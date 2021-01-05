Honor your favorite Central Ohio wedding businesses by voting for them in this year's reader poll.

It’s that time again: voting for the second-annual Best of Columbus Weddings is now underway! This year’s reader poll is bigger and better than ever, featuring more than 450 vendors in 54 categories—though write-ins are always welcome and encouraged, too.

Voting is easy; just visit cbuswedmag.com/vote! The ballot will be open through Feb. 5, 2021, so you have lots of time to ponder. A list of nominees by category is available here for you to peruse before you cast your vote.

