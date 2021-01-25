Our real wedding submission period is open! Read on for details about sending us your photos for consideration in the next issue.

We have loved seeing the weddings sent in to us for consideration over the last year—even with the restrictions that COVID-19 has necessitated—and we can’t wait to see more weddings from late 2019 through early 2021! If you got married in Central Ohio in the last year and a half, whether in a pre-pandemic party or a coronavirus-era mini event, we want to know about it. You can find full details on what we’re looking for and how to submit it at cbuswedmag.com/submit, but here’s the gist:

We’re looking specifically for weddings that took place over the last 18 months in or around the Central Ohio region. We love diversity! Interfaith, intercultural and same-sex couples are welcome and celebrated. Submissions can be sent in using the form at the link above. Deadline to submit is March 31, 2021.

We’re interested in more than real weddings, too! Photographers, venues and event planners/designers, submit recent styled shoots via email to ehenterly@columbusweddingsmag.com. And anyone can send us photos from proposals, engagement photo shoots, bridal showers, anniversary parties, vow renewals—basically, anything related to weddings!—using that same email address. Questions may be sent there, too.

