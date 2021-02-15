Need to get away? These four destinations offer lots of outdoor space without crowds for those searching for a change of scenery.

Everyone wants an escape right now, to literally get away from a stir-crazy 2020. The destinations in this year’s Best Driving Vacations—from the vineyards of Michigan to the foothills of North Carolina—tap into that desire. They’re outdoorsy and less dense, and therefore less risky. Vaccines should help travel rebound in the months ahead, and though some may feel uncomfortable taking a trip for a while, it’s never too early to begin planning.



Best Driving Vacations is an annual publication from Columbus Monthly.

