Where to find the spring/summer 2021 issue of Columbus Weddings

That’s right, folks: The spring/summer 2021 issue of Columbus Weddings is now available on newsstands citywide, wherever our parent publication, Columbus Monthly, is sold. Check your local CVS, Walgreens, Kroger, Giant Eagle or Target, or enter your ZIP code at columbusmonthly.com/locations-monthly to find the retailers nearest you.

But wait! Did you know that you can get a FREE subscription to Columbus Weddings? That’s right; members of our Countdown Club get free copies of each issue delivered right to their door. If you’re not a member yet, sign up now at cbuswedmag.com/Countdown. Existing members, keep an eye on your mailbox in the coming weeks!