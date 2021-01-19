Real-life details from local weddings to inspire your pandemic-era planning

A version of this story first appeared in the spring/summer 2021 issue of Columbus Weddings, which was published in December 2020.

Weddings, like many aspects of life in the COVID-19 pandemic, have looked a little different this year. From intimate ceremonies—which we’re officially dubbing “minimonies”—with plans for grand celebrations later to socially distant in-person events, local couples are finding ways to celebrate safely and with style. Take Mackenzie and Jim Hirst, pictured at the top of the page. They opted for an entirely outdoor ceremony and reception at Brookside Golf & Country Club on Sept. 19., 2020. Portable heaters and a bonfire helped keep guests comfortable after the sun went down. And the guests’ favors? Customized bottles of hand sanitizer, of course.

Here (and throughout the print issue), we’ve highlighted our favorite real-life examples of how local couples are adapting to love in the time of coronavirus with outdoor events, smart guest favors, livestream options, personal desserts and more. Scroll through the slideshow to see our picks, and incorporate as many as you can to ensure a responsible and fun event of your own.

