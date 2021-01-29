As provided by Columbus Dispatch researcher Julie Fulton for Oct. 1–Oct. 31, 2020. Statistics are gathered from the greater Columbus area, including Franklin and parts of other surrounding counties.
PRICE
ADDRESS
BUYER/SELLER
$2,000,000
2285 Yorkshire Rd., Upper Arlington
Georgia & George A. Bavelis, trustees, from Kent D.
& Laura A. Stuckey
$1,875,000
2670 Edington Rd., Upper Arlington
Sequoia97 LLC from Christina M. Hall
$1,720,000
1534 Powell Rd., Powell
Lawrence A. & Rachael A . Lynn from Awg Properties LLC
$1,600,000
2559 Tremont Rd., Upper Arlington
Douglas J. Mangen, trustee, from Lauren J. Freitag, trustee
$1,595,000
162 Preston Rd., Columbus
Edward M. & Pamela K. Rice from Jace S. Stickdorn & Vicki L. Eickelberger
$1,525,000
324 Gleneagles Dr., Newark
Stephen M. Antritt from Steven A. & Darlene B. Stacey
$1,500,000
10469 Concord Rd., Dublin
Jay & Kenna Villella from Deborah L. Sonnanstine
$1,470,000
2462 Swisher Creek Dr., Blacklick
Corsair 2462 LLC from Beverley M. Watters
$1,450,000
123 Deshler Ave., Columbus
Barry Wolinetz, trustee, from Steven C. Schillinger
$1,395,000
6685 Highland Lakes Place, Westerville
Ryan & Jeanie Schroeder from Clifford D. & Sherlyn H. Olsen
$1,350,000
13 Edge Of Woods St., New Albany
Jeff & Mary Smith from Roberta R. Lucas, trustee
$1,349,000
7693 Red Emerald Way, Delaware
Tania J. Prestia, trustee, from James R. & Stacy M. Neel
$1,345,000
2111 Park Hill Dr., Bexley
Kelly D. Ruoff from Ashley & Christopher Lambrix
$1,300,000
4635 Stockport Circle, Dublin
Gregory M. & Katie K. Figg from Andrew P. Albrecht
& Jeanette A. Jones
$1,260,000
9292 Donatello Dr., Dublin
Christopher Dodson from Stacy T. & David C. Warner, trustees
$1,190,000
987 Grandview Ave.,
Grandview Heights
Robert & Kara Marshall Newbury from Deborah E. Brannan
$1,174,900
4705 Goodheart Ct., New Albany
Harshaw K. Satyapriya from Denise L. Bruggeman
$1,170,000
1601 Liberty Bluff Dr., Delaware
Jerra & Italo A. Diprisco from Bob Webb Liberty Bluff LLC
$1,165,000
1129 Brookhouse Lane, Gahanna
Courtney & Jeremy Michel McNutt Sr. & from Ian G.
& Stephanie D. Downes
$1,150,000
7320 Ealy Ct., New Albany
Amish S. & Michaela Oza from Joe Hakim
$1,127,500
1156 Westwood Ave.,
Grandview Heights
Zachary Rosenstock from Michael A. Bills & Megan A. Bamberger
$1,120,000
7623 Fenway Rd., New Albany
David G. & Lisa H. Panitz from Amy & Mark Charlton
$1,100,000
7803 Shepherd Dr., Powell
Falguni H. & Sanjay C. Patel from Richard Petras Titas
& Laura Daubenspeck
$1,100,000
7674 Fenway Rd., New Albany
Lara M. Ghazoul & Tyler D. Schleich from James M. Brennan
$1,100,000
7655 Converse Huff Rd., Plain City
Michael D. Lane & Lisa M. Bonta from David & Rhoda F. Helmuth