaxes.com



BTTS Holdings—which owns The Estate at New Albany, Brookshire Event Venue, WatersEdge Event & Conference Venue and newly opened The Fig Room—continues to grow. Plans are in place to open a fifth venue, Edison, in Italian Village this summer. Located in the historic former Columbus Electrical Works building, Edison will feature an urban/industrial chic vibe, a courtyard, on-site parking, capacity for around 200 guests and a prep kitchen. It will be managed by Lisa Sullivan, formerly of the Athletic Club of Columbus. Clients can use the in-house BTTS caterer and florist or hire their own vendors, says marketing manager Heather Vincent. Edison is now taking bookings for summer 2021 and beyond. 777 N. Fourth St., Columbus; edison777.biz

New York-based luxury event planning company Hill and Boyd moved to Columbus in October. Co-founder Dina Hill grew up in Columbus and has always loved the city. She and co-founder Adebukanla “Bukky” Boyd have between them decades of experience in event planning. For now, Hill and Boyd is focusing efforts on virtual events and distribution of themed boxes that accompany them, but Hill’s eponymous planning company, Dina Hill Events, is now booking for in-person and virtual events. 646-580-7740, hillandboyd.com



CLOSINGS



Copious quietly closed this fall. The Brewery District venue made no announcements indicating a closure on its social media channels, but the website was down and the phone number disconnected as of mid-October. A representative confirmed via Instagram direct message that the venue and its sister music venue, Notes, have both permanently closed.

Dublin’s La Scala closed on Nov. 1 after nearly 50 years in business. Owner Nick Lalli cited COVID-19 restrictions as placing a hardship on the business, according to The Columbus Dispatch. His father, William “Willi” Lalli, died this year from complications related to COVID-19.

CHANGES



Our annual Columbus Weddings Show, the two-day expo each January featuring vendors, samples, giveaways, fashion shows and celebrity guests, has been postponed due to safety concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Visit dispatchshows.com for details on the rescheduled date and location.

Jewelweed Flower & Plant Shop moved to Franklinton in late October. Formerly in Downtown Columbus, the florist has expanded offerings to include houseplants—perfect for sourcing those tiny, adorable succulents to serve as favors. 391 W. Rich St., Columbus; 614-204-5825, jewelweedfloralstudio.com

Short North Trolley Co. and Columbus Trolley continue to make progress on their merger, which we first reported in our fall/winter 2020 issue. Columbus Trolley owner Mike Middaugh says the two companies now are operating out of the same garage and sharing a pool of drivers; between them they have four trolleys, plus the vehicles available through Columbus Trolley’s parent company, Coach Quarters. Middaugh expects the merger to be finalized, complete with a new name for the joined businesses, in early 2021. shortnorthtrolley.com, columbustrolley.com

In late October, Milo’s Catering took over the spaces formerly known as Dock 580 and Juniper, which closed in June due to hardships presented by the coronavirus pandemic. The main space, the Venue at Dock 580, will be known as Brick & Mortar at North 4th Corridor; the Loft at Dock 580 will become Post 4 at North 4th Corridor, and Juniper will be renamed Revery at North 4th Corridor. Collectively, they represent the first exclusive venue for Milo’s. Tours and private events began in November. 580 N. Fourth St., Columbus; 614-224-0272, cateringbymilos.com/north-4th-corridor

Several locations of Lacquer Gallery have moved. The Clintonville and Italian Village salons closed, and the brand opened new storefronts this fall. Nail services are now at 448 W. Third Ave., hair services are at 444 W. Third Ave., and skin services are at 453 W. Third Ave. Cosmetic tattoo services remain at The Gold Room Tattoo + Esthetics (1117 Michigan Ave.). 614-230-2589, lacquergallery.com

