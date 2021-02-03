A new public artwork could reveal “the soul of who we are.”

For more than six decades, the statue towered over Broad Street. It stood tall through blustery Januarys and sizzling Augusts. It survived social, political and demographic change. It seemed impervious to protests, liberal indignation and a cultural backlash. It was, rightly or wrongly, one of Central Ohio’s most significant and enduring works of public art.

Today, however, the 22-foot-tall effigy of the city’s namesake is hidden away, exiled as a result of 2020’s racial awakening. When thousands flooded the streets in the spring and summer to speak out against inequity and police brutality, the largest city in the country named after Christopher Columbus was forced to finally reckon with the meaning, legacy and perception of its most problematic monument. “For many people in our community, the statue represents patriarchy, oppression and divisiveness,” said Columbus Mayor Andy Ginther in June as he ordered the removal of the monument from the south side of City Hall, its home since 1955. “That does not represent our great city, and we will no longer live in the shadow of our ugly past.”

But the job didn’t end the day a crew of art preservation experts and construction workers hauled away the 3.5-ton monument to an undisclosed location. In fact, the work has just begun. In addition to ordering the removal of the statue, Ginther called for a new public artwork to replace it. He wants something that better reflects the city’s values, beliefs and vision for the future and that “demonstrates our enduring fight to end racism and celebrate the themes of diversity and inclusion.” This next, more complicated endeavor requires deep thinking, input from a wide range of voices and a careful, meticulous selection process. If removing the statue was a 50-yard dash, finding its replacement is a triathlon.

The Columbus Art Commission, which oversees public art on city property, is leading this effort. Since Ginther’s predecessor, Mike Coleman, formed the commission in 2007, it’s never taken on such a big project, says Diane Nance, who’s chaired the panel since its inception. To be sure, the pandemic has slowed things down; in November, five months after the statue was removed, the commission still hadn’t set a timetable for opening the search for new ideas and choosing a proposal. But Nance and her colleagues do have big ideas. They talk about launching a national call for proposals, gathering insights from a broad community survey and spending $1 million on the project, a price tag more than twice as expensive as any previous artwork funded by the city. “We want it to be aspirational,” Nance says. “We want it to represent a smart, fair and open city.”

They also want the artists to think boldly. “It doesn’t have to be another sculpture,” says Lori Baudro, the public art coordinator for the city. “It can be something that tries to capture the spirit of the city.” The piece could incorporate light, sound, technology. It could be funny. It could challenge and provoke. “It’s wide open right now,” Baudro says.

Given the size of the project, it might even become a new signature piece for the city. If successful, it could help counter Columbus’ reputation as a place where ambitious public art ideas go to die (the glass snake above the Broad Street bridge, the six-story Columbiad on the Scioto Mile). “This has the potential to be huge for the city,” says Amanda Golden, the managing principal of Designing Local, a Columbus consultancy that helps cities develop public art master plans.

Golden imagines a new piece that defines the city, that reveals “the soul of who we are.” She envisions it as both responding to what it replaced and touching upon the themes, ideas and values that inspired the city to create a more inclusive landmark. “It’s a great opportunity to say to our citizens that we hear you, and we see you, and we recognize that Christopher Columbus is not a symbol that resonates with everyone, and we’re looking to create new symbols that celebrate new systems of democracy and justice,” Golden says.

Others echo that sentiment, stressing the importance of embracing diversity. “I really think this is an incredible opportunity for the city to think about and to talk about the history that this land holds related to Indigenous people,” says Alex Wesaw, a member of the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi and the director of American Indian relations for the Ohio History Connection.

As the city embarks on this artistic journey, Columbus Monthly decided to provide a road map. In the following pages, six local artists share their ideas for this big artistic moment. The goals of this unofficial, speculative exercise are to encourage audacious thinking, to generate conversation, to celebrate diversity and to wrestle with big questions: Who are we? How do we see ourselves? What do we want to be? The proposals draw inspiration from history, literature, technology, even a Richard Pryor quote. They are playful and provocative, somber and surprising, boldly conceptual and deeply personal, and they take on this artistic challenge with courage and imagination.

In his proposal description, Ohio State student Christian Casas says his idea, inspired by his Cuban American heritage, celebrates the “hopeful possibilities of what lies ahead.” That’s also a good description for all of these visions, which show a new artistic path forward for the city if it’s willing to seize the opportunity before it.